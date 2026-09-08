ACLARA PARTNERS WITH JOGMEC FOR HEAVY RARE EARTH-IONIC CLAY EXPLORATION IN BRAZIL

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX: ARA,OTC:ARAAF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Joint Venture ("JV") agreement with the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security ("JOGMEC") to jointly explore and advance the development of ionic clay-hosted heavy rare earth deposits in Brazil. The JV will be structured as an unincorporated joint venture through a newly established Aclara subsidiary in Brazil. The Carina Project will remain outside the JV and will continue to be 100% owned by Aclara.
JV Highlights
Under the terms of the agreement, JOGMEC will solely fund up to US$3.0 million of exploration expenditures over a three-year earn-in period. Subject to certain conditions, JOGMEC may elect to contribute an additional US$1.5 million, extending the earn-in period by one year. Upon satisfying its funding commitments, JOGMEC will have the option to acquire a 30% participating interest in one of Aclara's exploration projects in Brazil (the "Project"). JOGMEC may accelerate its funding commitments at its sole discretion. Following completion of the earn-in, all further project funding will be contributed by the JV partners on a pro-rate basis in accordance with their respective participating interests.
Subject to the completion of the earn-in, JOGMEC will also have the right to purchase production equivalent to its participating interest, plus an additional 10% of the Project's future production, on arm's-length commercial terms designed to support the Project's long-term financing and development. JOGMEC may also assign its participating interest and related rights, to one or more Japanese companies or consortium, subject to the terms and conditions of the JV.
Aclara will serve as operator during the earn-in period, leveraging its proprietary exploration expertise and extensive experience developing ionic clay rare earth deposits in South America.
JOGMEC: A Strategic Partner in Critical Minerals Development
JOGMEC is Japan's governmental organization responsible for strengthening the country's long-term security of supply for strategically important natural resources and energy. For decades, it has partnered with junior exploration companies, mining companies and state-owned corporations across multiple jurisdictions to identify, evaluate, and advance strategic mineral projects through a combination of government-backed financing, technical expertise, geological collaboration, and risk-sharing investment. As Japan has sought to diversify its supply of rare earth elements and other strategic minerals, JOGMEC has supported exploration initiatives, resource development, and strengthening supply chain investments around the world. Its multidisciplinary teams of geologists, engineers, and technical specialists bring extensive experience in evaluating prospective mineral districts, applying rigorous technical standards, and supporting the advancement of projects that can contribute to secure, resilient, and diversified supplies of the strategic minerals required for advanced manufacturing, clean energy technologies, and national economic security.
Ramón Barúa, Chief Executive Officer of Aclara, commented:
"This joint venture brings together two organizations that share a long-term commitment to building resilient rare earth supply chains through technical excellence and responsible resource development. By combining the deep exploration experience of Aclara's team in ionic clay deposits with JOGMEC's decades of global expertise in mineral exploration and project evaluation, the partnership is uniquely positioned to identify and advance new high-quality rare earth opportunities in Brazil. Just as importantly, JOGMEC's decision to enter this joint venture follows an extensive technical review of Aclara's exploration portfolio, providing independent validation of the quality and potential of the Company's assets. The agreement also creates a natural pathway for future Japanese offtake through JOGMEC's priority rights, aligning exploration success with one of the world's most strategic rare earth markets. As new discoveries are made, they have the potential to strengthen the resource base that supports Aclara's vertically integrated rare earth supply chain, underpinning the Company's vision of delivering a reliable, sustainable, and geopolitically diversified source of critical materials."
About JOGMEC
The Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security ("JOGMEC") is a Japanese governmental organization established in 2004 to strengthen Japan's long-term security of supply for strategically important natural resources and energy. JOGMEC supports Japanese companies through equity investments, loans, debt guarantees, technical assistance, geological expertise, and other risk-sharing mechanisms to advance projects involving strategic minerals, oil, natural gas, hydrogen, ammonia, and carbon capture technologies. As part of Japan's strategy to diversify its supply of strategic minerals, JOGMEC supports exploration, resource development, and strengthening supply chain investments involving commodities such as rare earth elements, copper, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and graphite, helping to strengthen resilient and diversified supply chains essential to Japan's manufacturing base, clean energy transition, and economic security.
About Aclara
Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX: ARA,OTC:ARAAF), a Toronto Stock Exchange listed company, is focused on building a vertically integrated supply chain for rare earths alloys used in permanent magnets. This strategy is supported by Aclara's development of rare earth mineral resources hosted in ionic clay deposits, which contain high concentrations of the scarce heavy rare earths, providing the Company with a long-term, reliable source of these critical materials. The Company's rare earth mineral resource development projects include the Carina Project in the State of Goiás, Brazil as its flagship project and the Penco Module in the Biobío Region of Chile. Both projects feature Aclara's patented technology named Circular Mineral Harvesting, which offers a sustainable and energy-efficient extraction process for rare earths from ionic clay deposits. The Circular Mineral Harvesting process has been designed to minimize the water consumption and overall environmental impact through recycling and circular economy principles. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Aclara Technologies Inc., the Company is further enhancing its product value by developing a rare earths separation plant in the United States. This facility will process mixed rare earth carbonates sourced from Aclara's mineral resource projects, separating them into pure individual rare earth oxides. Additionally, Aclara through a joint venture with CAP, is advancing its alloy-making capabilities to convert these refined oxides into the alloys needed for fabricating permanent magnets. This joint venture leverages CAP's extensive expertise in metal refining and special ferro-alloyed steels. Beyond the Carina Project and the Penco Module, Aclara is committed to expanding its mineral resource portfolio by exploring greenfield opportunities and further developing projects within its existing concessions in Brazil, Chile, and Peru, aiming to increase future production of heavy rare earths.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements with regard to: the anticipated funding by JOGMEC under the joint venture agreement; JOGMEC's potential exercise of its earn-in option; the potential acquisition of a participating interest in the project; future exploration programs and expenditures; future offtake arrangements; the geological potential of the exploration project; the advancement of the project through exploration and development; and Aclara's strategy of expanding its portfolio of ionic clay rare earth projects and supporting Aclara's vertically integrated supply chain. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to risks related to operating in a foreign jurisdiction, including political and economic problems in Brazil; risks related to changes to mining laws and regulations and the termination or non-renewal of mining rights by governmental authorities; risks related to failure to comply with the law or obtain necessary permits and licenses or renew them; compliance with environmental regulations can be costly; actual production, capital and operating costs may be different than those anticipated; the Company may be not able to successfully complete the development, construction and start-up of mines and new development projects; risks related to mining operations; and dependence on the Carina Project. Aclara cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For a detailed discussion of the foregoing factors, among others, please refer to the risk factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated as of March 18, 2026, filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile. Actual results and timing could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this press release is provided as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.
SOURCE Aclara Resources Inc.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2026/08/c4473.html