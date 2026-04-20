AbbVie and BioLabs Team Up to Support Life Sciences Innovation in Canada

AbbVie and BioLabs Team Up to Support Life Sciences Innovation in Canada

  • AbbVie announces founding sponsorship of BioLabs University of Toronto.
  • With this announcement, AbbVie expands its world-wide partnership with BioLabs to foster innovation in life sciences.
  • BioLabs University of Toronto launched a new 40,000-square-foot shared/lab/office facility located in MaRS Discovery District to support Canadian life sciences entrepreneurs and enhance biotech research and development.

Today, AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), a global research and development-based biopharmaceutical company, announced the expansion of its partnership with BioLabs by becoming the founding sponsor of the new BioLabs University of Toronto. The AbbVie and BioLabs collaboration will accelerate important life science research, with the goal of benefiting people living with serious diseases.

AbbVie and BioLabs have a successful record of collaboration around the world, including partnerships to foster innovation across the United States, Europe and Japan. With this partnership, AbbVie will support BioLabs' efforts in building an innovative ecosystem for startups at this new site in Toronto.

AbbVie's founding sponsorship of BioLabs University of Toronto brings together AbbVie's expertise in developing and delivering innovation for patients globally with BioLabs' collaborative platform for innovators, researchers, and investors. An environment that values innovation is essential to enabling this partnership and fostering growth.

AbbVie will also offer the annual AbbVie Biotech Innovators Awards in partnership with BioLabs University of Toronto. Aligned with BioLabs' Golden Ticket program, the award will provide an early-stage biotech recipient with one year of laboratory and office space, including access to shared equipment and services at no cost. Selected startups will also receive mentorship from AbbVie's scientific and business leaders to accelerate the translation of scientific insights into clinical impact.

Located in Toronto's MaRS Discovery District, BioLabs University of Toronto provides approximately 40,000 square feet of fully equipped laboratory and collaboration space, enabling early-stage startups to access critical scientific infrastructure, shared resources and industry mentorship.

BioLabs University of Toronto supports up to 30 emerging biotechnology start-ups, helping entrepreneurs translate promising research into new health solutions while strengthening Canada's rapidly growing life sciences sector.

Ontario's life sciences sector employs more than 74,000 people.i By combining laboratory infrastructure with mentorship and industry connections, BioLabs University of Toronto aims to grow and advance the life science ecosystem with resources to increase scale. The partnership directly supports the Ontario Life Sciences Strategy to establish a biomanufacturing and life sciences hub leading in the development, commercialization and early adoption of innovative health products and services.ii

Quotes 

"Ontario has a long and proud history of pioneering the research and technologies underscoring transformative patient care around the world. AbbVie's founding sponsorship of BioLabs University of Toronto will further strengthen Ontario's leadership in the life sciences, equipping early-stage companies with the scientific infrastructure and tools needed to accelerate homegrown discoveries." 

- Honourable Victor Fedeli
Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade 

"Ontario has a longstanding history of producing groundbreaking research that saves and improves the lives of people in the province and across the globe. This innovative partnership between AbbVie and BioLabs will ensure that researchers at the University of Toronto have the tools they need to find the next life changing cure, treatment, and more."   

- Honourable Nolan Quinn
Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security 

"We are excited to launch our first lab in Canada with BioLabs University of Toronto. Our special thanks go out to AbbVie who are supporting this effort as our founding sponsor - a strong demonstration of AbbVie's commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in Canada. We have had a strong and fruitful partnership around the globe with AbbVie for several years and the expansion of our collaboration to include Toronto demonstrates the importance of industry partnerships with academia and innovation platforms like BioLabs. This partnership will mostly benefit our innovators by allowing them to move their discoveries to patients faster and more efficiently. We could not have asked for better partners than the AbbVie team for Toronto."

- Johannes Fruehauf
President & CEO, BioLabs

"Supporting early-stage biotech innovation plays a critical role in advancing the next generation of breakthrough therapies for people living with devastating diseases. AbbVie is honoured to be a founding sponsor of BioLabs University of Toronto. This new facility will help provide Canadian biotech entrepreneurs with the infrastructure, mentorship and collaborative environment needed to translate promising science into real-world health solutions."

- Christian Schubert, Ph.D.
Vice President and Global Head, AbbVie Ventures

"BioLabs University of Toronto represents a public-private partnership that will provide entrepreneurs with the environment needed to advance their research and strengthen Canada and Ontario's position as a global leader in life sciences. AbbVie is humbled by the opportunity to share its expertise in developing and bringing innovation to patients worldwide. Our partnership with BioLabs will help support innovation and the growth of the local life sciences ecosystem. An environment that values innovation is essential to making partnership like this possible and will be critical for further investments in the future."

         - Arima Ventin
Head of Market Access & Government Affairs, AbbVie

About BioLabs
BioLabs is a global innovation infrastructure company creating the physical and community backbone that powers life science discovery worldwide. Through a growing network of premium shared laboratories and coworking spaces, BioLabs provides turnkey access to state-of-the-art research facilities, entrepreneurial programming, and deep industry and capital connections. These integrated ecosystems enable innovators - from early-stage founders to established R&D teams - to rapidly translate ideas into impact without the constraints of traditional lab ownership. The BioLabs network now spans major innovation hubs across the United States, Europe, and Asia, serving as a catalyst for collaboration and a launchpad for breakthroughs that advance human health and sustainability.

Follow BioLabs on Linkedin and on www.biolabs.io.

Inquiries: BioLabs Business Development – BioLabsBD@biolabs.io

About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio.

For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.ca. Follow AbbVie Canada on Instagram or find us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE AbbVie Canada

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2026/20/c8959.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

AbbVieABBVnyse:abbvpharmaceutical investing
ABBV
The Conversation (0)
Health Canada Approves AbbVie's RINVOQ® for the Treatment of Adults with Active Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis

Health Canada Approves AbbVie's RINVOQ® for the Treatment of Adults with Active Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis

- Approval is based on results from the Phase 3 SELECT-AXIS 2 pivotal clinical trial in which RINVOQ delivered rapid and meaningful disease control, meeting the primary endpoint of ASAS40 response at week 14 versus placebo 1 - RINVOQ is the first and only Janus Kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved to... Keep Reading...
AbbVie Releases New Data Demonstrating Breadth of Its Gastroenterology Portfolio at 2023 Digestive Disease Week®

AbbVie Releases New Data Demonstrating Breadth of Its Gastroenterology Portfolio at 2023 Digestive Disease Week®

- Oral presentations highlight efficacy and safety outcomes from the upadacitinib (RINVOQ ® ) clinical trial program in adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease, and investigational use of linaclotide (LINZESS ® ) in treating functional constipation in pediatric patients aged 6... Keep Reading...
Sirona Biochem Announces Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics

Sirona Biochem Announces Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to announce it has entered into a global exclusive licensing agreement with Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), pursuant to which Allergan Aesthetics will develop and commercialize topical skin... Keep Reading...
Seegnal

Seegnal Inc. Establishes Strategic Commercialization Team and Appoints Arx as Investor Relations Advisor

Seegnal Inc. (TSXV: SEGN) ("Seegnal" or the "Company"), a global leader in clinical decision support solutions applying patient-centric medication safety standards, today announced the formation of a dedicated Strategic Commercialization Team led by its Chief Executive Officer, and the... Keep Reading...
Dollar bills, pink and white pills in blister packs, and a nasal spray on a blue background.

Blackstone Raises Record US$6.3 Billion for Largest Life Sciences Fund

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) has raised US$6.3 billion for its latest life sciences fund, the largest private vehicle dedicated to the sector.The fund, Blackstone Life Sciences VI (BXLS VI), was oversubscribed and closed at its hard cap, about 40 percent larger than its predecessor, which raised US$4.6... Keep Reading...
InMed Pharmaceuticals Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Compliance

InMed Pharmaceuticals Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Compliance

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of disease-modifying small molecule drug candidates targeting CB1 and CB2 receptors, today announced the Company received a written notice from the Listing Qualifications... Keep Reading...
InMed Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Data from Human Brain Organoid Neuroinflammation Models Supporting the INM-901 Alzheimer's Disease Program

InMed Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Data from Human Brain Organoid Neuroinflammation Models Supporting the INM-901 Alzheimer's Disease Program

Human Organoid Data Supports the Therapeutic Rationale for INM-901 Program Ahead of Human Clinical TrialsConsistent Anti-Inflammatory Effects Demonstrate Translation from Animal Models to Three-Dimensional Human Brain Tissue SystemsInMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the... Keep Reading...
SVN-114 selected as the lead candidate for PTSD discovery programme

SVN-114 selected as the lead candidate for PTSD discovery programme

Novel compound from patent-pending SVN-SDN-14 series targeting a major global mental health disorder

Solvonis Therapeutics plc (LSE: SVNS), an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing novel small-molecule therapeutics for high-burden central nervous system ("CNS") disorders, announces the selection of SVN-114 as the lead candidate from the Company's proprietary SVN-SDN-14 discovery... Keep Reading...
InMed Provides Update on Pharmaceutical Development Programs - Advancing Lead Drug Candidates Towards IND and Clinical Trial

InMed Provides Update on Pharmaceutical Development Programs - Advancing Lead Drug Candidates Towards IND and Clinical Trial

Advancing Alzheimer's and Age-Related Macular Degeneration Programs Toward FDA Engagement and IND-Enabling ActivitiesTargeting Initiation of Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Alzheimer's Disease in 2027InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Steadright Grants Options

NEVGOLD ANNOUNCES UPSIZED $42MM BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

NevGold Announces C$25M Brokered Private Placement Financing

Numinus Wellness Responds to Trump Executive Order on Psychedelic Therapies

Related News

oil and gas investing

Oil Surges, Gold Slips as US Navy Seizes Iranian Ship Amid Ceasefire Collapse

base metals investing

Steadright Grants Options

precious metals investing

NEVGOLD ANNOUNCES UPSIZED $42MM BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

precious metals investing

NevGold Announces C$25M Brokered Private Placement Financing

energy investing

Aventis Energy Intersects Anomalous Radioactivity in Multiple Drill Holes at the Corvo Uranium Project and Concludes Inaugural Drill Program

base metals investing

VVC Grants Options

energy investing

Standard Uranium Intersects Anomalous Radioactivity in Multiple Drill Holes at the Corvo Uranium Project; Concludes Inaugural Drill Program