Accenture and Dell Technologies Expand Collaboration to Help Enterprises Scale Private AI and Modernize Infrastructure

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Dell Technologies today announced a major expansion of their 20+ year collaboration with the formation of the Accenture Dell Business Group, designed to help organizations scale AI within their own environment and modernize their infrastructure. Together, the companies can give enterprises greater control over their data, more predictable economics, and the performance needed to run enterprise-grade agentic AI workloads.
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Accenture and Dell Technologies
"By expanding our collaboration with Dell, we're strengthening the power of our organizations to help our clients move from AI ambition to scaled execution to measurable business outcomes," said Julie Sweet, chair and CEO, Accenture. "Enterprises will be able to deploy AI solutions faster, align them with their business priorities, maintain greater control through private, hybrid and sovereign environments, and optimize both cost and performance."
"Dell Technologies and Accenture bring a deep history of working side-by-side to help our customers unlock their biggest opportunities," said Michael Dell, chairman and CEO, Dell Technologies. "The formation of a dedicated business group deepens that collaboration to help enterprises move from AI interest to adoption. By bringing together Accenture's strategic and industry expertise with Dell's AI-ready infrastructure and services, we're helping customers streamline business processes and build the full-stack capabilities needed to deploy AI at scale."
The Accenture Dell Business Group builds on a strong track record of helping clients in industries such as financial services, life sciences, manufacturing, industrials and high-tech use AI to transform their businesses. It is uniquely positioned to help organizations deploy AI on private infrastructure, leveraging relationships with sovereign and neo cloud providers.
For RHAELM, a UK-based AI infrastructure and solutions provider, Accenture and Dell helped to accelerate the delivery of its sovereign-grade AI solutions, focused on secure, compliant, high-performing operations.
"By leveraging Dell's AI-ready infrastructure and services and Accenture's deep industry and transformation expertise, we've been able to deploy cutting-edge sovereign AI at scale to our clients in highly regulated industries," said Bradd Lewis, CEO and CRO, RHAELM. "The Accenture Dell Business Group brings a deeper level of collaboration that directly benefits our clients."
To support the Accenture Dell Business Group, Accenture plans to train more than 3,000 practitioners to build deep capability and expertise across the Dell portfolio. This group will deliver comprehensive solutions to help organizations complement their cloud strategies with on-premises AI infrastructure — particularly for those in highly regulated industries. Together, these capabilities provide a unified approach to accelerating AI adoption while aligning technology investments to business outcomes:
- Private AI and neocloud solutions : Designed to help organizations enhance control over data, compliance, and performance through scalable and secure AI Factories built with full-stack solutions consisting of Dell's end-to-end portfolio and ecosystem partners, supported by full lifecycle services from Dell and Accenture.
- Integrated private AI stack offerings : Enterprise AI infrastructure brings together Dell's complete, fully integrated solutions to support agentic AI, inferencing and high-performance computing workloads through Accenture's full-stack offerings.
- Accelerated agentic solutions deployment : Agentic use cases and accelerators help drive faster time-to-value from scaled AI use cases.
- Open source and open-weight models: Designed to support model selection and task‑aware routing across models and environments, helping to maintain cost predictability, data control and scalable AI operations on a pre-defined private infrastructure stack.
Learn more about the Accenture and Dell Technologies collaboration here .
About Accenture
Accenture helps the world's leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed for organizations across industries. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and lead in the safe, widespread adoption of AI, and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. We bring together the talent of our approximately 814,000 people with proprietary assets and platforms, deep process and industry expertise, and leading ecosystem relationships to deliver end-to-end solutions and measurable outcomes at scale. Through our Reinvention Services, we offer broad expertise across Cybersecurity, Digital Core, Finance, Industry and Enterprise, Song, Supply Chain and Engineering, and Talent, with advanced capabilities in AI and Data, Industry and Process, and Technology. We serve approximately 9,000 clients and generated approximately $74 billion in FY26 revenue. Visit us at accenture.com .
Forward Looking Statements
Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "likely," "anticipates," "aspires," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "positioned," "outlook," "goal," "target" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance nor promises that goals or targets will be met, and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation, that the partnership might not achieve its anticipated benefits and risks and uncertainties related to the development and use of AI, including advanced AI, could harm our business, damage our reputation or give rise to legal or regulatory action, as well as the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the "Risk Factors" heading in Accenture plc's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this news release speak only as of the date they were made, and Accenture undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this news release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in Accenture's expectations.
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Dallin Hatch
Accenture
dallin.p.hatch@accenture.com