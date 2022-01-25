Aben Resources Ltd. has received Regulatory Approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for the option agreement on the Slocan Graphite Property between Aben Resources and Eagle Plains Resources . Aben now holds the exclusive right to earn a 100% interest, less 2% Net Production Royalty in the road-accessible Slocan Graphite Project located 34km northwest of Castlegar, British Columbia . The Slocan Graphite project ...

ABN:CA