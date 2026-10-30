Accuray Incorporated Reports Inducement Award Under NASDAQ Listing Rules

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) today reported, as required by NASDAQ Listing Rules, equity inducement awards to Sofiane Laoussadi, the company's new Senior Vice President, Global Services & Solutions.
As a material inducement to Mr. Laoussadi joining the company, and in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the Compensation Committee approved granting to Mr. Laoussadi (i) an award of 650,000 restricted stock units covering shares of the company's common stock and (ii) an award of 650,000 performance-based restricted stock units (at target) covering shares of the company's common stock, in each case effective as of October 30, 2026 (collectively, the "Inducement Awards"). The Inducement Awards were made outside of the company's current equity plan but are subject to terms and conditions generally consistent with those in the company's 2026 Equity Incentive Plan.
One-fourth (1/4) of the underlying shares subject to the restricted stock unit award will vest on October 30, 2027, and will continue to vest as to one-fourth (1/4) of the underlying shares subject to the restricted stock unit award on each yearly anniversary of such date, subject in each case to Mr. Laoussadi's continued service through the applicable vesting date.
The performance-based restricted stock unit award have a performance period ending on the last day of the company's 2028 fiscal year and will vest based on the achievement of performance criteria and other terms as determined by the Compensation Committee for performance based restricted stock units granted to other similarly situated senior executives of the company, subject to Mr. Laoussadi's continued service and the terms of the applicable award agreement.
About Accuray
Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.
Media Contact
Taylor Bould
Communications Specialist, Accuray
tbould@accuray.com
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SOURCE Accuray Incorporated