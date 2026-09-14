ACLARA SECURES KEY LOUISIANA AIR PERMIT, ADVANCING PROJECT DYNAMO TOWARD Q1 2027 CONSTRUCTION

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX: ARA,OTC:ARAAF) is pleased to announce that the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality ("LDEQ"), Office of Environmental Services, has approved the State Air Permit for Project Dynamo, Aclara's planned rare earth separation facility in Vinton, Louisiana. LDEQ issued State Permit No. 0520-00550-00 to Aclara Technologies Inc. pursuant to LAC 33:III.501, which authorizes construction and operation of the facility under permitted emission sources and establishes the associated emission limits, controls, and operating requirements.
The air permit marks the main permitting milestone to advance Project Dynamo into construction, while Hatch is completing the final stages of basic engineering. Aclara is targeting groundbreaking in Q1 2027, subject to securing the required financing.
Hugh Broadhurst, Chief Operating Officer of Aclara, commented:
"This approval reflects the strong progress we are making in Louisiana and moves Project Dynamo another step closer to construction. We have built strong and constructive relationships with the State of Louisiana, Calcasieu Parish and Town of Vinton government officials, whose engagement has been important as we advance the project. Vinton offers the infrastructure, industrial capabilities and local support required for a project of this scale, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with our state and local partners as we move toward execution."
About Project Dynamo
Project Dynamo is Aclara's planned rare earth separation facility in Vinton, Louisiana, and a key component of the Company's vertically integrated rare earth strategy. The facility is being designed to process rare earth feedstock from Aclara's mineral resources and produce separated rare earth oxides in the United States.
About Aclara
Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX: ARA,OTC:ARAAF), a Toronto Stock Exchange listed company, is focused on building a vertically integrated supply chain for rare earths alloys used in permanent magnets. This strategy is supported by Aclara's development of rare earth mineral resources hosted in ionic clay deposits, which contain high concentrations of the scarce heavy rare earths, providing the Company with a long-term, reliable source of these critical materials. The Company's rare earth mineral resource development projects include the Carina Project in the State of Goiás, Brazil as its flagship project and the Penco Module in the Biobío Region of Chile. Both projects feature Aclara's patented technology named Circular Mineral Harvesting, which offers a sustainable and energy-efficient extraction process for rare earths from ionic clay deposits. The Circular Mineral Harvesting process has been designed to minimize the water consumption and overall environmental impact through recycling and circular economy principles. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Aclara Technologies Inc., the Company is further enhancing its product value by developing a rare earths separation plant in the United States. This facility will process mixed rare earth carbonates sourced from Aclara's mineral resource projects, separating them into pure individual rare earth oxides. Additionally, Aclara through a joint venture with CAP, is advancing its alloy-making capabilities to convert these refined oxides into the alloys needed for fabricating permanent magnets. This joint venture leverages CAP's extensive expertise in metal refining and special ferro-alloyed steels. Beyond the Carina Project and the Penco Module, Aclara is committed to expanding its mineral resource portfolio by exploring greenfield opportunities and further developing projects within its existing concessions in Brazil, Chile, and Peru, aiming to increase future production of heavy rare earths.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements with regard to the completion of basic engineering for Project Dynamo; the Company's target to commence construction and break ground in the first quarter of 2027, subject to financing; the financing, development, construction, commissioning and operation of Project Dynamo and the timing thereof; and the Company's strategy to develop an independent, vertically integrated rare earth supply chain. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Please refer to the risk factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated March 18, 2026, filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile. Actual results and timing could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities laws.
SOURCE Aclara Resources Inc.
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