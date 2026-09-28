Accenture Edge Helps Combe Unify its Global Operations, Setting the Stage for AI-Powered Growth with Oracle Fusion Applications

Family-owned consumer products company consolidates legacy finance and supply chain systems onto a single platform, unlocking new levels of performance and competitiveness while supporting future growth
Accenture (NYSE: ACN), through its Accenture Edge business, has collaborated with Combe, Inc., a global, family-owned, consumer products company behind trusted personal care brands such as Just For Men, Vagisil, Astroglide and Virtue, to complete a global transformation of its core finance and supply chain operations on Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications .
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Accenture, through its Accenture Edge business, has collaborated with Combe, Inc., a global, family-owned, consumer products company behind trusted personal care brands such as Just For Men, Vagisil, Astroglide and Virtue, to complete a global transformation of its core finance and supply chain operations on Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications.
Combe recognized the need for a more integrated suite of AI-powered cloud applications to support its global operations, increase enterprise-wide visibility, enable faster execution, and smarter decision-making. The successful delivery of a multi-year program consolidated Combe's disparate, country-specific ERP systems onto a unified Oracle platform.
"For 77 years, we've focused on doing one thing exceptionally well: creating the trusted personal care brands and formulas our consumers know and love," said Akshay Shetty, CEO, Combe Inc. "As a third-generation family business, we're deliberate about who we trust with that legacy, and we chose Accenture Edge and Oracle because they understood what was driving this change—our brands, our consumers, and our ambitions for growth. Together, we've built the visibility and agility to keep showing up for the people who rely on us, and to keep growing the brands they trust, for the next 77 years and beyond."
Combe implemented Oracle Fusion Applications across finance, procurement, manufacturing, order management and supply chain. The new platform provides the company with greater operational visibility and scale, a unified data foundation, and increased agility to support its continued growth while laying the foundation to scale AI.
"Mid-market companies like Combe have many of the same ambitions as the world's largest enterprises, but they need partners who can deliver at their speed, scale, and precision," said Srini Subramanian, Accenture Edge. "This is exactly why we created Accenture Edge, to bring Accenture's industry and technology expertise and best-in-class ecosystem partnerships to companies that are ready to reinvent. Together with Oracle, we helped Combe build a unified digital core that turns clean data and operational visibility into a foundation for AI."
Working with Accenture Edge, Combe consolidated country-specific legacy systems onto Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) , helping to eliminate manual processes and embrace continuous innovation to standardize accounting, increase productivity, and reduce costs. With Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM) , Combe is able to better plan, monitor, and predict demand and supply to prevent disruptions, improve decision making and optimize its global supply chain.
"Consumer products companies are navigating rapidly changing demand and supply conditions while managing increasingly complex global operations," said Natalia Rachelson, senior vice president of Applications Development, Oracle. "By bringing finance and supply chain processes and data together on Oracle Fusion Applications, a single system of record, Combe can use embedded AI and Fusion Agentic Applications to help its teams automate more of the work required to respond and rethink its operating model. Together with Accenture Edge, we're helping Combe establish an integrated foundation that can continuously evolve as its business grows."
The work with Combe is supported by Accenture Edge's commitment to helping midmarket companies modernize core systems, adopt AI, deepen customer relationships, support sales, and simplify operations.
About Accenture
Accenture helps the world's leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed for organizations across industries. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and lead in the safe, widespread adoption of AI, and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. We bring together the talent of our approximately 799,000 people with proprietary assets and platforms, deep process and industry expertise, and leading ecosystem relationships to deliver end-to-end solutions and measurable outcomes at scale. Through our Reinvention Services, we offer broad expertise across Cybersecurity, Digital Core, Finance, Industry and Enterprise, Song, Supply Chain and Engineering, and Talent, with advanced capabilities in AI and Data, Industry and Process, and Technology. We serve approximately 9,000 clients and generated approximately $70 billion in FY25 revenue. Visit us at accenture.com .
About Accenture Edge
Accenture Edge helps mid-market companies with annual revenues between $300 million and $3 billion harness AI and reinvent how they operate. Backed by Accenture's large-enterprise expertise and deep ecosystem partnerships, Accenture Edge delivers pre-built, right-sized solutions that help mid-market organizations modernize core systems, adopt AI, strengthen security and simplify operations at speed and scale. Learn more at accenture.com/edge .
About Combe
Combe Incorporated, founded in 1949, is a third-generation, family-owned enterprise. Combe has created many iconic brands and has fueled the creation of new categories. Combe-founded brands, such as Just For Men, Vagisil, Astroglide, Virtue and others, continue to address the most personal care needs of its consumers in markets around the world. Learn more at combe.com .
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Dallin Hatch
Accenture
dallin.p.hatch@accenture.com