Accenture Appoints Rachel Frey Chief Communications Officer

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today announced the appointment of Rachel Frey as chief communications officer, a newly created role. Effective immediately, Frey reports to Accenture Chair and CEO Julie Sweet and joins Accenture's Global Management Committee.

Frey brings more than two decades of experience in communications. In her most recent role as Accenture's global head of Corporate Communications, she strengthened the company's relationships with external audiences; developed and elevated an enhanced earned communications strategy that has strategically positioned Accenture and its leaders at the forefront of AI reinvention across every major sector and region around the world; and leveraged data and AI to elevate the performance of the function.

"With her extensive experience at Accenture, Rachel brings a deep understanding of our business, people and impact as well as a strong track record of helping us engage and connect with our external stakeholders," said Julie Sweet, chair and CEO, Accenture. "I am excited for her to take on this expanded role at a time when clear communication has never been more important."

"I am thrilled to step into this role at such an important moment for Accenture and for our industry," said Frey. "Communications are central to how we build trust, advance our strategy and help our clients and our people navigate reinvention with clarity and confidence."

Frey will oversee internal communications, global media relations, financial communications, public affairs communications and crisis management, leveraging internal and external communications channels to reinforce the value Accenture creates and help bring the company's strategy to life for its people, investors and communities around the world.

About Accenture
Accenture is a leading solutions and services company that helps the world's leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed across the enterprise, bringing together the talent of our approximately 784,000 people, our proprietary assets and platforms, and deep ecosystem relationships. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. Through our Reinvention Services we bring together our capabilities across strategy, consulting, technology, operations, Song and Industry X with our deep industry expertise to create and deliver solutions and services for our clients. Our purpose is to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity, and we measure our success by the 360° value we create for all our stakeholders. Visit us at accenture.com .

Cliff Angelo
Accenture Media Relations
+1 512 732 5659
cliff.angelo@accenture.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

