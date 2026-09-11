Accuray and RaySearch Agree to Collaboration Integrating RayStation Software with Accuray Platforms to Accelerate Accuray's Online Adaptive Capabilities

Accuray and RaySearch Agree to Collaboration Integrating RayStation Software with Accuray Platforms to Accelerate Accuray's Online Adaptive Capabilities

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY), a leading provider of radiation therapy systems for cancer treatment, and RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) today announced that they had entered into a definitive agreement providing for an expanded collaboration aimed at accelerating Accuray's adoption of online adaptive radiation therapy.

Accuray Incorporated (PRNewsFoto/Accuray Incorporated) (PRNewsFoto/Accuray Incorporated)

The collaboration combines Accuray's advanced photon-based radiation therapy platforms and imaging capabilities with RaySearch's treatment planning and workflow software to enable online adaptive radiation therapy. The initial focus is on Accuray's Radixact® and the solution will be extended to the CyberKnife® platform in the future.

Online adaptive radiation therapy allows treatment plans to be adjusted immediately before treatment based on the patient's anatomy at the time of delivery. By bringing imaging, treatment planning and care coordination together, the solution is designed to support more personalized treatments while helping clinics work more efficiently.

Under the agreement, Accuray has agreed to purchase specified RayStation licenses (with a total order value of USD $8 million) to support the commercialization of online adaptive radiation therapy solutions, which the parties will then jointly market and support. The collaboration will also leverage RayCare® technology to simplify connectivity between clinical systems and support efficient online adaptive workflows. In connection with the collaboration, RaySearch will further enhance its software to support the Radixact platform, enabling a more integrated workflow for online adaptive radiation therapy.

"Advanced software is a key enabler of online adaptive radiation therapy. By combining RayStation and RayCare technology with Accuray's imaging and treatment delivery technologies, we are creating a comprehensive solution designed to simplify implementation and help more clinics adopt adaptive radiation therapy," says Johan Löf, founder and CEO of RaySearch. "Accuray's global presence, large installed base, differentiated technology, and worldwide service capabilities made them an ideal partner for us."

"Strategic partnerships are an important part of Accuray's growth strategy, enabling us to accelerate innovation while focusing on our core strengths. RaySearch's expertise in treatment planning, workflow software and system integration makes them a valuable partner as we advance our online adaptive radiation therapy strategy. By combining our complementary capabilities, we aim to bring efficient and personalized adaptive treatments to more patients worldwide," commented Steve LaNeve, CEO of Accuray.

About Accuray
Accuray is committed to expanding the potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. The company develops unique, market-changing solutions designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases, while making commonly treatable cases easier, helping to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. Accuray is dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery and beyond. Through collaboration with clinicians and administrators, the company aims to empower healthcare professionals to help patients return to their lives faster. Accuray is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, USA, and has facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit www.accuray.com 

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected benefits of the collaboration and Accuray's future plans, performance, and growth opportunities. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the risks described in Accuray's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Form 10-K and subsequent filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and Accuray undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Accuray Media Contact

Taylor Bould
Communications Specialist
tbould@accuray.com

About RaySearch
RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation®* treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®*. The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®*. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure, and analyze data. RayCommand, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems. RaySearch's software has been sold to over 1,200 clinics in 54 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003 (STO: RAY B). More information is available at raysearchlabs.com.

*Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

RaySearch Media Contact

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB
Tel: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00

Carolina Strömlid, Head of Investor Relations, RaySearch Laboratories AB
Tel: +46 (0) 708 807 173
ir@raysearchlabs.com

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SOURCE Accuray Incorporated

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