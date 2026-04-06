Homeland Nickel Terminates Participation in Benton Joint Venture

Homeland Nickel Terminates Participation in Benton Joint Venture

(TheNewswire)

Homeland Nickel Inc.

Toronto, Ontario April 06, 2026 TheNewswire Homeland Nickel Inc. ("Homeland" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SHL, OTC: SRCGF), announces that the Company will no longer participate in its joint venture with Benton Resources Inc. ("Benton") on the Great Burnt and South Pond properties (the "Properties") in central Newfoundland. Homeland will instead focus its attention to the advancement of its nine (9) nickel laterite properties in Southern Oregon and its Option Agreement with Patriot Nickel (see news release November 13, 2025).

As of December 31, 2025, Homeland had been deemed to incur $2,201,071.93 (or 26.49%) in exploration expenditures while Benton had incurred $6,108,232.33 (or 73.51%). Homeland's interest in the Properties will continue to be diluted as Benton further explores. Currently Homeland owns 11,477,000 Benton common shares (TSX-V: BEX).

 

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Stephen Balch, President & CEO

Phone:        905-407-9586

Email:        steve@beci.ca

 

About Homeland Nickel

 

Homeland Nickel is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on critical metal resources with nine nickel projects in Oregon, United States and copper and gold projects in Newfoundland, Canada. The Company holds a significant portfolio of mining securities including 442 thousand shares of Canada Nickel Company Inc. (TSX-V: CNC), 9.960 million shares of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: NOB), 11.447 million shares of Benton Resources Inc. (TSX-V: BEX), 81,150 shares of Vinland Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: VLD) and 2.761 million shares of Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (TSX-V: MTT). Homeland Nickel's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SHL". More detailed information can be found on the Company's website at:

http://www.homelandnickel.com 

Cautionary Statement

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

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