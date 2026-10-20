Accenture Acquires Digital-Native Construction Consulting Firm Avicado

Avicado expands Accenture Construct's digital and systems consulting capabilities
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Avicado , a construction technology consultancy headquartered in Miami. Avicado joins Accenture Construct , expanding its digital and systems consulting capabilities to help owners of complex infrastructure and capital programs reduce manual handoffs and establish a more connected view to drive higher project performance.
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Digital-native construction consulting firm Avicado joins Accenture Construct to expand digital and systems consulting capabilities for capital projects owners.
Founded in 2015, Avicado helps clients improve project delivery through connected systems, stronger project controls and better use of data. The digital-native company specializes in implementing and integrating leading construction and project management software from Procore, Autodesk (Construction Cloud, BIM 360), Trimble (Trimble Unity construct/e-builder), Oracle (Primavera P6, Textura) and Kahua.
The firm also offers on-the-ground program delivery services to keep programs moving, with Avicado specialists serving as owner representatives, supporting site selection and feasibility, managing procurement services, and providing controls, schedule and document management.
Avicado serves large project owners across data centers, transportation, government and public infrastructure, commercial real estate, education, healthcare, manufacturing, power and energy, and water and wastewater. Its team of more than 190 professionals will join Accenture Construct in the United States.
"Avicado brings exceptional talent and deep expertise in the digital platforms that underpin many capital programs," said Adam J. Shaw, CEO of Accenture Construct. "It's our next move to give owners the full breadth of capabilities they need—proven industry platforms, people and process, and AI—and enabling us to take greater accountability for client outcomes."
"We have a community of great people who focus on continuous improvement, and that's what drives impact on our clients' programs," said Avidahn Levin, founder and CEO of Avicado. "Joining Accenture Construct lets us bring our specialist experience to more clients and programs and gives our existing clients access to Accenture's global capabilities, industry knowledge and technology. I'm excited for our team to grow their careers at Accenture Construct."
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
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Hannah Unkefer
Accenture
+1 206 839 2172
hannah.m.unkefer@accenture.com
Jens Derksen
Accenture
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