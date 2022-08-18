Lithium Investing News

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada focused on lithium exploration today announced that Stephen Hanson, CEO will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 23rd, 2022. This battery metals focused event is co-sponsored by Virtual Investor Conferences and Independent Investment Research LLC.

DATE: August 23rd, 2022
TIME: 11:30 AM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3JSF8GE

Available for 1x1 meetings: August 24 th , 25 th , 26 th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

  • New Lithium Discovery at Clayton Valley, Nevada
  • Phase 2 Field Work at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada
  • Project Wide Exploration Program in Southeastern Manitoba

About ACME Lithium Inc.
Led by an experienced team, ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in projects located in Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada, and at Cat-Euclid and Shatford Lakes in southeastern Manitoba.

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

ACME Lithium Inc
Stephen Hanson
Chief Executive Officer, President and Director
+1 (604) 564-9045
info@acmelithium.com

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

ACME LithiumCSE:ACMEBattery Metals Investing
ACME:CC
acme lithium

ACME Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Announces New Lithium Discovery at Clayton Valley, Nevada

ACME Lithium Announces New Lithium Discovery at Clayton Valley, Nevada

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report positive sample results from the recently drilled DH-1 hole at its Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The Company's significant new lithium discovery has initiated Phase 2 planning and procurement of an expanded drilling and pump test program.

DH-1 was drilled to a total depth of 1400 feet (427) meters below ground surface and intersected multiple productive horizons including the targeted basal gravel aquifer at an approximate depth of 1,250 feet (381 meters) below ground surface (bgs).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Commences Phase 2 Field Work at Fish Lake Valley Nevada

ACME Lithium Commences Phase 2 Field Work at Fish Lake Valley Nevada

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") announced today that it has commenced geological field work to further develop knowledge of lithium occurrences at ACME Lithium's FLV claim group in Fish Lake Valley, Nevada.

The FLV claim group encompass 144 lode mining claims totalling approximately 2,975 acres, in Esmeralda County, Nevada. Historical sampling had occurrences of up to 600 ppm lithium. Fine sediments the same age as Clayton Valley occur on the property with some beds enriched in lithium.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on August 3 Register Now

Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on August 3 Register Now

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal with an extensive history of providing unparalleled content for the Emerging Growth Companies and Markets announces the Schedule of the 36 th Emerging Growth Conference.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Commences Airborne Geophysical Survey at Shatford and Cat-Euclid Lake Projects in South Eastern Manitoba

ACME Lithium Commences Airborne Geophysical Survey at Shatford and Cat-Euclid Lake Projects in South Eastern Manitoba

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that it has commenced an airborne geophysical survey at ACME's 11,803 acre Shatford and Cat-Euclid Lake project areas in south eastern Manitoba.

The survey for ACME Lithium will be carried out by Dias Airborne with their state of the art QMAGT system. A total of 1,989 line kilometres will be flown at a 65 m line spacing and at a sensor height of 35 m or at the safest height above the tree canopy. High grade IMU and DGPS systems onboard are used to de-rotate the 6 tensor components and compensate for any motion noise. The data will be processed to generate 6 directional tensor magnetic parameters, and various derived products from these parameters, which can be used in combination or individually to interpret the geology in great detail and with high confidence.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Commences Project Wide Exploration Program in Southeastern Manitoba

ACME Lithium Commences Project Wide Exploration Program in Southeastern Manitoba

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that it has commenced an extensive summer exploration program at ACME's 11,803 acre Shatford and Cat-Euclid Lake project areas in southeastern Manitoba.

ACME's Shatford Lake claim area is located strategically and contiguous to the south of Sinomine's world class Tanco Mine, a Lithium, Cesium and Tantalum producer (LCTs) since 1969, located in the pegmatite fields of the southern limb of the Bird River Greenstone Belt (BRGB). ACME's Cat-Euclid Lake project claims are approximately 20 kilometres to the north of the Tanco Mine.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TINONE ANNOUNCES U.S. TRADING ON THE OTCQB VENTURE MARKET UNDER SYMBOL TORCF

TINONE ANNOUNCES U.S. TRADING ON THE OTCQB VENTURE MARKET UNDER SYMBOL TORCF

(TSX-V: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF)

TinOne Resources. Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) (FRA: 57Z0) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQB® Venture Market in the United States and its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol "TORCF". TinOne will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada under the symbol "TORC" and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "57Z0".

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avalon Provides Update on Separation Rapids Lithium Project

Avalon Provides Update on Separation Rapids Lithium Project

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its preparations for the installation and commissioning of its demonstration Dense Media Separation ("DMS") plant for the Separation Rapids Lithium Project north of Kenora, Ontario.

Roadwork and site preparation work for the installation and commissioning of the DMS plant have commenced at the Avalon Quarry site along the Avalon Road to the Separation Rapids project site. The Avalon Quarry site is a permitted Aggregate Quarry located approximately 2 km north of the Sand Lake Road and approximately 7 km south of the project site. Aggregate for the road work will be produced at this Quarry as part of an initiative to prepare the road for heavy equipment transport and to prepare the site for the DMS plant installation.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Appoints Gerhard Kiessling as Vice President Exploration

Canada Silver Cobalt Appoints Gerhard Kiessling as Vice President Exploration

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - August 17, 2022 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces the appointment of Gerhard Kiessling, P.Geo., as Vice President Exploration, succeeding Matthew Halliday, P.Geo., who will continue as President and Chief Operating Officer.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Lithium Reports First Operational Results in Hombre Muerto Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Reports First Operational Results in Hombre Muerto Salar, Argentina

-- Company Reports Vertical Electrical Sounding ("VES") Results on its Santo Tomas Property in Hombre Muerto Salar

-- Company Progresses Additional VES Campaign on its Gran Victoria Property in Hombre Muerto Salar

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Negotiates Agreement in Principle to Extend the Term of Its 2015 Debentures

Fortune Minerals Negotiates Agreement in Principle to Extend the Term of Its 2015 Debentures

New United States Inflation Reduction Act includes measures to positively impact North American critical minerals supply chains

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement in principle with the holders of its debentures issued in 2015 (the " 2015 Debentures ") to extend their maturity from August 12, 2022 to November 30, 2022. The extension of the maturity date of the 2015 Debentures remains subject to finalizing and executing definitive documentation between the Company and the holders of the 2015 Debentures (the " Extension Documents ").

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CANADA SILVER COBALT Files 43-101 Technical Report on Graal Nickel & Copper Project

CANADA SILVER COBALT Files 43-101 Technical Report on Graal Nickel & Copper Project

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - August 15, 2022 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") announces that it has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects compliant technical report dated July 4, 2022 on its Graal Nickel & Copper Project, Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Québec, Canada. The report was prepared by Claude Duplessis P.Eng. GoldMinds Geoservices Inc. QP, Hugues Guérin Tremblay P.Geo. Laurentia Exploration Inc. QP and Alizée Liénard, P. Geo. Laurentia Exploration Inc.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×