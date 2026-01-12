AbbVie and Trump Administration Reach Agreement to Improve Access and Affordability for Americans

  • AbbVie will provide low prices in Medicaid, and expand affordable, direct-to-patient offerings for treatments used by millions of Americans through TrumpRx
  • AbbVie will commit $100 billion in U.S. research and development (R&D) and capital investments, including manufacturing, over the next decade
  • This three-year agreement provides AbbVie with exemption from tariffs and future pricing mandates

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced a voluntary agreement with the Trump administration to further advance access and affordability for Americans while protecting and investing in U.S. pharmaceutical innovation.

The company will provide low prices in Medicaid while pledging $100 billion in U.S.-based research and development and capital investments, including manufacturing, over the next decade. AbbVie will also expand direct-to-patient offerings through TrumpRx for medicines used by millions of Americans, including ALPHAGAN®, COMBIGAN®, HUMIRA® and SYNTHROID®.

"AbbVie's mission is to make a remarkable impact for the patients we serve around the world through our innovative medicines," said Robert A. Michael, chairman and chief executive officer, AbbVie. "With approximately 29,000 U.S.-based employees and products treating 16 million Americans annually, we understand the complexity and access challenges in our healthcare system. AbbVie is following President Trump's call to action by reaching this agreement, allowing us to collectively move beyond policies that harm American innovation. Thank you to President Trump and his team for their leadership to help deliver cost savings and supporting our efforts to deliver innovative treatments for American patients."

AbbVie's agreement, which addresses all four of the President's drug pricing priorities, was enabled by the Trump administration providing exemption from tariffs and future price mandates, and the government's continued efforts to ensure global prices reflect the full value of U.S. medical innovation. Further terms of this agreement remain confidential.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, oncology, neuroscience and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @AbbVie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements 

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to the future impact of AbbVie's voluntary agreement with the U.S. government. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the voluntary agreement with the U.S. government, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry, the impact of global macroeconomic factors, such as economic downturns or uncertainty, international conflict, trade disputes and tariffs, and other uncertainties and risks associated with global business operations. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents that AbbVie subsequently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission that update, supplement or supersede such information. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

