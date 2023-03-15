Platinex Inc. Closes Acquisition of Ontario Gold Assets, South Timmins Joint Venture and $2.7M Equity Financing

Lithium Investing News

ACME Lithium Extends Potential Lithium Zone Successfully Reaching Total Depth of DH-1A to 1940 Feet at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Extends Potential Lithium Zone Successfully Reaching Total Depth of DH-1A to 1940 Feet at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that DH-1A has successfully reached a total depth of 1940 feet or 591 meters as part of a Phase 2 drill program at ACME's Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project.

Prospective basin sediments have been encountered deep in DH-1A and delineated with high probability to exhibit characteristics of the Lower Gravel Unit (LGU) in Clayton Valley.

The LGU is a permeable, lithium brine enriched, gravel aquifer, overlying bedrock throughout most of Clayton Valley. The core is consistent with the known basin stratigraphy.

ACME's Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project is contiguous to the northwest of Albemarle's Silver Peak lithium deposit which has been in production since 1966 and is the only lithium producing region in the United States.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7776/158469_48a476e8e4a8e9a9_002.jpg
 
Drilling at Clayton Valley, Nevada (Fig. 1)
 
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7776/158469_48a476e8e4a8e9a9_002full.jpg

Following ACME's Phase 1 Drill Program lithium brine discovery announcement on August 17, 2022, the Company has successfully accomplished drilling of a deeper exploration hole (DH-1A) as part of a Phase 2 multi-hole drill program. The Phase 2 program includes drilling, well installation, well development, and completion of a pumping test from a large diameter Dissolved Mineral Resource Exploration Well (TW-1). The Phase 2 program also includes completion of up to three (3) new Dissolved Mineral Resource Exploration (DMRE) boreholes DH-1A, DH-2, and DH-3, from which zonal isolated packer testing and brine sampling will be completed. Grouted in Vibrating Wire Piezometers will be installed in each of the DMRE boreholes to monitor long terms water levels and aquifer response to pumping. The Phase 2 Program objectives are to examine deeper horizons below the total drilled depth of DH-1, 1400 feet through zonal isolated testing and brine sampling. Objectives are to assess stratigraphy and to assess the potential continuity between the stratigraphic units to include the LGU. Last summer, DH-1 encountered its highest-grade lithium at the bottom of the hole in the LGU. The results of DH-1A should increase the known vertical extent of the LGU at the project.

Key Highlights:

  • Based on a gravity survey conducted by Hasbrouck Geophysics Inc., depth to bedrock was roughly estimated to be between 1800 and 2000 feet.

  • DH-1A encountered the Campito Formation "bedrock" at approximately 1820 feet, which is consistent with gravity survey and results from historic drilling throughout the basin.

  • The lithology of DH-1A is consistent with that of DH-1. However, DH-1A extends the vertical extent of the LGU to the contact with bedrock. Clay content appears to increase near the contact with the bedrock, however permeable gravels of the LGU appear to dominate from the contact with the lower ash unit, near approximately 1250 feet to a depth of approximately 1630 feet.

  • Preliminary logging of DH-1A from depth of 1400 to 1640' was able to confirm the presence of brine.

  • The Operator, GeoXplor Inc. contracted Harris Drilling Exploration and Associates Inc. and Confluence Water Resources LLC to provide drilling services and support testing.

Next Steps:

  • Open hole geophysical surveys will commence to interpret changes in lithology, chemistry and assess permeability and other material characteristics.

  • Packer testing will follow to include multi-zonal isolated lithium brine sampling and hydraulic testing.

  • Sample zones will target stratigraphic features expected to contain brine.

  • These samples will be sent to an independent lab and analyzed for lithium, boron and other minerals typical of lithium enriched brine systems.

  • ACME's expects DH-1A to be completed by the end of March 2023.

  • Test Well 1 (TW-1) is expected to commence in April 2023.

ACME is well funded by strategic investors and positioned to complete its exploration and development objectives through the near term with the goal of providing a domestic supply of lithium to the U.S. and Canadian markets.

William Feyerabend, Certified Professional Geologist, is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, and has supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release.

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Led by an experienced team, ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in projects located in Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada, at Shatford, Birse, and Cat-Euclid Lakes in southeastern Manitoba, and at Bailey Lake in northern Saskatchewan.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Steve Hanson
Chief Executive Officer, President, and Director
Telephone: (604) 564-9045
info@acmelithium.com

For Investor Inquiries:
Anthony Simone
Simone Capital
Telephone: (416) 881-5154
asimone@simonecapital.ca

Neither the CSE nor its regulations service providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur and in this news release include but are not limited to the attributes of, timing for and expected benefits to be derived from exploration, drilling or development at ACME's project properties. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling, sampling and other technical results may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when and if a project is actually developed. ACME's project location adjacent to or nearby lithium projects does not guarantee exploration success or that mineral resources or reserves will be defined on ACME's properties. Exploration, development, and activities conducted by regional companies provide assistance and additional data for exploration work being completed by ACME. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the Company's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/158469

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ACME LithiumCSE:ACMEBattery Metals Investing
ACME:CC
The Conversation (0)
ACME Lithium (CSE:ACME)

ACME Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Receives Highest Lithium Values to Date at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada Confirming Lithium Extension

ACME Lithium Receives Highest Lithium Values to Date at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada Confirming Lithium Extension

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that its recent Phase 2 geological field review and sampling program at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada has resulted in numerous new occurrences of lithium values exceeding 1200 ppm lithium with the highest surface value to date at 1418 ppm lithium. Boron anomalies up to 1964 ppm occur with and adjacent to surface lithium anomalies. See results in link to table below.

Fish Lake Valley Sampling Results

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Provides Geophysics Update at Manitoba Canada Lithium Projects

ACME Lithium Provides Geophysics Update at Manitoba Canada Lithium Projects

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company," or "ACME") is pleased to provide an update at its 100% owned Shatford and Birse Lake lithium projects in southeastern Manitoba, Canada. ACME's Shatford-Birse claim area is contiguous to the south of Sinomine's world-class Tanco Mine property, a Lithium, Cesium and Tantalum producer (LCTs) since 1969.

ACME has received updated results from the 3D modelling of Dias Airborne's QMAGT data. The Company designed its initial 2023 drill program using the basic responses in the vertical magnetic gradient (Bzz). Now, modelling confirms that initial targeting and delineates additional targets.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Commences Phase 2 Sampling Program at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada Utilizing ASTERRA's Satellite-Based Technology

ACME Lithium Commences Phase 2 Sampling Program at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada Utilizing ASTERRA's Satellite-Based Technology

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce the commencement of a Phase 2 geochemistry sampling program to develop further knowledge of lithium occurrences at ACME Lithium's FLV claim group in Fish Lake Valley, Nevada.

As stated in the Company's news release dated January 19, 2023, a recent geological field review and sampling program at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada resulted in the highest surface lithium values to date with up to 1325 ppm lithium. As a pilot project, identification of this particular high grade lithium target utilized ASTERRA's satellite-based technology, as part of the teaming agreement announced on January 26, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Commences Phase 2 Drill Program at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Commences Phase 2 Drill Program at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that Phase 2 drilling has commenced at ACME's Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project. ACME's Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project is contiguous to the northwest of Albemarle's Silver Peak lithium deposit which has been in production since 1966 and is the only lithium producing region in the United States.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7776/152993_1cbf452d4411eb9a_002.jpg

Drilling at Clayton Valley, Nevada (Fig. 1)

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium and ASTERRA Utilize Ground Breaking Satellite Technology to Discover Lithium

ACME Lithium and ASTERRA Utilize Ground Breaking Satellite Technology to Discover Lithium

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") and ASTERRA, an Israel-based satellite technology company are pleased to jointly announce that they have signed a teaming agreement, to utilize ASTERRA's Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) data analytics, patented algorithms and artificial intelligence, ("ASTERRA Technology") to identify lithium specific targets. ACME Lithium is the first in the United States to use ASTERRA's technology.

Further to the news release dated January 19, 2023, the recent geological field review and sampling program at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada resulted in the highest surface lithium values to date with up to 1325 ppm lithium. As a pilot project, identification of this particular high grade lithium target utilized ASTERRA's satellite-based technology.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Drills Three Holes, Expands Drill Program to 1,400 Meters at KLR-Walker Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin

Marvel Drills Three Holes, Expands Drill Program to 1,400 Meters at KLR-Walker Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the inaugural diamond drilling program at the DD and Highway Zone within the KLR-Walker Uranium Project ("the Property") in the Athabasca Basin (Figure 1). The drill program was originally planned for 1,000m and has since been expanded to 1,400m. To date, 3 drill holes have been completed for a total of 684m

Marvel Discovery Corp., Monday, March 13, 2023, Press release picture
Figure 1. Highway North, Walker and KLR claim groups along the Key Lake Fault with prominent VTEM conductor trends.

Holes KLR23-01 and KLR23-02 targeted a previous 2015 backpack drill hole that intersected 1.96% U over 29cm at the Highway Zone. Hole KLR23-01 recorded a peak of 12,000 cps over a 4 m interval of anomalous gamma-ray readings (Figure 2). Drill hole KLR23-03 was drilled at the DD Zone 1.5 km north of the Highway Zone targeting historic drill holes DD-03, DD-16, and DD-21 where in 2015 a backpack drill hole intersected 1.57% U over 4 cm. The DD Zone was first explored and outlined via surface trenching in 1970.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Reassessing Its Shillington Copper Property with Historical Drill Core Copper Grades up to 18.28 % Cu over 0.30m and as Wide as 0.50% Cu over 12.50m

Canada Silver Cobalt Reassessing Its Shillington Copper Property with Historical Drill Core Copper Grades up to 18.28 % Cu over 0.30m and as Wide as 0.50% Cu over 12.50m

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") has decided to re-assess the value of it's fully owned Shillington Copper Property north of Castle East, near Gowganda Ontario. The Shillington Copper Property has the potential to become a valuable Copper exploration asset given the current market demand.

The Company had previously acquired the 2190-hectare Shillington Copper Property in 2020 to expand the land package and exploration potential north of Castle East given the geology and controlling structures nearby. The Company completed a ground-truthing and prospecting program in 2021 over a 2 square kilometre area and identified strong mineralization from grab and outcrop samples. The Company will plan a future exploration program to define the extent of this potential high-grade copper mineralised area.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Uranium Energy Corp Announces Inaugural Sustainability Report

Uranium Energy Corp Announces Inaugural Sustainability Report

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) (the " Company " or " UEC ") is pleased to announce the completion of its inaugural Sustainability Report (the "Report"). The Report, which includes the Company's achievements for Fiscal 2022 and plans for Fiscal 2023, is available on the Company website at https:www.uraniumenergy.comsustainability and has been filed with the SEC through EDGAR on Form 8-K.

"UEC Powering the Clean Energy Future" www.uraniumenergy.com/sustainability (CNW Group/Uranium Energy Corp)

Amir Adnani , CEO and President stated: "This inaugural Sustainability Report demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the environment, our people, the communities we work in and our high corporate governance standards. Our Environmental, Social and Governance program, launched in 2021, formalizes and builds upon the strong environmental, health and safety record the Company prides itself on. 2022 was a remarkable growth year for UEC as we invested over half billion dollars by making three highly accretive acquisitions, including Uranium One Americas, Inc., UEX Corporation and Rio Tinto's world-class Roughrider Project."

Mr. Adnani continued: "We are particularly pleased with the progress made on measuring our scope 1 and 2 emissions in Texas and achieving carbon neutral status at our Hobson Central Processing Plant. Additionally, our Wyoming reclamation program made great progress that is now in the final regulatory stages of returning 68 acres of in situ-recovery wellfield property to its landowner. Reclamation is an important part of the uranium project lifecycle, ensuring the restoration of affected nature and biodiversity at our project sites."

Mr. Adnani concluded: "Sustainability, accountability, and good stewardship have been central to the way we do business since the Company's founding 18 years ago and will be a foundational value system to support our future ambitions. UEC is powering the clean energy future as a leading supplier of low-cost, environmentally-friendly uranium for the nuclear industry from proven, politically stable resource jurisdictions."

Uranium Energy Corp is the fastest growing supplier of the fuel for the green energy transition to a low carbon future. UEC is the largest, diversified North American focused uranium company, advancing the next generation of low-cost, environmentally friendly In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") uranium projects in the United States and high-grade conventional projects in Canada . The Company has two production-ready ISR hub and spoke platforms located in South Texas and Wyoming . These two production platforms are anchored by fully operational central processing plants and served by seven U.S. ISR uranium projects with all their major permits in place. Additionally, the Company has diversified uranium holdings including: (1) one of the largest physical uranium portfolios of North American warehoused U3O8; (2) a major equity stake in Uranium Royalty Corp., the only royalty company in the sector; and (3) a Western Hemisphere pipeline of resource stage uranium projects. The Company's operations are managed by professionals with decades of hands-on experience in the key facets of uranium exploration, development and mining.

Stock Exchange Information:
NYSE American: UEC
Frankfurt Stock Exchange Symbol: U6Z
WKN: AØJDRR
ISN: US916896103

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release constitutes "forward-looking statements" as such term is used in applicable United States and Canadian securities laws. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any other statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans, "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and should be viewed as "forward-looking statements". Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, the actual results of exploration activities, variations in the underlying assumptions associated with the estimation or realization of mineral resources, the availability of capital to fund programs and the resulting dilution caused by the raising of capital through the sale of shares, accidents, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry including, without limitation, those associated with the environment, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, title disputes or claims limitations on insurance coverage. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and in any document referred to in this news release. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and that could impact the Company and the statements contained in this news release can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uranium-energy-corp-announces-inaugural-sustainability-report-301770911.html

SOURCE Uranium Energy Corp

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/14/c1082.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
office professionals

EY Expert: Energy Transition Bringing New Faces to Mining, but Challenges Remain

Discussions around the energy transition are bringing a new crop of investors into mining.

As the biggest event in the resource space returned in full force, an expert from EY told the Investing News Network (INN) he's encouraged by the changing face of the mining investment storyline.

On the sidelines of year's instalment of the annual Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention, known as PDAC, the mining sector expert also shared his thoughts on current challenges in the market.

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Acquires Reindeer Lithium Project, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada

ALX Resources Corp. Acquires Reindeer Lithium Project, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired by way of purchase the Reindeer Lithium Project ("Reindeer", or the "Project") in northern Saskatchewan. Reindeer consists of 5 mineral claims totalling 13,239 hectares (32,713 acres), located approximately 130 kilometres (81 miles) due east of LaRonge, SK and 20 kilometres (12.4 miles) southwest of the community of Pelican Narrows, SK. Reindeer is 100%-owned by ALX, subject to a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR") in favour of the vendor of the Project claims (the "Claims").

Highlights of the Reindeer Lithium Project

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Uranium Energy Corp Files Fiscal 2023 Q2 Quarterly Report

Uranium Energy Corp Files Fiscal 2023 Q2 Quarterly Report

NYSE American: UEC

 Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) (the "Company" or "UEC") is pleased to report, in accordance with NYSE American requirements, the filing of the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended January 31, 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). This Form 10-Q filing, which includes the Company's interim condensed consolidated financial statements, related notes thereto and management's discussion and analysis, is available for viewing on the SEC's website at http:www.sec.govedgar.shtml or on the Company's website at www.uraniumenergy.com .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

New Break Increases Land Position at its Moray Project

Heritage Mining Announces Approval and Receipt of $200,000 Exploration Grant

Related News

Graphite Investing

DFS Supports Graphite Micronising At Collie With Cashflow In 18 Months

Resource Investing

High-Grade Rare Earth Elements (REE) Confirmed In Eurelia Trench Samples

Lithium Investing

Charger Metals Interim Financial Report For The Half-Year Ended 31 December 2022

Lithium Investing

Galan Lithium Financial Report Half Year ended 31 December 2022

Lithium Investing

Galan Appoints Former Senior SQM VP Operations As Consultant And Board Advisor

uranium investing

Toro Energy Limited 2022 Interim Financial Report

×