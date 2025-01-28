Committed to Reducing Debt and Further Strengthening Newmont's Financial Position
Completion of Placement, Parkes Project Acquisition and Site Visit
Adavale Resources Limited (ASX:ADD) (“Adavale” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the successful completion of a 72.5% interest acquisition in the Parkes Gold and Copper Project (the “Project”), located in the Lachlan Fold Belt of NSW, Australia.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Completion of the acquisition of a 72.5% interest in the Parkes Gold-Copper Project (“Parkes Project”).
- A 354.15km2 tenement holding, encompassing a geological setting that is considered highly prospective for structurally controlled gold and gold rich porphyry copper-gold mineralisation.
- The Parkes Project is located at the intersection of the crustal-scale Lachlan Transverse Zone structural corridor with Early Ordovician-age Macquarie Arc Volcanics.
- The Project is adjacent to the giant Northparkes porphyry-hosted copper-gold mine (5.2Moz Au & 4.4Mt Cu) [ASX:EVN] and in a similar tectono-stratigraphic setting to the world-class Cadia-Ridgeway copper-gold porphyry deposits (35Moz Au & 7.9Mt Cu) [ASX:NEM].
- The key Project asset is the former London-Victoria gold mine located in EL 7242, which contains a remnant (unmined) Historical Estimate of 124koz Au**
- EL7242 was recently successfully renewed until 7 November 2030.
- The Adavale team and the Vendor have conducted a geological reconnaissance to the Project to inspect London Victoria drill core, meet with local landholders and geological consultants and also to carry out some initial rock chip sampling.
- Completion of the placement allows Adavale to progress exploration at a number of target prospects within the Project and focus on upgrading the London-Victoria Historical Resource to a JORC compliant Mineral Resource.
- Directors and Officers co-invest ~$100,000 (over 6%) of the Placement.
The Project comprises four exploration tenements for a total area of 354.15km2, that are prospective for orogenic, epithermal and gold-rich porphyry-style copper-gold deposits. The Project area is located within the prolific gold and copper producing Macquarie Arc portion of the Lachlan Fold Belt in central NSW. The Exploration Licences (‘EL’s’) are situated where Early Ordovician-aged Junee-Narromine Volcanic Belt rocks of the western part of the Arc are intersected by the crustal-scale structural corridor of the Lachlan Transverse Zone (‘LTZ’). Significantly, the LTZ is host to Tier 1 gold and copper mines, such as Northparkes (5.2Moz Au & 4.4Mt Cu) and Cadia Ridgeway (35.1Moz Au & 7.9Mt Cu) where it intersects Macquarie Arc rocks (Figure 1).
Commenting on the developments, Adavale Resources Executive Chairman and CEO, Mr Allan Ritchie, stated:“The successful completion of the acquisition and placement mark a pivotal step forward to advancing our activity with this world-class asset. The Vendor and the Adavale team along with our very experienced Lachlan Fold Belt geologists have just returned from an initial field trip and we are incredibly excited to start our exploration efforts at our highly prospective Parkes Project. We are very grateful to the shareholders for their continued support, Adavale’s Directors and Officers have also co-invested a further ~$100,000 (6%) in this placement and we look forward to providing regular updates from the Lachlan Fold Belt throughout the program ahead.”
Figure 1: Map of the central New South Wales Lachlan Fold Belt
The Parkes Project’s most advanced prospect is the former London-Victoria Gold Mine which saw estimated historical production by BHP Gold and Hargraves Resources of 200,000 to 250,000 ounces at a head grade of 1.5-2g/t Au. A non-JORC Historical Estimate of 3.7Mt at 1.04 g/t Au for 123.8koz Au is defined for London-Victoria (refer to Cautionary Statement1 below).
At London-Victoria, it is intended to utilise the existing drillhole database, augmented by a small number of new and well-targeted deeper holes, to estimate a Mineral Resource. This opportunity comes at relatively low cost and at a time of record gold prices. The London-Victoria Mine is located on EL7242 which has recently been successfully renewed until 7 November 2030.
The map of the Lachlan Fold Belt area in NSW (Figure 1) shows the location of Adavale’s newly acquired mineral tenure relative to significant copper and gold deposits, the Lachlan Transverse Zone and Ordovician volcanic belts of the Macquarie Arc Group. Note the Project’s proximity adjacent to the Northparkes mine at the intersection of the Lachlan Transverse Zone with the Junee-Narromine Volcanic Belt.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Adavale Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Growth-Focused Gold Explorer: Torque Metals and Aston Minerals Unite in Strategic Merger
Combined 1.75Moz of gold resources anchored in two premier greenstone belts
Torque Metals Limited (“Torque”) (ASX: TOR) and Aston Minerals Limited (“Aston”) (ASX:ASO) are pleased to announce they have entered into a binding scheme implementation deed to facilitate a merger whereby Torque will acquire 100% of Aston in an all-scrip transaction (“Merger”).
HIGHLIGHTS
- The Merger will see Torque and Aston shareholders each own 50% of the merged entity1.
- Combined business to have 1.75Moz in gold resources across two exploration projects, with a dominant land position, and pro-forma cash of over $5 million to drive ongoing gold exploration activities2.
- Paris Gold Project: 250,000oz @ 3.1 g/t Au3, Western Australia Goldfields, ~1,200km²
- Edleston Gold Project: 1.5Moz @ 1.0 g/t Au4, Ontario, Canada. Abitibi Greenstone Belt, ~310km²
- Entities related to Tolga Kumova and Evan Cranston to collectively invest $1.0 million into Torque at $0.05 per share unconditionally (Placement).
- Evan Cranston has been appointed to the Board of Torque as a Non-Executive Director, and upon completion of the Merger, Tolga Kumova will be invited to join the Board of Torque, with Cristian Moreno and Andrew Woskett to remain in their respective roles of Managing Director and Chairman.
- Torque will offer 1 Torque share for every 5.2 Aston shares, representing an offer price of $0.01 per Aston share5.
- Directors of Aston unanimously recommend that all shareholders and option holders vote in favour of Torque’s offer, in the absence of a Superior Proposal.
- The merged entity will benefit from a strong cash position, a refreshed Board to drive the next phase of exploration growth, and the ability to drive gold exploration across two emerging gold assets, being the Paris Gold Project in Western Australia and the Edleston Gold Project in Ontario, Canada.
TRANSACTION SUMMARY
Torque Metals Limited (ASX: TOR) (“Torque”) and Aston Minerals Limited (ASX: ASO) (“Aston”) are pleased to announce a merger of equals, creating a well-funded, growth-focused gold exploration company with projects located in two Tier-1 mining jurisdictions: the Western Australian Goldfields and Ontario, Canada.
The companies have entered into a scheme implementation deed (“Scheme Implementation Deed” or “Scheme”) pursuant to which they have agreed to a merger to be conducted by way of a Scheme of Arrangement under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (“Corporations Act”), whereby Torque will acquire 100% of the fully paid ordinary shares in Aston and 100% of the unlisted Aston options (“Proposed Merger”).
Commenting on the Proposed Merger, Torque Managing Director, Cristian Moreno, said:
“We are pleased to announce the proposed merger between Aston and Torque, creating a dynamic growth-focused gold explorer with a dominant position in two leading mining jurisdictions. This strategic transaction unites our strengths, consolidating a substantial gold resource of 1.75 million ounces (Moz) across two highly prospective exploration projects. Torque will command an extensive landholding in two premier mining jurisdictions and leverage current cash reserves exceeding $5 million to fund ongoing exploration activities.
“As Torque already owns the Paris Gold Project, located in the heart of the Western Australian Goldfields, the merger enhances the strategic potential of this asset and aligns with Torque's broader growth objectives. With a resource of 250,000 ounces at an impressive grade of 3.1 g/t gold, the project spans a substantial ~1,200km² tenement package, positioning it as a cornerstone of our portfolio. Complementing this, Aston’s Edleston Gold Project in Ontario, Canada, is situated in the renowned Abitibi Greenstone Belt and contributes a significant resource of 1.5 million ounces at 1.0 g/t gold. This project’s ~310km² landholding offers additional high-grade exploration opportunities, further solidifying our growth potential.
“A key advantage of this merger is the injection of $4 million cash on a pre-costs basis from Aston into Torque Metals. This strategic funding approach ensures that the company is well-capitalised to advance exploration efforts in the current robust gold price environment.
“We also welcome a $1 million strategic investment from Tolga and Evan, who have recognised the considerable exploration upside to be unlocked at our expansive Paris Gold Project area. Their involvement will bring valuable insights and leadership to Torque Metals, and I look forward to collaborating with them on the Board of Torque following completion of the merger.”
Commenting on the proposed merger, Aston Managing Director and Chairman, Russell Bradford, said:
"The proposed merger with Torque Metals marks an exciting milestone, and I am particularly impressed by the scale potential of the Paris Gold Project. This project boasts a dominant land package in the highly productive Western Australia Goldfields, with an outstanding resource grade of 3.1 g/t gold and significant potential to expand into a major high-grade deposit.
“Its strategic location, surrounded by prominent producers and explorers such as Goldfields, Westgold, Northern Star, Vault Minerals, and Astral Resources, underscores the quality and opportunity this project represents. To have a project of this calibre in such a prime jurisdiction is truly remarkable.
“I commend Torque Metals’ management for their exceptional work in advancing the Paris Gold Project to this stage. With the significant cash injection from this merger, I have complete confidence in their ability for Torque to uncover gold ounces and deliver outstanding value for the shareholders of Torque and Aston."
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Torque Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Bold Ventures Exec Highlights New Discovery at Burchell Gold-Copper Project
Following the release of promising assay results from Bold Ventures' (TSXV:BOL) Ontario-based Burchell gold-copper project, Bruce MacLachlan, the company's president and chief operating officer, highlighted the significance of the recent findings and shared plans for upcoming exploration.
“It's really encouraging. It's in a mag low that crosses the property. Mag low is probably about 10 kilometers long. It's never been drilled. It's like a brand-new discovery,” said MacLachlan at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference.
The company plans to conduct additional prospecting, soil sampling and backhoe work to strip overburden in the spring. Channel sampling and drilling will follow to further define the property's potential.
Beyond the Burchell project, Bold Ventures holds other promising projects, including the Traxxin and Wilcorp properties, both located near Burchell. At Wilcorp, grab samples have returned up to 16.3 grams per metric ton gold, while exploration at Traxxin has extended the main zone and uncovered values of up to 330 parts per billion gold along strike.
When asked about Bold Ventures' appeal to investors, MacLachlan cited its tight share structure and growth potential.
“We've got these new discoveries that have never been drilled. We have assets even up in the Ring of Fire. We've got a copper and gold property near Wawa. So we think there's a tremendous amount of upside potential.”
Watch the full interview with Bruce MacLachlan, president and chief operating officer at Bold Ventures.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Bold Ventures (TSXV:BOL). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Bold Ventures in order to help investors learn more about the company. Bold Ventures is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Bold Ventures and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Newmont Announces Early Redemption of its 5.30% Notes Due 2026
Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) ("Newmont" or the "Company") and Newcrest Finance Pty Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Newmont ("Newcrest Finance" and, together with Newmont, the "Issuers") today announced the redemption of $927,754,000 in principal, fully retiring the 5.30% Notes due 2026 (the "Notes").
Including the early redemption of the 2026 Notes, Newmont will have retired approximately $1.4 billion of its debt over the last 12 months, demonstrating the Company's commitment to deleveraging and strengthening its balance sheet.
The Notes will be redeemed on February 7, 2025 (the "Redemption Date") at a redemption price equal to the applicable make-whole amount for the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes to, but excluding, the Redemption Date, in accordance with the terms of the Notes. Interest on the Notes will cease to accrue on and after the Redemption Date.
About Newmont
Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. Newmont is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Founded in 1921, the Company has been publicly traded since 1925.
At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com .
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by these sections and other applicable laws. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition; and often contain words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "would," "estimate," "expect," "believe," "pending" or "potential." Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, without limitation, statements relating to the expected redemption of the Notes, future debt balances, future cash flow generation, pending closing of asset divestitures and receipt of proceeds and future capital allocation priorities. Estimates or expectations of future events or results are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions, include, but are not limited to Newmont's operations remaining consistent with plan and current expectations, market conditions and other planning assumptions. For a more detailed discussion of such risks, see Newmont's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on February 29, 2024, as well as Newmont's other SEC filings, under the heading "Risk Factors", and other factors identified in Newmont's reports filed with the SEC, available on the SEC website or www.newmont.com . Newmont does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any "forward-looking statement," including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued "forward-looking statement" constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on "forward-looking statements" is at investors' own risk.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250127695677/en/
Investor Contact – Global
Neil Backhouse
investor.relations@newmont.com
Investor Contact – Asia Pacific
Natalie Worley
apac.investor.relations@newmont.com
Media Contact – Global
Shannon Lijek
globalcommunications@newmont.com
News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia
Newmont Completes Divestitures With US$425 Million Sale to Discovery Silver
Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) announced the final phase of its divestiture program through an agreement to sell its Porcupine operation in Ontario, Canada, to Discovery Silver (TSX:DSV,OTCQX:DSVSF).
Total consideration for the sale comes to US$425 million, comprised of US$200 million in cash to be paid upon closing, US$75 million in Discovery Silver shares and US$150 million in deferred cash payments.
The sale is anticipated to close in the first half of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions.
According to Newmont President and CEO Tom Palmer, this divestiture represents the final phase of the company’s strategic shift to focus on Tier 1 assets, ensuring long-term operational and financial efficiency.
Palmer expressed confidence in Discovery Silver’s ability to manage the Porcupine operation responsibly, given the company's experience and established presence in the region. The transaction concludes Newmont’s non-core asset divestiture program, which is expected to generate as much as US$4.3 billion in gross proceeds.
Newmont’s divestiture program was launched in February 2024, and targeted the sale of six operations and two projects across Australia, Ghana and North America. With agreements now finalized for all assets identified for sale, Newmont expects to generate US$3.8 billion from divestitures and an additional US$527 million from the sale of investments, including the Lundin Gold (TSX:LUG,OTCQX:LUGDF) stream credit facility and contingent payments from Batu Hijau.
The assets sold by Newmont include Telfer and its 70 percent interest in the Havieron project for up to US$475 million, the Akyem operation in Ghana for up to US$1 billion and Musselwhite in Ontario for up to US$850 million.
Aside from that, the major gold miner's Éléonore operation in Québec was sold for US$795 million, while its Cripple Creek & Victor operation in Colorado, US, was divested for up to US$275 million.
Discovery Silver plans to continue exploration and production activities at Porcupine, which is located in Ontario's Timmins Mining Camp. The company said the purchase aligns with its broader growth objectives.
Newmont will now focus on high-performing Tier 1 operations across its global portfolio. The company operates in jurisdictions that include Africa, Australia, Latin America, North America and Papua New Guinea.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Capricorn Metals to Buy Deadman Flat, Extend Karlawinda Gold Project Tenure
Gold producer Capricorn Metals (ASX:CMM,OTC Pink:CRNLF) has entered into an agreement with Peregrine Gold (ASX:PGD) to acquire the Deadman Flat project in Western Australia's Pilbara region.
In an January 23 announcement, Capricorn said the Deadman Flat tenements cover approximately 270 square kilometres contiguous to its Karlawinda gold project and will expand its territory in the area.
Capricorn will pay AU$1.5 million for the asset by issuing fully paid ordinary shares to Peregrine.
The amount will be paid via two transactions. The first AU$750,000 will be paid once Capricorn declares a JORC-compliant resource estimate exceeding 200,000 ounces of gold for the property, while the remaining AU$750,000 rests on the company’s decision to start a standalone commercial mining operation on the project tenements.
“The acquisition of the Deadman Flat project expands the Karlawinda gold project exploration footprint and completes the consolidation of the highly prospective southern margin of the Sylvania Inlier, including tenements directly along the strike of the Company's Central Zone prospect,” said Capricorn Executive Chairman Mark Clark.
He added that it will give the company the opportunity to find further ore sources for Karlawinda.
A January 7 release shows Karlawinda produced 28,702 ounces of gold for the most recent quarter, bringing its half-year output to 54,261 ounces. According to Capricorn, it's on track to achieve the midpoint of its 2025 fiscal year production guidance of 110,000 to 120,000 ounces, within its cost guidance range of US$1,370 to US$1,470 per ounce.
Deadman Flat has been historically mined through alluvial and hard-rock workings since the 1930s.
Capricorn will soon commence high-resolution airborne gravity surveys, broad-scale geological and regolith mapping and geochemical sampling in currently defined target areas to generate targets for drilling in its 2026 fiscal year.
The company expects to complete its acquisition of Deadman flat in February.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
