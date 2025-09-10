Aduro Clean Technologies to Participate in September Technical Conferences Across Europe and North America

Aduro Clean Technologies to Participate in September Technical Conferences Across Europe and North America

Aduro Clean Technologies Inc . (" Aduro " or the " Company ") (Nasdaq: ADUR ) (CSE: ACT ) (FSE: 9D5 ), a clean technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower-value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21 st century, today announced that it will participate in a series of technical and industry-focused conferences in September 2025.

These events convene global experts, industry leaders engaged in policy dialogue, and downstream operators who are shaping the transition to a circular economy and sustainable innovation. For Aduro, they provide an opportunity to showcase Hydrochemolytic™ Technology, engage with stakeholders across multiple sectors, and build visibility that complements the Company's broader efforts, including the advancement of its Next Generation Process pilot plant now progressing toward commissioning.

Pyroliq III 2025 – Pyrolysis and Liquefaction of Biomass and Wastes
Date : September 7–12, 2025
Location : Grand Hotel San Michele, Cetraro, Calabria, Italy
Website : https://engconf.us/conferences/chemical-engineering/pyroliq-iii-2025-pyrolysis-and-liquefaction-of-biomass-and-wastes

Birendra Adhikari, Head of Research & Development, will present a paper on advancements in Aduro's Hydrochemolytic™ Technology. Pyroliq III is a premier international conference that brings together global experts in pyrolysis and liquefaction of biomass, organic residues, and wastes. The program includes plenary and poster sessions on reactor development, techno-economic analysis, lifecycle assessment, and commercialization, providing a unique platform for scientific exchange in a retreat-style setting.

Chemical Recycling Europe Forum 2025
Date : September 16–17, 2025
Location : Van Der Valk Hotel Brussels Airport, Machelen, Brussels, Belgium
Website : https://chemicalrecyclingeurope.eu/chemical-recycling-europe-forum-2025-agenda-announced/

Abe Dyck, Head of Corporate Development, will represent Aduro at the Forum. Hosted by Chemical Recycling Europe (CRE), the event brings together industry leaders, regulators, and innovators to address the role of chemical recycling in building a circular economy. CRE is the primary European industry association advancing policy, regulatory frameworks, and technology standards for chemical recycling. The Forum provides a platform for dialogue between companies and policymakers, highlighting how emerging technologies like Aduro's Hydrochemolytic™ Technology can support Europe's climate and circularity objectives.

IRPC 2025 – International Refining & Petrochemical Conference
Date : September 29–October 1, 2025
Location: Hyatt Regency Houston West, Houston, Texas, USA
Website : https://hpirpc.com/elementor-6455/

Eric Appelman, Chief Revenue Officer, and Abe Dyck, Head of Corporate Development, will jointly represent Aduro at IRPC 2025. Aduro will exhibit and present its Hydrochemolytic™ Technology to an international audience of refiners, petrochemical companies, and technology developers. Hosted by Hydrocarbon Processing, IRPC is an operator-focused conference that delivers practical insights on process optimization, clean fuels, digital transformation, and the circular economy. With increasing industry attention on integrating chemical recycling into downstream operations, Aduro will contribute to the dialogue by showcasing how Hydrochemolytic™ Technology can produce valuable feedstocks from difficult-to-recycle plastics. Aduro is a returning presenter at IRPC, building on the Company's successful participation in the 2024 conference.

"Our strategy is to engage across the full value chain driving the transition to a circular economy," said Ofer Vicus, CEO at Aduro. "I am proud of how Team Aduro continues to represent the Company on global stages, demonstrating the versatility of Hydrochemolytic™ Technology and building recognition among respected stakeholders. By contributing to the academic dialogue at Pyroliq III, participating in the policy and industry discussions at the Chemical Recycling Europe Forum, and connecting with downstream operators at IRPC, Aduro is building visibility and alignment with the diverse stakeholders who are driving the transformation of plastic waste recycling and advancing the adoption of innovative chemical recycling solutions."

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic™ Technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21 st century.

For further information, please contact:

Abe Dyck, Head of Corporate Development / Investor Relations
ir@adurocleantech.com
+1 226 784 8889

KCSA Strategic Communications
Jack Perkins, Senior Vice President
aduro@kcsa.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, Aduro's participation in Pyroliq III, the Chemical Recycling Europe Forum, and the International Refining & Petrochemical Conference; the anticipated benefits of engaging with industry, academic, and policy stakeholders; and the potential impacts of such activities on collaboration opportunities and market visibility. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, adverse market conditions, the effectiveness of communications and outreach initiatives, potential technological challenges, difficulties in raising adequate funds, and other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

PR 162 Aduro September Technical Conferences

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/695fcf49-5353-45f9-8d74-6f6097297d5a .


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Aduro Clean TechnologiesACT:CCCSE:ACTCleantech Investing
ACT:CC
The Conversation (0)
Homerun Resources (TSXV:HMR)

Homerun Resources Inc. Provides Marketing Update Extends Closing of $3M Financing

Homerun Resources Inc. ("Homerun" or the "Company") (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) is pleased to announce that to further support investor understanding and broaden market awareness, Homerun has engaged Dig Media Inc (INN) and Rockstone Research. These partnerships will help deliver Bmely updates, accessible investor educaBon, and expert insights that clarify Homerun's value proposiBon and growth potenBal. At a Bme when the company's story may appear complex to average investors, these plaGorms will play a key role in translaBng Homerun's progress into clear, engaging content that supports the next phase of growth.

The Company announces that it entered into an agreement with Rockstone Research to provide markeBng services to the Company. Rockstone Research is a Switzerland-based capital markets research firm specializing in the resource, technology, and energy transiBon sectors. With a strong focus on idenBfying growth opportuniBes in emerging markets and strategic commodiBes, Rockstone publishes in-depth reports that are distributed through internaBonal financial media plaGorms and made available directly at www.rockstone-research.com. All reports are released in both English and German and circulated worldwide via free email newslePer to insBtuBonal and retail investors. Rockstone was founded in 2011 by Stephan Bogner, who studied economics in Dortmund, Germany, graduaBng in 2004 as Diplom- Kaufmann. He has been acBve in the precious metals and junior mining industry since 2002, bringing more than two decades of experience and industry knowledge to Rockstone's research and analysis.

Keep reading...Show less
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag USA Press Release Regarding Capacity Expansion Concept Study

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to note today's press release by HyProMag USA, LLC ("HyProMag USA"), its U.S.-based joint venture rare earth permanent magnet recycling and manufacturing company.

HyProMag USA announced the commissioning of a Concept Study to evaluate the expansion of its operations into Nevada and South Carolina in collaboration with Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions, LLC ("ILS")[i]. The Concept Study will be completed by PegasusTSI Inc. and BBA USA Inc. and will define design and capital requirements for additional Hydrogen Processing of Magnet Scrap ("HPMS")[ii] capacity and up to four new magnet production lines. The expansions are planned to complement the phased build-out of the first Texas Hub to optimize HyProMag USA's hub-and-spoke configuration in the United States.[iii]

Keep reading...Show less
Westport (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport


Keep reading...Show less
Solar power plant panels.

Silica Investing: How Processing Bottlenecks Create Breakthrough Opportunities

As one of its most abundant minerals, the world has no shortage of silica. The challenge — and more importantly, the value — lies in making it pure enough for the technologies that will define the global energy transition.

Innovations in cleaner and more efficient high-purity (HPQ) silica processing are emerging as one of the most powerful levers of value creation in the energy transition. While quartz is abundant in nature, producing HPQ silica has historically depended on energy-intensive, chemical-heavy methods — until recently.

Breakthroughs in cleaner, more efficient refining are reshaping how HPQ silica is produced, cutting costs, shrinking carbon footprints and creating a technology-driven industry from what was once viewed as a commodity.

Keep reading...Show less
Innovation Mining

Innovation Mining


Keep reading...Show less
Troy Minerals

Troy Minerals Welcomes Mr. Taylor Sulik to the Company's Advisory Board

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to welcome Mr. Taylor Sulik and announce his addition to the Company's Advisory Board, which is tasked with successfully guiding the Company in further developing its exploration critical minerals projects and ultimately its transition from a purely exploration focused company into a producer.

Mr. Sulik is a seasoned U.S. intelligence and security professional, with more than seven years of experience with the United States Coast Guard across a variety of security and intelligence roles. In addition, he is president of Mithril Mining Corp., a mining company focused on identifying, prospecting, exploring and developing U.S.-based critical-mineral deposits to further promote the reshoring of American critical-mineral mining. Through Mithril Mining Corp., Mr. Sulik is a member of the Critical Minerals Forum, the New American Industrial Alliance, the Defense Industrial Base Consortium and 47G, a Utah based industrial alliance focused on making Utah the nation's premier ecosystem for aerospace, defense, and critical material companies. Additionally, he has served as a Strategic Advisor to American Tungsten, a Canadian-based company working to develop the IMA Mine, a past producing Tungsten mine located in East Central, Idaho, United States as well as Rockland Resources, a Canadian-based company working on developing multiple Beryllium projects across Utah. Beyond his Coast Guard and mining experience, Mr. Sulik has also served in a variety of strategy, operational and intelligence roles for, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Allied Universal and Constellis. He is also currently pursuing his master's degree at the Naval War College in Newport, R.I., focusing his research and studies on national defense and strategic studies.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Element79 Gold Corp Engages Rangefront Mining Services to Complete Ni 43-101 Technical Report on Elephant Project

Heliostar Announces Graduation to Tier 1 Status on the TSX Venture Exchange

Questcorp Mining Provides Update on Its Maiden Drill Program at La Union

Trading Halt

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp Engages Rangefront Mining Services to Complete Ni 43-101 Technical Report on Elephant Project

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Announces Graduation to Tier 1 Status on the TSX Venture Exchange

Base Metals Investing

Questcorp Mining Provides Update on Its Maiden Drill Program at La Union

Emerging Tech Investing

Trading Halt

resource investing

EV Resources Acquires 100% of High-Grade Dollar Antimony Project in Nevada, USA

gold investing

Executing WA Gold Strategy

Gold Investing

Exceptional result of 32m @ 7gt Au in Lord Byron drilling

×