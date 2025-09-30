Accenture to Acquire Aidemy After Completing Tender Offer

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is set to acquire Aidemy Inc. (President: Akihiko Ishikawa, Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market, Securities Code: 5577), after completing a tender offer. Integrating Aidemy into Accenture will further strengthen LearnVantage , Accenture's learning and reskilling service, which is helping clients around the world to identify and fill skill gaps in their businesses, and train their people in areas like generative AI which are essential for promoting enterprise reinvention utilizing advanced technologies. Additionally, this acquisition will strengthen Accenture's ability to provide end-to-end support for clients to reinvent with AI—from talent development to ensuring the sustained use of AI systems—by leveraging Aidemy's expertise in developing, implementing, and operating AI systems optimized for a wide range of tasks and industries.
During the tender offer period from August 15, 2025 (Friday) through September 29, 2025 (Monday), the number of Aidemy's common shares and stock acquisition rights tendered to Accenture exceeded the minimum number of shares to be purchased, and accordingly, the tender offer was successfully completed. Upon completion of the settlement of the tender offer, Aidemy will become a subsidiary of Accenture. Accenture is to purchase all remaining shares and stock acquisition rights in the coming months, after which Aidemy will be delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Aidemy provides AI and digital transformation (DX) support services for enterprises, including talent development, organizational transformation consulting and AI system development. For individuals, Aidemy has developed high expertise in areas such as reskilling programs focused on AI, DX and data analysis, as well as career support. Founded in June 2014, Aidemy was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market in June 2023. Going forward, approximately 130 professionals engaged within Aidemy and its group of companies (fact-real, MABOROSHI, to-R) responsible for system development and operations will join Accenture to support clients in advancing their talent strategies and organizational transformation.
Atsushi Egawa, CEO, Accenture, Japan, and co-CEO, Asia-Pacific, said: "There is a growing demand among companies to rapidly drive comprehensive total enterprise reinvention utilizing cutting edge technologies, including generative AI. To ensure the success of such transformations, it is essential not only to redefine ways of working and skills based on digital and AI utilization, but also to focus on talent development and redeployment. By combining the strengths of Aidemy group and Accenture, we can support enhancing competitiveness and sustainable growth by maximizing the potential of our clients' workforces. Additionally, we aim to fundamentally transform the way learning is conducted and contribute to building a foundation that supports the growth of society as a whole."
Akihiko Ishikawa, President, Aidemy said: "Aidemy group has over its history provided end-to-end support across the AI and DX domains in fields ranging from education to development and implementation, thereby helping to drive corporate transformation. We are confident that joining Accenture will enable us to further expand our expertise in talent development and our technical capabilities for AI system development. In particular, we will strengthen reskilling which can be utilized in on-the-job activities and provide support for organizational adoption, which in turn will accelerate companies' processes for incorporating AI, generative AI, and other advanced technologies into their businesses. Under our mission, 'Bringing advanced technology into the economy,' we will accelerate efforts to strengthen the competitiveness and talent development of leading companies in Japan and around the world, and contribute to the digitalization of society."
According to a survey by the World Economic Forum, on average, workers can expect that two-fifths (39%) of their existing skill sets will be transformed or become outdated over the 2025-2030 period 1 . This makes continuous investment in talent development essential for companies to maintain their competitiveness. In this context, Accenture announced in March 2024 a US$1 billion investment over three years to establish LearnVantage, a comprehensive service which supports talent strategies, reskilling and upskilling for clients around the globe. To strengthen this offering, Accenture has made a series of acquisitions including Udacity , Award Solutions , TalentSprint and Ascendient Learning .
Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world's leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with approximately 779,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world's leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. Our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com
Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "likely," "anticipates," "aspires," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "positioned," "outlook," "goal," "target" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance nor promises that goals or targets will be met, and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation, risks that: Accenture and Aidemy will not be able to close the transaction in the time period anticipated, or at all, which is dependent on the parties' ability to satisfy certain closing conditions; the transaction might not achieve the anticipated benefits for Accenture; Accenture's results of operations have been, and may in the future be, adversely affected by volatile, negative or uncertain economic and geopolitical conditions and the effects of these conditions on the company's clients' businesses and levels of business activity; Accenture's business depends on generating and maintaining client demand for the company's services and solutions including through the adaptation and expansion of its services and solutions in response to ongoing changes in technology and offerings, and a significant reduction in such demand or an inability to respond to the evolving technological environment could materially affect the company's results of operations; risks and uncertainties related to the development and use of AI could harm the company's business, damage its reputation or give rise to legal or regulatory action; if Accenture is unable to match people and their skills with client demand around the world and attract and retain professionals with strong leadership skills, the company's business, the utilization rate of the company's professionals and the company's results of operations may be materially adversely affected; Accenture faces legal, reputational and financial risks from any failure to protect client and/or company data from security incidents or cyberattacks; the markets in which Accenture operates are highly competitive, and Accenture might not be able to compete effectively; Accenture's ability to attract and retain business and employees may depend on its reputation in the marketplace; if Accenture does not successfully manage and develop its relationships with key ecosystem partners or fails to anticipate and establish new alliances in new technologies, the company's results of operations could be adversely affected; Accenture's profitability could materially suffer due to pricing pressure, if the company is unable to remain competitive, if its cost-management strategies are unsuccessful or if it experiences delivery inefficiencies or fail to satisfy certain agreed-upon targets or specific service levels; changes in Accenture's level of taxes, as well as audits, investigations and tax proceedings, or changes in tax laws or in their interpretation or enforcement, could have a material adverse effect on the company's effective tax rate, results of operations, cash flows and financial condition; Accenture's results of operations could be materially adversely affected by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; Accenture's debt obligations could adversely affect its business and financial condition; changes to accounting standards or in the estimates and assumptions Accenture makes in connection with the preparation of its consolidated financial statements could adversely affect its financial results; as a result of Accenture's geographically diverse operations and strategy to continue to grow in key markets around the world, the company is more susceptible to certain risks; if Accenture is unable to manage the organizational challenges associated with its size, the company might be unable to achieve its business objectives; Accenture might not be successful at acquiring, investing in or integrating businesses, entering into joint ventures or divesting businesses; Accenture's business could be materially adversely affected if the company incurs legal liability; Accenture's work with government clients exposes the company to additional risks inherent in the government contracting environment; Accenture's global operations expose the company to numerous and sometimes conflicting legal and regulatory requirements; if Accenture is unable to protect or enforce its intellectual property rights or if Accenture's services or solutions infringe upon the intellectual property rights of others or the company loses its ability to utilize the intellectual property of others, its business could be adversely affected; Accenture may be subject to criticism and negative publicity related to its incorporation in Ireland; as well as the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the "Risk Factors" heading in Accenture plc's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the timing and amount of costs related to our business optimization actions and the nature and extent of benefits realized from such actions are subject to uncertainties and other factors, including local country consultation processes and regulations, and may differ from our current expectations and estimates. Statements in this news release speak only as of the date they were made, and Accenture undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this news release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in Accenture's expectations.
Copyright © 2025 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.
Ken Kanda
Accenture Japan
+81 80 3723 9580
kentaro.kanda@accenture.com