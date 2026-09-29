Accenture Helps Sodiaal Complete International Integration of Yoplait Liberté Canada to Accelerate Its Global Dairy Expansion

Sodiaal, France's leading farmer-owned dairy cooperative, has collaborated with Accenture (NYSE: ACN) to complete one of the most significant IT integrations in the cooperative's history. Launched following Sodiaal's acquisition of Yoplait Liberté Canada from General Mills, the project successfully migrated the Canadian entity onto Yoplait's European SAP platform.

The program, completed in June 2026, is a milestone that reflects both the scale of Sodiaal's international ambitions and the singularity of its model. Owned by approximately 13,900 farmer-members representing approximately 20% of France's total milk collection, Sodiaal is a cooperative in which the farmers themselves hold the brands they produce, including Yoplait & Liberté. The acquisition of Yoplait Liberté Canada represents the cooperative's largest-ever international growth transaction.

Accenture served as the IT integration partner for the acquired Canadian entity, defining and implementing the optimal integration scenario for the newly consolidated business. The core of the program was deploying the SAP platform already in operation across Yoplait's European activities into the Canadian entity, harmonizing core business processes and enabling Yoplait to operate its newly acquired Canadian business as a fully unified part of its operations.

The program brought together Accenture teams across Paris and Montréal, combining local market expertise with Accenture's global delivery capabilities. The June 2026 completion establishes a replicable integration model to support Sodiaal's continued expansion—with 25% of its activities already conducted internationally across more than 40 countries, the cooperative is well positioned to accelerate that trajectory.

"Acquiring Yoplait's and Liberté's Canadian yogurt business was the most significant step in Sodiaal's international development to date. Executing it successfully required a partner capable of moving quickly, working across borders, and understanding the specific challenges facing our cooperative and our farmer-members, while also mastering the local specificities of the dairy markets in which we operate. Accenture delivered exactly that. The project now complete, we have the technology foundation to operate our Canadian business as a fully integrated part of the Yoplait family in the Sodiaal group and to pursue our growth ambitions with confidence," said Myriam Riedel Kienzi, DG Yoplait International and member of Sodiaal's Executive Committee.

"The challenge of this transformation went far beyond a technology integration. The goal was to enable a strategic acquisition to quickly become a fully integrated business, operating through common processes and on a unified platform. Through combining our SAP expertise, our deep understanding of the food and beverage industry, and the close collaboration between our teams in Paris and Montreal, we helped Sodiaal build the technology foundations needed to support its international growth. This project demonstrates Accenture's ability to support companies through their most strategic transformations, where growth, integration and value creation come together," said Stéphanie Jandard, managing director, Consumer Goods & Services Lead for Accenture France & Belux.

About Sodiaal
We are France's leading dairy cooperative, with more than 13,900 dairy farmer-members across 68 departments nationwide, 53 processing sites in France and one processing site in Canada. Since 1964, our cooperative commitment has enabled us to pool and add value to our French milk production. This commitment is reflected in governance by and for our farmer-members, ensuring that 100% of the profits distributed are returned to our farmer-members and our cooperative. Every day, we work to ensure fair remuneration, support generational renewal and advance the ecological transition. International development is a strategic priority, with operations in more than 40 countries. Our cooperative is chaired by Jean-Michel Javelle, a dairy farmer in the Loire department, and led by Chief Executive Officer Antoine Collette.

About Accenture
Accenture helps the world's leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed for organizations across industries. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and lead in the safe, widespread adoption of AI, and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. We bring together the talent of our approximately 799,000 people with proprietary assets and platforms, deep process and industry expertise, and leading ecosystem relationships to deliver end-to-end solutions and measurable outcomes at scale. Through our Reinvention Services, we offer broad expertise across Cybersecurity, Digital Core, Finance, Industry and Enterprise, Song, Supply Chain and Engineering, and Talent, with advanced capabilities in AI and Data, Industry and Process, and Technology. We serve approximately 9,000 clients and generated approximately $70 billion in FY25 revenue. Visit us at accenture.com .

Copyright © 2026 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are registered trademarks of Accenture.

Velislava Le Fevre
Accenture
velislava.lefevre@accenture.com

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