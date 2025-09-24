ACP Patent Claims - Exploration Target Defined

ACP Patent Claims - Exploration Target Defined

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced ACP Patent Claims - Exploration Target Defined

Download the PDF here.

trigg mineralstmg:auasx:tmgprecious metals investingPrecious Metals Investing
TMG:AU
Trigg Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Trigg Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Trigg Minerals

Trigg Minerals

Keep reading...Show less

Advanced-stage exploration company developing one of the world’s highest-grade undeveloped antimony assets in New South Wales

High Grade Idaho Acquisition & Placement to Tribeca

High Grade Idaho Acquisition & Placement to Tribeca

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced HIGH GRADE IDAHO ACQUISITION & PLACEMENT TO TRIBECA

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Smelter Conceptual Plant Delivered, Accelerated Timeline

Smelter Conceptual Plant Delivered, Accelerated Timeline

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced SMELTER CONCEPTUAL PLANT DELIVERED, ACCELERATED TIMELINE

Download the PDF here.

Large Scale High Grade Tungsten System at Tennessee Mountain

Large Scale High Grade Tungsten System at Tennessee Mountain

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced Large Scale High Grade Tungsten System at Tennessee Mountain

Download the PDF here.

High-Grade Channel Samples at Antimony Canyon Project - Utah

High-Grade Channel Samples at Antimony Canyon Project - Utah

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced High-Grade Channel Samples at Antimony Canyon Project - Utah

Download the PDF here.

CEO & COO Appointed to Fast Track US Mine to Market Strategy

CEO & COO Appointed to Fast Track US Mine to Market Strategy

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced CEO & COO Appointed to Fast Track US Mine to Market Strategy

Download the PDF here.

Cerro Chacon Gold Drilling to Commence Mid-October

Cerro Chacon Gold Drilling to Commence Mid-October

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Cerro Chacon Gold Drilling to Commence Mid-October

Download the PDF here.

Locksley Resources Limited Annual Report to Shareholders

Locksley Resources Limited Annual Report to Shareholders

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - During FY25, Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) advanced its Mojave Critical Minerals Project in California and the 100% owned Tottenham Copper-Gold Project in New South Wales. Key outcomes included high-grade antimony results at Mojave, regulatory progress culminating in drilling approvals at El Campo (REE), a successful downhole EM program at Tottenham that defined new drill targets, a capital raise to fund field programs, and completion of an OTCQB listing to broaden U.S. investor access.

*To view the Annual Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/YNYTPU22



About Locksley Resources Limited:

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is an ASX listed explorer focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing exploration across two key assets: the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley Resources aims to generate shareholder value through strategic exploration, discovery and development in this highly prospective mineral region.

Mojave Project

Located in the Mojave Desert, California, the Mojave Project comprises over 250 claims across two contiguous prospect areas, namely, the North Block/Northeast Block and the El Campo Prospect. The North Block directly abuts claims held by MP Materials, while El Campo lies along strike of the Mountain Pass Mine and is enveloped by MP Materials' claims, highlighting the strong geological continuity and exploration potential of the project area.

In addition to rare earths, the Mojave Project hosts the historic "Desert Antimony Mine", which last operated in 1937. Despite the United States currently having no domestic antimony production, demand for the metal remains high due to its essential role in defense systems, semiconductors, and metal alloys. With significant surface sample results, the Desert Mine prospect represents one of the highest-grade known antimony occurrences in the U.S.

Locksley's North American position is further strengthened by rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both REE & antimony production. With its maiden drilling program planned, the Mojave Project is uniquely positioned to align with U.S. strategic objectives around critical mineral independence and economic security.

Tottenham Project

Locksley's Australian portfolio comprises the advanced Tottenham Copper-Gold Project in New South Wales, focused on VMS-style mineralisation

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Harvest Gold Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of $518,750

Harvest Gold Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of $518,750

(TheNewswire)

Harvest Gold Corporation

Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) (" Harvest Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") and further to its news release of September 11, 2025, it has closed its oversubscribed non-brokered private placement issuing 6,916,667 units (" Units ") at a price of $0.075 per Unit raising gross proceeds of $518,750.03 (the " Private Placement

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LaFleur Minerals Announces High-Grade Gold Assay Results and Provides Update on Beacon Gold Mill and Swanson Gold Deposit Ramp-Up Activities

LaFleur Minerals Announces High-Grade Gold Assay Results and Provides Update on Beacon Gold Mill and Swanson Gold Deposit Ramp-Up Activities

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on ramp-up activities at the Beacon Gold Mill and Swanson Gold Deposit located in the Abitibi Gold Belt, near Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada.

Kal Malhi, Chairman of LaFleur Minerals commented, "LaFleur Minerals is blessed to have the fully updated and permitted Beacon Gold Mill, tailings storage facility (TSF), and nearby Swanson Gold Deposit with an open-pit constrained mineral resource estimate. This puts LaFleur Minerals in a unique category of a full-fledged near-term gold producer in the prolific Abitibi Gold District. This summer was a great period of development for the Beacon Gold Mill restart and the Swanson Gold Deposit ramp-up. The Beacon Gold Mill ramp-up is about completing maintenance of mill equipment, planning exploration and drilling near the historical Beacon Mine, and identifying the logistics and operational efficiency to restart gold production at the fully permitted and primed for restart Beacon Gold Mill, using mineralized material initially from our nearby Swanson Gold Deposit once permitting is complete. We also continue to drill aggressively on the Swanson Project and assay results are starting to come back from the lab."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Rio Silver Announces Increase to Offering Amount

Rio Silver Announces Increase to Offering Amount

Rio Silver Inc. (the "Company" or "Rio Silver") (TSX.V: RYO,OTC:RYOOD) (OTC: RYOOF) is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's announcement on September 11, 2025 (the "Previous Announcement") regarding the intended non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of up to 13,000,000 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,300,000, subject to regulatory approval, the Company now confirms that the aggregate amount of the Offering will be comprised of 22,000,000 Units at a price of $0.10 per Unit, by increasing the initial amount of the Offering of 13,000,000 Units by an additional $900,000 by issuing up to an additional 9,000,000 Units at $0.10 per Unit.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Trigg Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Trigg Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

CEO & COO Appointed to Fast Track US Mine to Market Strategy

Cerro Chacon Gold Drilling to Commence Mid-October

Myoff Creek Preliminary Aeromagnetic and Radiometric Survey

St. Davids Capital Inc. and Thistle Resources Corp. Enter Definitive Agreement for Qualifying Transaction

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Myoff Creek Preliminary Aeromagnetic and Radiometric Survey

Silver Investing

Chris Marcus: Silver Price Breakout? What's Happening, What's Next

Copper Investing

Copper Prices Up as Freeport-McMoRan Announces Force Majeure at Grasberg

Lithium Investing

Lithium Americas Shares Spike as Trump Admin Seeks Equity Stake

Gold Investing

St. Davids Capital Inc. and Thistle Resources Corp. Enter Definitive Agreement for Qualifying Transaction

platinum investing

Top 5 Palladium and Platinum Countries by Production

Silver Investing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?