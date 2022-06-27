Resource News Investing News

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that President and CEO Steve Hanson and members of ACME's technical team will be meeting and presenting a detailed overview of ACME's US and Canadian lithium projects to industry and investment representatives at Fastmarkets Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials 2022 Monday June 27th to Wednesday June 29th in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Fastmarkets Lithium and Battery Raw Materials Conference, a three-day event, is the largest global forum for lithium and battery raw materials, with keynote speakers and attendees from the world's top producers, to end users as well as participants along the entire supply chain. Fastmarkets is the most trusted cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA) in the agriculture, forest products, metals and mining, and energy transition markets.

Link to Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials 2022 event

ACME Lithium recently announced that it had successfully completed hole DH-1 at its Clayton Valley lithium brine project to a total depth of 1400 feet or 427 meters below ground surface. Prospective basin sediments have been encountered and delineated as highly probable for aquifer units based on permeability features, lithology, and color. Sampling is ongoing and will target stratigraphic features expected to contain brine. These samples are being sent to an independent lab and analyzed for lithium, boron, and other minerals typical of lithium enriched brine systems.

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Led by an experienced team, ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in projects located in Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada, and at Cat-Euclid and Shatford Lakes in southeastern Manitoba.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Steve Hanson
Chief Executive Officer, President and Director
Telephone: (604) 564-9045
info@acmelithium.com

Neither the CSE nor its regulations service providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur and in this news release include but are not limited to the attributes of, timing for and expected benefits to be derived from exploration, drilling or development at ACME's project properties. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling, sampling and other technical results may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when and if a project is actually developed. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the Company's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

