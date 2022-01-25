Gold Investing News
Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN ) (OTCQB: ABNAF ) (Frankfurt: E2L2 ) ("Aben" or "the Company") has received Regulatory Approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for the option agreement on the Slocan Graphite Property (November 9 th ) between Aben Resources (TSX-V:"ABN") and Eagle Plains Resources (TSX-V:"EPL"). Aben now holds the exclusive right to earn a 100% interest, less 2% Net Production Royalty ("NPR") in the road-accessible Slocan Graphite Project located 34km northwest of Castlegar, British Columbia (the "Agreement").

The Slocan Graphite project consists of 2,387 ha owned 100% by Eagle Plains with no underlying royalties nor encumbrances. The property hosts several large flake graphite-bearing outcrops and float occurrences known as the Tedesco Zone, which is interpreted to extend over 2.0km.

Figure 1. Regional Location Map
https://abenresources.com/site/assets/f i les/4237/slocanpropertylocation_-_2 0 22.jpg

About Slocan Graphite Project :

Graphite is a naturally occurring form of carbon and is an excellent conductor of both electricity and heat. It is becoming increasingly important as a critical strategic component in advancing alternative energy solutions including wind and solar power, hybrid vehicles and other alternative energy uses. It is also a mainstay of the steel production industry. Canada is currently ranked as the 5th largest supplier of graphite.

Figure 2. Forecasted Global Demand for Raw Battery Minerals
https://abenresources.com/site/assets/files/4238/benchmark_g r a phite_forecast.png
Source – Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

The Slocan Graphite Project benefits from excellent infrastructure including a high-voltage transmission line within 1.2 km of the property boundaries, an extensive network of forestry roads on and around the property, and an existing graphite processing plant and facilities located 1.5 km west of the property, owned by Eagle Graphite Corporation.

Graphite mineralization was initially discovered in logging road exposures in the late 1990s. Ground and airborne geophysical surveys were completed in the project area in 2000 and 2010 respectively. Both surveys indicated strong conductive anomalies that correlate well with surface mineralization and are interpreted to extend along strike and down-dip of known occurrences. A limited number of documented samples have been taken across the Tedesco horizon and analysed for carbon graphite ranging from trace values to grades of up to 3.36 and 4.43 percent.

Graphite mineralization is hosted primarily in carbonate and calc-silicate lithologies within the Passmore Dome of the Valhalla Metamorphic Complex, a geologic setting consistent with a crystalline flake graphite deposit model. Previous operators have estimated the mineralized horizon to be up to 50m thick, however, they cite that it is difficult to determine due to a lack of surface exposure. The horizon has never been tested by diamond drilling.

Past workers in the area concluded: "Although the graphite occurrences at Tedesco are in the early stages of exploration, geological, assay, and geophysical data indicate significant potential to form an economic deposit" (BC Assessment Report 26537). Aben Resources is in agreement with Eagle Plains geologists who are of the opinion that the high-quality, large flake character of the graphite mineralization found to date, spatial extent of conductivity from a 2010 airborne electromagnetic ("EM") survey, minimal historic exploration activity, excellent proximity to infrastructure and the favourable economic outlook for graphite as a strategic commodity make Slocan Graphite a compelling project for continued exploration.

Figure 3. Slocan Graphite Project Zoff Airborne Magnetic Image
https://abenresources.com/site/assets/files/4241/slocan_z o ff_magnetic_image_-_2022.j p g

"The Slocan Graphite Project is an excellent addition to Aben's portfolio of Projects and will allow the Company to move into the very exciting EV battery metals space that is currently experiencing exponential growth due to the electrification of the Auto Industry." Comments President and CEO Jim Pettit.

Management cautions that historical results were collected and reported by past operators and have not been verified nor confirmed by a Qualified Person but form a basis for ongoing work at the Slocan Graphite property. While the company considers the above historical information to be relevant to investors as it may indicate the presence of mineralization, the reader is cautioned that a Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to evaluate the potential of the property to contain an economic deposit and that there is no certainty that the property contains a graphite deposi t.

Forrest Kerr Property :

Aben Resources will forego ground exploration activities at the Forrest Kerr Gold Property in Northwest B.C in 2022. The Forrest Kerr Property remains an important asset to Aben Resources and all geologic data collected through recent drill programs will continue to be analyzed and re-interpreted with the aim to conduct focused exploration programs in the future. The Forrest Kerr Property is fully permitted and in good standing through March 2024.

Qualified Person:

Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., V.P. of Exploration for Aben Resources, has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release and is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Aben Resources:

Aben Resources is a Canadian gold and graphite exploration company with exploration projects in British Columbia, Ontario, and the Yukon Territory. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company.

For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN ), visit our Company's website at www.aben resources. com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.


Overview

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ABN,OTCBB:ABNAF,FWB:E2L2) holds two properties in premier mining locations recognized worldwide. The company is currently developing its flagship Forrest Kerr project, which is situated at the heart of the Golden Triangle region in northwest British Columbia, Canada.

The Golden Triangle is a remote and mountainous area of the province which sits on the border of Alaska’s panhandle. Interest in this area began in 1861 and mines have been in operation there since 1918. In the 1990s, it was a popular mining destination as the Eskay Creek and Snip properties became productive enough to inspire the region’s current name.

The Golden Triangle has historically been difficult to reach; however, recent developments in infrastructure, including roads and power lines, have inspired new exploration initiatives. New infrastructure, new discoveries, higher gold prices, receding glaciers and maturing production are propelling a new period of growth and development in the Golden Triangle.

Aben Resources’ Forrest Kerr project is in the center of the Golden Triangle and neighbors projects operated by GT Gold Corp. (TSXV:GTT), Pretium Resources (TSX:PVG) and Eskay Mining Corp. (TSXV:ESK,OTC:ESKYF,FWB:KN7). Through the company’s exploration, Aben Resources has determined that the mineralization at the property is controlled and present in primary and secondary structures, providing the company with discovery potential. The company’s phased 2019 drill program expanded mineralization at the North and South Boundary zones, which both remain open in various directions and at depth.

Aben Resources also holds the Justin gold project in the Yukon. The project is situated in the Tintina gold belt and adjacent to Golden Predator’s (TSXV:GPY,OTCQX:NTGSF) 3 Aces gold project. The property has the potential to host both high-grade and bulk-tonnage gold zones with three types of mineralization.

In 2017, the company collected a 3.8-kilogram bulk sample from the property for gold grain count analysis. Of the 1,135 gold grains recovered, 1,049 were classified as pristine, suggesting that the company is getting close to the lode source of the gold. Aben Resources has plans to continue drilling at Justin project in the future.

Aben Resources Company Highlights

  • Three prospective gold projects in safe and stable jurisdictions in Canada, which are ranked in the top 30 attractive mining investment regions worldwide by the Fraser Institute.
  • All projects have seen significant historic work.
  • Golden Triangle, historically a prominent region for mining and exploration activity, witnessing resurgence thanks to new discoveries and improved infrastructure.
  • First season of Forrest Kerr drill work exploring areas of historic results including 9.867 g/t gold over 29.3 meters and 33.4 g/t gold over 11 meters.
  • Aben Resources owns a 100-percent interest in the Forrest Kerr project.
  • A 2017 bulk sample returned 1,049 pristine gold grains at the Justin project in the Yukon.
  • Drill programs are planned to further test the mineralization at the Forrest Kerr and Justin projects.
  • Significant shareholders in the company include Eric Sprott, OTP Fund Management, Red Plug Capital and management and insiders.
  • Experienced team of mining and finance professionals with over 150 years of experience between them.
  • Aben formalized an Option Agreement to hold the exclusive right to earn a 100 percent interest in the Pringle North Gold Project located north of the town of Red Lake in the Red Lake Mining District of Northwestern Ontario.

Flagship Asset: Forrest Kerr Project

The 23,397-hectare Forrest Kerr project covers three adjoining properties in the heart of British Columbia’s Golden Triangle, north of the Iskut River and south of More Creek. Both the north and south limits of the property are road accessible and have access to existing power lines from nearby hydro-electric facilities. Employees take a 10-minute flight into the property from the Bob Quinn Airstrip located to the east of the property beside Highway 37. Aben Resources completed its earn-in on the Forrest Kerr project in November 2019 and now owns a 100-percent interest in the property.

 

FWB:E2L2

