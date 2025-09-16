Aduro Clean Technologies Europe Joins Dutch Trade Delegation at Expo 2025 Osaka Japan

Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (" Aduro " or the " Company ") (Nasdaq: ADUR ) (CSE: ACT ) (FSE: 9D5 ), a clean technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower-value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21 st century, today announced that Aduro Clean Technologies Europe BV ("Aduro Europe"), the Company's Netherlands-based subsidiary, will join the Dutch trade delegation to Japan as part of the Economic Mission on Energy Transition, Sustainability & Circular Economy taking place September 15–25, 2025, in connection with Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan.

The mission is organized by the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO), the Dutch government body responsible for supporting sustainable innovation and international trade. The delegation will showcase Dutch and European innovation in energy transition, circular economy, and sustainable chemistry. Centered around Expo 2025 Osaka , the program will include high-level meetings with Japanese industry and government leaders, sector-specific events, and networking sessions designed to promote international collaboration.

Japan is an important market for Aduro given its leadership in both industrial technology and circular economy initiatives. The country has committed to ambitious recycling and decarbonization targets, supported by the Plastic Resource Circulation Act and its 2050 carbon neutrality strategy . Japanese petrochemical companies are actively pursuing and investing in advanced chemical recycling to secure circular feedstocks for naphtha crackers, with several pilot and commercial-scale projects already underway. This environment creates a strong ecosystem for collaboration, combining government policy, corporate investment, and technology innovation.

Aduro Europe will use this opportunity to present Hydrochemolytic™ Technology (HCT), share recent progress in its development program, and engage with Japanese stakeholders. Through these interactions, Aduro seeks to explore partnerships that could expand the application of HCT in Asia and contribute to Japan's ongoing efforts to build a circular plastics economy.

"Participating in this trade mission allows Aduro to share our progress with stakeholders in an important market while strengthening our relationships in Asia," stated Ofer Vicus, CEO at Aduro. "This engagement underscores our commitment to building international partnerships as we advance our commercial path for our Hydrochemolytic™ Technology. With construction of our Next Generation Process pilot plant underway its upcoming commissioning will provide an important opportunity to demonstrate the performance of HCT at pilot scale while engaging international stakeholders seeking solutions to accelerate the circular plastics economy."

Aduro's participation will be led on the ground by Eric Appelman, Chief Revenue Officer, who will attend the trade mission in Japan. Mr. Appelman will present Hydrochemolytic™ Technology during program sessions and take part in meetings organized by the delegation with Japanese industry, government, and research stakeholders to explore potential collaborations.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic™ Technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21 st century.

For further information, please contact:

Abe Dyck, Head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations
ir@adurocleantech.com
+1 226 784 8889

KCSA Strategic Communications
Jack Perkins, Senior Vice President
aduro@kcsa.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, Aduro's participation in the Netherlands Circular Economy Trade Mission to Japan and Expo 2025 Osaka; the anticipated benefits of presenting and engaging with Japanese industry and government stakeholders; and the potential impacts of such activities on international collaboration and market opportunities. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, adverse market conditions, the effectiveness of communications and outreach initiatives, potential technological challenges, difficulties in raising adequate funds, and other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

