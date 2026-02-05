Accenture Federal Services Selected to Support the Mission-Critical Modernization of Veteran Health Records for the Department of Veterans Affairs

Accenture Federal Services, a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN), has been selected to support the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Electronic Health Record Modernization (EHRM) program. This innovative 4.5-year contract marks a pivotal milestone in VA's mission to transform healthcare delivery for more than 9 million Veterans.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260204089246/en/

The EHRM program is a critical and strategic initiative to replace legacy systems with the modern, integrated Oracle Health Electronic Health Record (EHR) system. This transition is designed to create a single, seamless, and secure lifetime health record that follows service members as they transition from active duty to Veteran status, enabling high-quality, safe, and efficient care nationwide.

Accenture has a strong track record of modernizing EHRs across both the commercial and public sectors. Working with leading technology partners, Accenture has helped advance some of the most complex EHR transformations for some of the nation's largest health systems continuously strengthening our technical, clinical, and operational expertise. Accenture Federal is proud to apply this proven experience to help VA enhance the care experience for Veterans and providers.

"This partnership represents a significant commitment from our global and federal leadership to bring the absolute best of Accenture to the Department of Veterans Affairs," said Ron Ash, CEO of Accenture Federal Services. "Working with the agency to modernize EHR and incorporate advanced technology upgrades – including AI – and accelerate the agency's operational and clinical transformation. By leveraging our deep technical expertise and long-standing relationship with Oracle, we are dedicated to helping VA meet its ambitious goals and deliver the modern and effective experience our nation's Veterans deserve."

Accenture Federal Services will drive the program's success through:

  • Strategic System Integration : Delivering the functional, technical, and program management backbone for the EHRM Integration Office (IO) and the Veterans Health Administration (VHA).
  • Enterprise-Wide Transformation : Advancing standardization across all facilities and fostering seamless federal and community interoperability.
  • Legacy Continuity and Transition : Ensuring the stability of existing systems while executing the complex migration to the new Federal EHR solution.
  • Change Management and User Adoption: Enhancing awareness, understanding, and adoption of the EHR transformation through comprehensive communications, change management, and stakeholder engagement.

"Our relationship with VA is built on a foundation of mission success, from modernizing the delivery of education benefits to reducing wait times for community care referrals," said Susie Rainey, Managing Director and Account Lead for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. "We are committed to our nation's Veterans who are at the heart of this program. We are proud to serve as a strategic partner to the VA, applying our technical expertise, clinical insights, and innovation to ensure that every Veteran receives the highest standard of care."

This contract underscores Accenture Federal Services' position as a leader in large-scale healthcare modernization, committed to delivering transformative outcomes for the heroes who have served our country.

About Accenture Federal Services
Accenture Federal Services is a US subsidiary of Accenture LLP that government agencies choose to drive impactful change. Our 15,000 people are committed to powering reinvention for the federal government with the same commercial technology, competitive drive and technical edge that is transforming global industry—ensuring that federal enterprises can be as modern, fast, and efficient as the country it serves. See how we reinvent at www.accenturefederal.com .

About Accenture
Accenture is a leading solutions and services company that helps the world's leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed across the enterprise, bringing together the talent of our approximately 784,000 people, our proprietary assets and platforms, and deep ecosystem relationships. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. Through our Reinvention Services we bring together our capabilities across strategy, consulting, technology, operations, Song and Industry X with our deep industry expertise to create and deliver solutions and services for our clients. Our purpose is to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity, and we measure our success by the 360° value we create for all our stakeholders. Visit us at accenture.com .

Media Contact:
Deirdre Blackwood
Accenture Federal Services
media@afs.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

accentureacnnyse-acnfintech-investing
ACN
