Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Wealth Minerals Charges Up 64 Percent

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Trending Press Releases

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announces Extensive Exploration and Drilling Program in 2025 at Preston Uranium Project

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

CY25 Production Program Underway, First Gold Pour in March

Halleck Creek Resource Expands to 2.63 Billion Tonnes with Higher Grades

Nuclear Fuels Announces the Discovery of New Mineralized Zones at the Kaycee Uranium Project

Stardust Power Inc. Announces Pricing of $5.75 Million Public Offering

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

First Helium

HELI:CA

NorthStar Gaming Holdings

BET:CC

Nuclear Fuels

NF:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 World Cleantech Outlook Report

2025 Uranium Outlook

Rare Earths Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Adavale Resources

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Adavale Resources Limited (ASX:ADD) (“Adavale” or “the Company”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Parkes Gold and Copper Project, NSW

  • All-scrip acquisition of 72.5% interest in the Parkes Gold and Copper Project located in the Lachlan Fold Belt of NSW, Australia
    • Immediate focus on the London-Victoria Gold Mine, with historical estimates of 3.70Mt @ 1.04g/t Au for 124koz gold1
    • Diamond drilling completed in November 2024 demonstrates potential 12m thick down-dip extension of the London-Victoria mineralisation
  • Parkes Project acquisition was completed in January 2025 with the London- Victoria tenement EL7242 successfully renewed until November 2030

Uranium Exploration Activities, SA

  • Cultural Heritage survey finalised at MacDonnell Creek (SA) with 2,000m Uranium drilling program expected to commence in Q2 2025

Corporate

  • $1.675 million capital raising to professional and sophisticated investors with Directors and Officers co-investing ~$100,000 (over 6%) of the Placement to advance the Parkes Project announced during the quarter
  • Mr. Allan Ritchie transitioned to Executive Chairman on 31 October 2024
  • Adavale maintains a strong balance sheet following completion of the Tranche 2 Placement in January 2025

Adavale’s Executive Chairman and CEO, Mr. Allan Ritchie commented:

“The completion of both the Parkes Gold and Copper Project acquisition and recent Placement is a critical step forward for Adavale, with enough funding for exploration and drilling on the numerous highly prospective targets across our 4 licences located in the Lachlan Fold Belt, a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction. One of Adavale’s licences also includes the London Victoria historic mine with a historic resource of 124koz Au that Adavale will work on upgrading to JORC-qualifying status.

In addition, the Adavale team have just returned from a site visit and are very excited with the Parkes Project and the opportunity it presents to develop solid shareholder value and we look forward to providing regular updates from the Parkes Project throughout the exploration programs ahead.”

Parkes Gold and Copper Project (NSW)

During the quarter, Adavale announced the acquisition of a 72.5% interest in the Parkes Gold and Copper Project (“Parkes Project”) on 29 November 2024. The acquisition was completed in January 2025. Refer to ASX announcement dated 29 November 2024 for the terms of the acquisition.

The Parkes Project is located within the prolific gold and copper producing Macquarie Arc portion of the Lachlan Fold Belt in central NSW – hosting some of Australia’s most prolific gold and copper mines. The acquisition includes four exploration tenements that encompass a total of 395km2 in an area that is adjacent to the Northparkes copper gold-mine, as well as Cadia-Ridgeway – a world-class deposit for copper and gold mineralisation.

The Exploration Licences (‘EL’s’) are situated where Early Ordovician-age Junee-Narromine Volcanic Belt rocks of the western part of the Arc are intersected by the crustal-scale structural corridor of the Lachlan Transverse Zone (‘LTZ’). Significantly, the LTZ is host to Tier 1 gold and copper mines, such as Northparkes (5.2Moz Au & 4.4Mt Cu) and Cadia-Ridgeway (35.1Moz Au & 7.9Mt Cu) where it intersects Macquarie Arc rocks (Figure 1).

The Parkes Project’s most advanced prospect is the former London-Victoria Gold Mine which saw estimated historical production by BHP Gold and Hargraves of 200,000 to 250,000 ounces at a head grade of 1.5-2g/t Au. A Historical Estimate of 3.7Mt at 1.04g/t Au for 123.8koz Au was defined for London-Victoria.

At London-Victoria, it is intended to utilise the existing drillhole database, augmented by a small number of new well-targeted deeper holes, to estimate a Mineral Resource. This opportunity comes at relatively low cost and at a time of record gold prices. Recent diamond drilling at the mine intersected a 12m potential down-dip extension of the deposit to be confirmed with assay results expected soon.

In conjunction with the acquisition of the Project, Adavale received binding commitments to raise $1.675 million (before costs) through a placement to new and existing sophisticated and professional investors. Proceeds from the Placement will be used to accelerate exploration activities within the Parkes Project with a primarily focus on increasing and upgrading the London-Victoria resource to JORC-qualifying status.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Adavale Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:addcopper investinggold investingnickel investing
ADD:AU
The Conversation (0)
Metal Bank

Quarterly Activities Report for the Quarter ended 31 December 2024

Metal Bank Limited (‘MBK’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to outline below the activities for the Quarter ended 31 December 2024 (‘Quarter’).

Keep reading...Show less
Heliostar Delivers Strong Shallow Oxide Gold Hits at the La Colorada Mine, Sonora, Mexico

Heliostar Delivers Strong Shallow Oxide Gold Hits at the La Colorada Mine, Sonora, Mexico

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • 5.0m grading 9.69 g/t gold
  • 4.3m grading 9.87 g/t gold
  • 15.0m grading 2.54 g/t gold
  • 11.65m grading 1.86 g/t gold
  • 11.6m grading 1.72 g/t gold
  • 21.6m grading 0.77 g/t gold
  • Continued success from assay results from shallow drilling in areas considered to be waste within the Creston Pit Expansion
  • Higher Grade intercepts demonstrate underground potential beyond the current open pit

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results from a 12,500-metre drilling program at the La Colorada Mine in Sonora, Mexico. La Colorada restarted production in early January 2025, and the current drill program is intended to expand the mineral reserves ahead of a Feasibility Study and expansion decision planned for mid-2025.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prodigy Gold

Quarterly Report for the 3 Months ended 31 December 2024

Prodigy Gold NL (ASX: PRX) (“Prodigy Gold” or the “Company”) has announced the Quarterly Report for the 3 Months ended 31 December 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Artemis Resources

Pilbara Gold Exploration Update and Planned Activities – March Quarter

Artemis Resources Limited (‘Artemis’ or the ‘Company’) (ASX/AIM: ARV) is pleased to provide an outline of a substantial drilling program planned to test high priority gold exploration targets on the 100% owned Carlow Tenement within the Company’s extensive holdings in the North Pilbara gold province of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Matthew Piepenburg, gold and silver bars.

Matthew Piepenburg: Gold, Markets and Debt in 2025 — What to Watch, What to Do

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Matthew Piepenburg, partner at Von Greyerz, shared his outlook for gold and markets in 2025, emphasizing that understanding debt is key.

He sees a sovereign debt crisis unfolding, and advocates for wealth protection in the yellow metal.

"For gold it's always simple, because debt never changes, and there's a debt collapse driven by a sovereign debt crisis, not just in the US, but globally," Piepenburg explained.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bear and bull on a newspaper.

Grant Williams: Market Turbulence Ahead, but Resource Space Presents "Tremendous Opportunities"

During a fireside chat at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), Grant Williams, author at Things That Make You Go Hmmm, discussed the accelerated rate at which markets and the world are changing.

“I think the world is changing literally by the day now. (The) speed is picking up pace, and we all need to be aware of that," he told moderator Jesse Day, host of Commodity Culture, at the event.

“We've had this incredible half a century, really, of real stability and rising markets — bond markets, equity markets, everything except commodities, pretty much. But we've had this incredibly stable time, and it feels to all of us like things are becoming more unstable … what we're seeing now is a real acceleration," Williams continued.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Energy Technologies Limited 2Q FY2025 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities Report for the Quarter ended 31 December 2024

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

Related News

uranium investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Agriculture Investing

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

Precious Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Precious Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

×