Accenture Federal Services and Google Public Sector Establish Gemini Launchpads to Power Purpose-Built Agents Across Federal Missions

Accenture Federal Services, a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE : ACN), and Google Public Sector today announced the deployment of Gemini launchpads, a new capability designed to help federal agencies move more quickly from agentic experimentation to mission execution at scale.
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This initiative, which builds on the recent announcement of Accenture's Gemini Enterprise Business Group (part of the Accenture Google Business Group), provides federal agencies with a centralized hub of Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs) to industrialize how they build, deploy, and scale enterprise agents. By embedding these specialized FDEs alongside agencies, the government can focus on delivering outcome-based, high-code agents built on Gemini, that integrate directly into core government systems of record and enable practitioners to execute complex workflows.
By activating a Gemini launchpad, agencies can centrally manage the agent–from securely connecting Gemini to mission datasets and prioritizing agent use cases to rapid deployment and workforce training. This provides leadership with a single view to track performance, measure mission impact, and drive even more value from their investment in Gemini.
"The real opportunity to scale value for our clients is deploying these purpose-built agents to transform work at the heart of government operations," said Ron Ash, CEO of Accenture Federal Services. "By embedding our Forward Deployed Engineers with agency teams, we're working side-by-side with our clients to help them define and rapidly solve their most critical challenges using agents to help deliver the advantage our clients need and the results they expect."
"Federal agencies stand at the threshold of the agentic era, where success is measured not merely by technology adopted, but by mission outcomes delivered," said Karen Dahut, CEO of Google Public Sector. "By pairing Gemini and secure cloud infrastructure with Accenture Federal Services' deep federal acumen, we are enabling agencies to build purpose-driven agents designed for the way they work. This collaboration further moves governments beyond incremental modernization—equipping public servants with intelligent capabilities to navigate complex systems, accelerate critical decisions, and deliver at the speed of mission."
Accelerating Mission Impact with Specialized Engineers and Pre-Built Agents
To meet federal demand and accelerate this mission, Accenture Federal Services is training an initial cohort of Google Cloud- skilled FDEs. This training would be part of Accenture's recently announced commitment to establish a 1,000-person FDE workforce Accenture Gemini Enterprise Business Group.
These FDEs will embed directly alongside agency teams and Accenture Federal's functional subject matter experts to bridge the gap between technology and mission. By combining advanced Google Cloud technical skills with deep federal domain expertise, these integrated teams will build Gemini agents that address real agency challenges and unlock tangible mission value.
To jumpstart agency adoption, Accenture Federal Services and Google Public Sector are developing a core set of pre-built agents across common mission-critical functions including HR, finance, and supply chain. These agents are purpose-built to streamline daily operations directly within Gemini. By handling complex workflows and data-gathering behind the scenes, these agents free federal employees to focus on decision-making and strategic mission execution.
"Executing this vision requires a combination of the right technology and mission experience," said Garrett Berntsen, Chief AI Officer, Accenture Federal Services. "Google Public Sector provides the industry-leading infrastructure and frontier models, while Accenture Federal brings the deep domain expertise and engineering talent needed to solve complex mission challenges. Together, we are putting Google's integrated tech stack to work to drive measurable outcomes for our customers."
How Agencies Can Get Started
Federal agencies can see these capabilities in action by engaging in collaborative, hands-on agent building workshops hosted jointly with Google Public Sector at The Forge in Washington, D.C. Recently launched within The Forge, The Prototyping Lab is a dedicated agentic prototyping space designed specifically to walk agency leaders through diverse, live agent experiences across various business and mission functions. During these interactive sessions, Accenture and Google Public Sector collaborate directly to identify the highest-impact agents for specific outcomes and outline a tactical roadmap to get started.
About Accenture Federal Services
Accenture Federal Services is a US subsidiary of Accenture LLP that government agencies choose to drive impactful change. Our 15,000 people are committed to powering reinvention for the federal government with the same commercial technology, competitive drive and technical edge that is transforming global industry—ensuring that federal enterprises can be as modern, fast, and efficient as the country it serves. See how we reinvent at www.accenturefederal.com .
About Accenture
Accenture helps the world's leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed for organizations across industries. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and lead in the safe, widespread adoption of AI, and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. We bring together the talent of our approximately 814,000 people with proprietary assets and platforms, deep process and industry expertise, and leading ecosystem relationships to deliver end-to-end solutions and measurable outcomes at scale. Through our Reinvention Services, we offer broad expertise across Cybersecurity, Digital Core, Finance, Industry and Enterprise, Song, Supply Chain and Engineering, and Talent, with advanced capabilities in AI and Data, Industry and Process, and Technology. We serve approximately 9,000 clients and generated approximately $74 billion in FY26 revenue. Visit us at accenture.com .
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Deirdre Blackwood
Accenture Federal Services
media@afs.com