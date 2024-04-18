- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
A$80m Fully Underwritten Equity Raising to Accelerate Exploration and Development of Dalgaranga Gold Project
Proceeds to fund underground exploration decline to facilitate drill-out of Never Never, Pepper and Four Pillars, ongoing surface drilling, development studies and regional exploration
Spartan Resources Limited (Spartan or Company) (ASX:SPR) has today announced a fully underwritten $80 million Equity Raising to be conducted via a $33 million 1-for-17 pro rata accelerated non- renounceable entitlement offer and a $47 million placement to institutional, professional and sophisticated investors.
Highlights
- Fully underwritten $80m equity raising (Equity Raising) comprising:
- Institutional placement to raise approximately $47m (Placement); and
- A 1-for-17 pro rata accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer of 56.8m shares to raise approximately $33m (Entitlement Offer).
- Equity Raising being conducted at a fixed offer price (Offer Price) of $0.58 per share, representing a 11.5% discount to the last closing price of $0.655 per share on 17 April 2024.
- The Equity Raising follows the Company’s continued run of exploration success at the high-grade Never Never deposit and its very recent success with the discovery of the high-grade Pepper Prospect, including an intersection of 17.5m @ 15.9g/t1:
- Pepper sits perpendicular to Never Never just 90m to the south and displays the same “Never Never” style mineralisation characteristics;
- The Pepper discovery further validates Spartan’s exploration thesis for the Dalgaranga Gold Project and will be a key focus for its upcoming drilling campaign along with other key targets including Sly Fox, Four Pillars and West Wings.
- Proceeds from the Equity Raising to be used to underpin a significantly expanded exploration campaign at Dalgaranga in 2024/25, including:
- Accelerated Resource extension drilling at Never Never, Pepper and the broader Gilbey’s Complex including “lookalike” targets (Sly Fox, Four Pillars, West Wings);
- The development of an underground exploration decline, which is scheduled to commence in the second half of 2024; and
- Site infrastructure early works, general working capital, care and maintenance, tenement commitments and corporate and transaction costs.
- Spartan is well-funded with pro-forma cash position of $110m on completion of the Equity Raising2.
Spartan Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Simon Lawson, said:
“This is a landmark capital raising for Spartan which puts the Company in an exceptional position to deliver on the huge potential of the Never Never discovery and our other recent exploration successes at Dalgaranga.
“The proceeds will allow us to establish an underground exploration decline that will take underground development to within 50 to 100 metres of the Never Never orebody. This will allow us to cost effectively drill-out Never Never, the new Pepper discovery and Four Pillars to a very high level of definition, while also testing other ‘look-alike’ targets in the vicinity.
“Importantly, the underground exploration decline is also likely to provide for an accelerated pathway to re-commence mining at the time of a Final Investment Decision to re-start production. The Spartan team is committed to ensuring a thorough and diligent approach is taken to the delineation of the high-grade orebodies at Dalgaranga. The proceeds of this capital raise will ensure we have the balance sheet strength to progress our robust and thorough re-start plan, and the financial flexibility to commence early works in advance of the re-start decision.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Spartan Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Overview
Australia is the second largest producer of gold worldwide, according to the US Geological Survey, and Western Australia (WA) is the dominant player in the nation’s gold market accounting for nearly 70 percent of the total production. Gold mining is the third-largest commodity sector by value in WA, producing nearly 6.9 Moz (or 214 tonnes) in 2022 valued at A$17.8 billion. Eleven of the world’s biggest gold mines are in WA, where Spartan Resources is advancing its flagship Dalgaranga Gold Property.
Formerly known as Gascoyne Resources, Spartan Resources (ASX:SPR) is engaged in the exploration, evaluation and development of gold projects. The company is currently undergoing a pivotal transformation, underpinned by the exceptional high-grade Never Never gold discovery in 2022, less than 1 kilometre from its less-than-5-year-old, existing 2.5-Mtpa carbon-in-leach processing facility in care and maintenance, and the lower grade open pits at Dalgaranga.
Drilling at Never Never has led to the discovery of 721 koz at an average grade of 5.85 g/t gold. Driven by the potential for further resource upgrade, Spartan secured $50 million in funding in February 2023 to support its aggressive exploration program at Never Never. This program, which is intended to last 18 months, is targeting: more than 300 koz reserve at a grade exceeding 4.0 g/t gold; more than 600 koz resource at a grade exceeding 5.0 g/t gold; and the development of a 5-year mine plan capable of generating 130 to 150 koz of gold per annum.
The Dalgaranga property is in proximity to multiple gold-producing projects including Ramelius Resources’ Mt Magnet Project, Musgrave Cue Project, and Westgold Resources’ Tuckabianna gold mill. Historically, Mt Magnet has produced over 6 million ounces since discovery in 1891, which increases confidence in the resource potential of Dalgaranga.
In parallel with the company’s planned exploration program at Never Never, Spartan is progressing with permitting and evaluation of its 244-koz Yalgoo Gold Project, which is expected to provide an important source of ore feed to supplement the high-grade ore from Never Never. In addition, the company owns the 537-koz Glenburgh and Mt Egerton Gold Project in the Gascoyne region, which has the potential to become a second production hub for Spartan Resources.
Company Highlights
- Spartan Resources Limited is an Australia-based company engaged in the exploration, evaluation and development of gold projects. The company was formerly known as Gascoyne Resources but changed its name to Spartan Resources Limited (Spartan) in August 2023 after a series of incredible discovery drill holes and exploration success that justified the transformation of the business.
- Spartan is currently focused on the newly discovered high-grade Never Never gold deposit, part of its 100-percent-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project (Dalgaranga) in Western Australia. The Never Never discovery was made in mid-2022 and is less than 1 kilometre from the existing 2.5-Mtpa carbon-in-leach processing facility and the main open pit at Dalgaranga. The Dalgaranga Process Plant is less than five years old and is well suited to the new discovery and existing lower grade ore deposits.
- Spartan’s Dalgaranga gold project is located 475 kilometres northeast of Perth and approximately 65 kilometres west of the 6-Moz high-grade Mt Magnet gold camp in the Murchison Region of Western Australia.
- In November 2022, the company, then Gascoyne, suspended mining and milling operations of the former focus of its operations, the lower grade circa 0.8-1.0g/t Gilbey’s open pit to focus on the recently discovered high-grade Never Never gold deposit.
- The strategy has thus far paid off extremely well with drilling, defining a growing high-grade mineral resource of 3.8 Mt @ 5.85 g/t gold for 721,200 oz. The Never Never gold resource, when added to the existing lower-grade Dalgaranga Gold project mineral resources brings the total resource to 16.7 Mt at 2.2 g/t gold for 1.18 Moz. Keep in mind the discovery and establishment of the high-grade Never Never deposit has more than doubled the grade of the previous Mineral Resource Estimate on which the infrastructure was built.
- Spartan also has three other gold projects, the Yalgoo Gold Project, which is 110 kilometres west of, and two others roughly 500 kilometres further north of Dalgaranga, the Glenburgh and Egerton Gold Projects. With all resources combined, the global mineral resource estimate for Spartan currently stands at 38.51 Mt at 1.6 g/t gold for 1.96 Moz of contained gold.
- Looking to the immediate future, the potential for further growth within the Spartan portfolio is extensive. The current 32,000-metre drilling program at Dalgaranga is already underway with the aim to extend the existing Never Never resource at depth, as well as identify new look-alike targets along strike to the north and south, such as the newly identified higher-grade Four Pillars and West Winds shoots, and follow up of the Patient Wolf high-grade target 1.6 kilometres north of the Never Never discovery.
- The next resource update will summarise the efforts of the current drill campaign across multiple targets and is scheduled very shortly in Q4 2023.
- Spartan raised $50 million in February 2023 to underpin an 18-month exploration and strategic plan (the “365” strategy) aiming to develop a five-year mine plan with the goal of generating 130 to 150 koz of gold per annum. This strategy appears well on track with the resource target, the “600” already achieved with work underway on the “300” reserves and establishing the minimum “5-yr” mine life currently.
- An additional $25 million was raised in November 2023 to accelerate Spartan’s high-grade growth strategy and support an expanded exploration campaign at Dalgaranga in 2024.
- Also in February 2023, the company established an exploration target of 4 to 5 Mt @ 4.6-6.2 g/t for 600 koz to 1 Moz gold at the Never Never Gold Deposit.
- With a current resource of 3.8 Mt @ 5.85 g/t for 721 koz gold and an imminent resource update due, Spartan has delivered on what it said, and looks solid to continue to do so.
Key Projects
Dalgaranga Project
Spartan Resources’ flagship Dalgaranga Gold Project is located 475 kilometres northeast of Perth and approximately 65 kilometres northwest of Mt Magnet in Western Australia. The Dalgaranga Project includes a fully developed operation comprising a fully established gold mine, a 2.5 Mtpa carbon-in-leach processing facility, modern camp accommodation, and an airstrip.
The Dalgaranga mine produced 71,153 oz in FY 2022 before being placed on care and maintenance in November 2022 to facilitate the implementation of a new strategic and restructuring plan. The new plan is focused on the high-grade Never Never gold deposit discovered in 2022, less than 1 kilometre from the existing 2.5 Mtpa processing facility.
Never Never Gold Deposit is located within the Dalgaranga property immediately to the north of Gilbey’s open pit and within 1 kilometre of the process plant. Never Never is much higher grade than any of the previously defined ore bodies at Dalgaranga and appears to be far more structural, fold and/or shear-hosted as opposed to the more stratigraphic/shale-associated historically defined Gilbey’s series of gold deposits.
The strategy to focus on high-grade Never Never has thus far paid off with drilling defining a mineral resource of 721 koz gold contained within 3.83 Mt at 5.85 g/t. The Never Never gold resource when added to the Dalgaranga Gold project mineral resources brings the total resource to 16.7 Mt at 2.2 g/t gold for 1.18 Moz.
In light of the success of the drilling program, Spartan has expanded its current drill program to 32,000 metres with up to six rigs operating on-site (previously, 25,000 metres with four rigs). The expanded program looks to target extensions of known mineralization, further upgrading the high-grade 721,200 oz mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Never Never Gold Deposit. The company ultimately aims to deliver a new mine plan to feed the 2.5 Mtpa processing plant for at least five years. The target for the five-year mine plan is to deliver gold production of 130 to 150 koz per annum.
Some of the more significant assay results under the current drill program include:
- Drill-hole DGRC1305-DT registered the deepest ever gold intercept 576 metres down-hole at Never Never. While the assay results for the hole are yet to be published, this discovery is significant as it demonstrates that the deposit remains open at depth.
- Drill-hole DGRC1283-DT returned 18.56 metres at 6.71 g/t gold from 495 metres, including a high-grade mineralized zone of 2.56 metres at 32.19 g/t gold.
- Drill-hole DGRC1276-DT returned 7 metres at 34.34 g/t gold from 372 metres, including high-grade mineralized zones of 1 metre at 95.90 g/t gold and 2.5 metres at 49.50 g/t gold.
- Drill-hole DGRC1271-DT returned 3.2 metres at 7.95 g/t gold from 310.3 metres, including a high-grade mineralized zone of 1 metre at 12.29 g/t gold.
- Drill-hole DGDH039, targeting the West Winds area, intersected 20.52 metres at 2.38 g/t gold from 420.48 metres, including a high-grade zone of 5 metres at 6.22 g/t gold.
- Drill-hole DGRC1245, targeting the Arc gold prospect, intersected 4 metres at 8.33 g/t gold from 106 metres including high-grade zone of 1 metre at 30.66 g/t gold.
Notably, in October 2023 Spartan announced a new gold discovery, Patient Wolf, located immediately to the north of Never Never which returned a massive 10 metres at 19.84 g/t gold, including a high-grade zone of 4 metres at 40.15 g/t gold. This new site is located 1,600 metres north of Never Never and 1.9 kilometres from the processing plant.
The company will now accelerate planned resource diamond drilling across multiple high-grade targets, including Never Never, Four Pillars, and West Winds along with a dedicated RC rig at the new Patient Wolf prospect. The ultimate aim is to deliver the scheduled resource update for the project in Q4 2023, which will grow Spartan’s high-grade resource inventory within a 2-kilometre radius of the 2.5-Mtpa Dalgaranga process plant.
Spartan is well-funded to support its drilling programme and develop its five-year mine plan, having secured a $50 million funding package in February 2023, which included a $26.3-million equity raising, a $21.3-million investment from highly respected global resources private equity fund Tembo Capital, and a $2.5-million unsecured loan from existing major shareholder, Delphi.
Yalgoo Gold Project
The Yalgoo Gold Project is located 110 kilometres by road from the Dalgaranga Gold Project and comprises two deposits, namely the Melville deposit and the Applecross deposit, which is adjacent to the northern end of the Melville deposit. The Yalgoo Gold Project hosts a mineral resource of 243,600 oz contained within 5.2 Mt at 1.4 g/t gold. Exploration activity at this project has slowed down with the Never Never deposit at Dalgaranga taking priority as the next source of higher-grade ore.
Glenburgh Gold Project
The Glenburgh Gold Project (Glenburgh, spread over an area of 2,000 square kilometres, is located in the southern Gascoyne region of Western Australia. Glenburgh has a JORC 2012 mineral resource estimate of 16.3 Mt at 1.0 g/t for 510,100 ounces of gold.
Mt Egerton Gold Project
Mt Egerton Gold Project is spread over an area of 200 square kilometres and is located in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia. Two known deposits exist at Mt Egerton – Hibernian and Gaffney’s Find – both located within granted mining leases. Mt Egerton hosts a current resource of 27,000 oz of contained gold, with strong growth potential.
Management Team
Simon Lawson – Managing Director
Simon Lawson is a professional geoscientist with more than 16 years of operational experience spanning multiple commodities and jurisdictions. He was one of the founders of Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST) and under his leadership transformed the company from a small Western Australian gold miner into a multi-billion dollar global gold mining heavyweight. He has also worked with Firefly Resources Ltd., Superior Gold (TSXV:VSGD) in various senior leadership roles. Lawson brings considerable operational management and technical experience to the board of Spartan and has set in place a firm strategy to take Spartan forward through consistent production, improved cash flows, commercial dealings, and near-term production-focused resource/reserve growth.
Rowan Johnston – Non-Executive Chairman
Rowan Johnston is a mining engineer (graduating from the West Australian School of Mines) with significant experience as an executive and non-executive director. He is currently interim non-executive chairman of Wiluna Mining Corporation, non-executive director of Kin Mining NL, and has previously been managing director of Excelsior Gold. Johnston has worked and studied in the mining (primarily gold) industry for 40 years throughout Australia and overseas and has experience working for owners, consultants, and contractors. He has worked through several feasibility studies, start-ups, construction, and production.
Hansjoerg Plaggemars – Non-Executive Director
Hansjoerg Plaggemars is a seasoned professional with experience in structured debt finance, and equity capital markets including capital increases and decreases, restructurings and insolvencies. He has worked as CFO in various industries including software, retail, prefabricated housing and e-commerce. Since 2017, he has set-up his own consultancy firm, Value Consult. Plaggermars currently sits on a number of boards as a non-executive director or supervisory member. He holds a degree in business administration from the University of Bamberg.
David Coyne – Non-Executive Director
David Coyne has over 30 years of experience in the mining, engineering and construction industries, both within Australia and internationally. Prior to joining Spartan, Coyne held senior executive positions with Australia-listed companies Macmahon Holdings, VDM Group, Peninsula Energy, and with unlisted global manganese miner Consolidated Minerals. He has previously served on the boards of listed companies such as Peninsula Energy and BC Iron.
John Hodder – Non-Executive Director
John Hodder is a geologist by background with a B.Sc. in geological sciences and a B.Com. in finance and commerce from the University of Queensland. He also has a master’s in finance from London Business School. He has served as a director of a number of junior mining companies and has significant experience of operating and investing in Africa. He also worked at Suncorp and Solaris as a fund manager focusing on the resource sector managing an index-linked natural resource portfolio of A$1.25 billion.
Tejal Magan – Chief Financial Officer
Tejal Magan is a chartered accountant with over 10 years of experience in the mining, oil and gas, and construction industries, within Australian and internationally listed companies. She has been at Spartan Resources since December 2018. Previously, she worked with Austal, a shipbuilding company, where she held the role of financial controller for the Australian business unit. Before joining Austal, she worked at Cliffs Natural Resources, a global mining company, where she held various roles including accounting and reporting controller, corporate controller, and senior corporate accountant.
Craig Jones - Chief Operating Officer
Craig Jones is a qualified mining engineer with more than 28 years’ experience in West Australian underground hard-rock mining operations, primarily in operational leadership roles. Prior to joining Spartan, he was the chief executive officer of Poseidon Nickel and previously the chief operating officer for Bellevue Gold, where he played an instrumental role in establishing the restart of the historical operation, leading the feasibility study and forming part of the team that delivered financing of the project. An inclusive and hands on leader, Jones is renowned for building engaged and driven work cultures and for his dedication to working collaboratively across diverse stakeholder groups.
This article was written in collaboration with Couloir Capital Ltd.
Las Alteras Project Presentation - April 2024
ARGENTINA URANIUM
NUCLEAR INDUSTRY – CURRENT LANDSCAPE
- Argentina has 3 nuclear reactors operating along with small modular reactors (SMR) under construction plus negotiations for the possible construction of a fourth nuclear power plant are ongoing
https://www-pub.iaea.org/MTCD/Publications/PDF/CNPP- 2021/countryprofiles/Argentina/Argentina.htm#:~:text=Argentina%20has%20three%20nuclear%20power,%2C%20and%20E mbalse%20(CNE)
- Argentina currently imports approximately 500,000 lbs of U3O8 annually
https://blueskyuranium.com/assets/docs/Argentinas-Expanding-Nuclear-Energy-Industry-Needs-Domestic- Uranium-Supply.pdf
- No significant uranium production in the country
- With rising uranium prices, there is a likely exploitation of known resources previously defined at Cerro Solo, Laguna Salada, Sierra Pintada, and Ivana
- Integrated exploration at an Argentinian basin level has not been carried out and the known resources are plausibly only a fraction of country’s uranium potential
- Centre for Nuclear Energy in Agriculture Centro (CNEA) controls Argentina's uranium market (since the 1950s) however this may change with the new administration and current uranium price environment
LAS ALTERAS PROJECT
- Via Greenshift Commodities Ltd (GCOM) subsidiary Buenavida Metales S.A; Norfolk has exclusivity to 22 claims totaling 60,396 hectares know as the Las Alteras Project
- Las Alteras project is a uranium project portfolio along Paleochannels and Calcrete environments favorable to giant uranium deposits
- Las Alteras land package represents a significant opportunity to be a major uranium explorer within the Cerro Solo District
- Fluvial and pyroclastic sediments constituting the Chubut Group settled down upon a Jurassic age basement
- These Jurassic volcanics (grouped as the Marifil Formation) covered much of eastern Chubut and Rio Negro and potentially supplied the material that makes up the Chubut Group sediments that host the mineralization
- Uranium hosted with pyrobitumen, indicating fluid mixing with methane. Potential for major uranium district with in-situ leach mining extraction considerations
Click here for the full ASX Release
$80 Million Equity Raise Investor Presentation - April 2024
Investment Highlights
Rapid Resource Growth & Step-Out Exploration Success
- Growth of Never Never Mineral Resource to 953koz @ 5.7g/t1 – drill campaign funded for 2024/2025 and updated Mineral Resource Estimate expected to be released in mid-2024
- Never Never Exploration Target of 8.1 – 9.9 million tonnes at a grade of between 5.8 – 6.7g/t for 1.6 – 1.9Moz (inclusive of December 2023 MRE)2
- Multiple high-grade, wide intercepts in the past 18 months, including 59.0m @ 12.5g/t, 12.6m @ 34.5g/t and 54.0m @ 6.55g/t3
- One of the highest-grade deposits and most exciting recent discoveries in Australia
High-Impact Regional Targets
- Exploration success at Pepper including 17.5m @ 15.9g/t4 validates Spartan’s exploration thesis at the Dalgaranga Gold Project (Dalgaranga)
- Pepper sits parallel to Never Never and displays the same Never Never style mineralisation characteristics
- Multiple additional high-grade targets extending from the Gilbey’s Pit, including Four Pillars, West Winds and Sly Fox – lookalike mineralisation to Never Never
- Positive intercepts from recent drilling, including 17.5m @ 15.9g/t4 (Pepper), 20m @ 3.49g/t4 (West Winds) and 15m @ 6.06g/t4 (Four Pillars)
Infrastructure & Proximity
- < 6-year-old processing plant located less than 2.5km from Never Never and Gilbey’s deposits
- Installed infrastructure substantially reduces timeline and expenditure to restart operations
- Spartan currently investigating multiple strategies on potential development approach, including optimizing mill throughput to match sustainable mining schedules
Well Positioned to Execute Strategy
- Strong balance sheet strength with pro-forma cash of $110m5 and nil-debt on completion of the Offer
- Focused team with proven experience in exploration and resource development
- Spartan focused on exploration with proposed underground exploration decline to take Spartan within 50 to 100 metres of the Never Never orebody
- Importantly, this investment in the underground exploration decline will offset any future restart capex and reduce lead time to production
Click here for the full ASX Release
Spartan Resources Limited (ASX: SPR) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Spartan Resources Limited (‘SPR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of SPR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 22 April 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
Exclusivity for Las Alteras Acquisition
Norfolk Metals Ltd (Norfolk or the Company) has executed an Exclusivity and Due Diligence Deed with Green Shift Commodities Ltd (GCOM), a company incorporated in Canada, to acquire 100% of the Las Alteras uranium project in Chubut, Argentina (Las Alteras). The successful acquisition will position Norfolk as a multinational multi-project uranium exploration company. This is an important step towards Norfolk’s plans to accumulate high value exploration projects in proven regions while maintaining a favorable company structure and cash reserves.
- Norfolk signs exclusivity agreement with Green Shift Commodities Ltd (TSXV GCOM) to acquire Las Alteras uranium project located in Argentina
- Las Alteras uranium project surrounded by non-JORC foreign estimates* at URAmerica’s Meseta Central deposit (19.1Mlbs eU308¹), CNEA’s Cerro Solo deposit (11.49Mlbs U308²), ISO Energy’s Laguna Salada deposit (10.1Mlbs U308³) along with the Cerro Condor and Los Adobes historical uranium mines
- Norfolk receives firm commitments for a strategic placement of A$415,746 via ASX Listing Rule 7.1 capacity
- Additional funding to assist in expediting due-diligence on Las Alteras and exploration planning on the Company’s projects
- Strong cash position of A$3.49m as at 31 December 2023
- Norfolk continues to review complementary projects as the Company looks to expand uranium project suite
- Norfolk to conduct executive search for additional Key Management Personal to progress Australia and Argentina uranium exploration projects
Figure 1: Location map of Las Alteras uranium project
Commenting on Norfolk Metals, Executive Chairman, Ben Phillips, states:
“Norfolk has secured an exceptional opportunity in Argentina where we expect to see strong increase in positive sentiment from government, uranium explorers and investors throughout 2024. Las Alteras is surrounded by multiple uranium deposits to the east, west and south with historical mines located to the north and south. We are currently reviewing the historical drill information boarding the eastern block of Las Alteras where uranium has been delineated in the same structures as the flagship Cerro Solo deposit. This uranium trend is increasing as the holes approach Las Alteras ground making this area one of several priorities of our focus.”
Las Alteras Exclusivity
Las Alteras uranium project is surrounded by non-JORC foreign estimates* at URAmerica’s Meseta Central deposit (19.1Mlbs eU308¹), CNEA’s Cerro Solo deposit (11.49Mlbs U308²), ISO Energy’s Laguna Salada deposit (10.1Mlbs U308³) along with the Cerro Condor and Los Adobes historical uranium mines. AlterasAs the uranium market continues to evolve globally it is Norfolk’s view that the Chubut region of the San Jorge Basin hosting the renowned government owned Cerro Solo deposit presents an exceptional opportunity to diversify and grow the Company. The addition of the Las Alteras project suite will allow Norfolk to progress the appointment of Key Management Personnel and advisors.
Please see the Company presentation regarding the Las Alteras uranium project released today on the ASX on the 18th of April 2024.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Drilling Underway at Trafalgar High-Grade Gold Prospect
Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on activities at the Company’s 100% owned Golden Ridge Project located in Northeast Tasmania (Figure 1).
Highlights
- Phase 3 drilling has commenced at Trafalgar high-grade gold prospect
- Previously reported drilling included multiple intersections grading >100g/t Au, including:
- TFD001:
- 5.0m @ 12.56g/t Au, incl. 0.4m @ 150.0g/t Au from 202.0m
- TFDD003:
- 1.2m @ 65.9g/t Au, incl. 0.5m @ 143.0g/t Au from 57.5m
- TFDD005:
- 12.3m @ 16.8g/t Au, incl. 0.7m @ 152.5g/t Au from 120.3m
- TFDD013:
- 4.0m @ 23.7g/t Au, incl. 0.5m @ 169.8g/t Au from 25.9m
- TFD001:
- New geological vein model for Trafalgar indicates multiple sub- parallel high-grade veins
- An initial 1,500m drill program is planned that will comprise infill and extension drilling targeting down-dip and along-strike extensions to previous high-grade gold intercepts
- For further information or to post questions go to the Flynn Gold Investor Hub at https://investorhub.flynngold.com.au/link/DP4MXy
Geological modelling of the multiple high-grade veins intersected in drilling at the Trafalgar Prospect in 2022/23 has been completed. The next phase of diamond drilling (Phase 3) has commenced to test in-fill and extensional drilling targets generated from the new geological model.
Managing Director and CEO, Neil Marston commented,
“Since the completion of drilling at the Trafalgar prospect at Golden Ridge in 2023, Flynn Gold has been undertaking geological modelling of the high-grade gold intersected in multiple vein sets.
“This modelling work, in combination with our recent soil sampling activities, demonstrates the potential for extensive gold mineralisation at Golden Ridge.
“Based on the latest information we have designed a program of drill holes with the goal being to target down-dip and along-strike extensions to previous high-grade gold intercepts.
“As gold prices hit record highs, it’s an exciting time for our team to be drilling this new Tasmanian gold discovery.”
Figure 1 - Location of Flynn Gold tenements in NE Tasmania.
Trafalgar Prospect – Geological Vein Model
A 3D geological vein model was recently completed for the Trafalgar prospect. The model interprets 3 main gold mineralised veins, accompanied by a network of subsidiary mineralised splay veins and sheeted vein swarms bifurcating off the main veins (see Figure 2).
All of the main mineralised veins transect the granodiorite – hornfelsed metasediments contact, with gold mineralisation hosted in both the granodiorite and metasediment host rocks.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Significant Gold Results up to 16g/t Au Received from Cork Tree Well Geotechnical Drilling
Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce the first round of non-priority assay results from sixteen Geotechnical diamond drillholes at Cork Tree Well (CTW) within the Laverton Gold Project (LGP). These sixteen holes were part of a broader 20-hole diamond drilling program1 designed for metallurgical and geotechnical purposes.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Assays received from the first two geotechnical diamond holes completed at Cork Tree Well with gold assays up to 16.83g/t Au
- High-grade results below current pit shell design provides confidence for anticipated mineralisation extensions at depth
- Intercepts returned include 8.4m @ 3.97g/t Au from 141.65m (CTWGT008), including:
- 0.35m at 16.83 g/t Au from 141.65m, and
- 1.0m at 8.67 g/t Au from 145m
- Intercepts returned from CTWGT007 (below the historical open pit) include:
- 8.2m @ 1.67g/t Au from 103m
- CTWGT007 and CTWGT008 were drilled perpendicular to the orebody below the northern portion of the historically mined southern pit at Cork Tree Well, with the gold mineralisation entirely contained within a quartz breccia sedimentary unit
- Metallurgical and geotechnical test work programs underway to feed into PFS workstreams
The metallurgical and geotechnical drilling campaign, conducted in Q1, represents the first diamond holes drilled at Cork Tree Well by Brightstar, with analyses of gold mineralisation now underway after the recent completion of geotechnical logging and sampling. Geotechnical parameters are being strengthened by the knowledge gained from this recently completed program.
Today’s results continue to reinforce our view that the gold mineralisation at Cork Tree Well is structurally hosted, with gold mineralisation returned in CTWGT007 and CTWGT008 being positioned within a chert-breccia horizon in the sedimentary package underneath the historically mined shallow open pit.
The sixteen Geotechnical drillholes (CTWGT001 – CTWGT016) were drilled into the current optimised $2,750/oz pit- shell(s) generated in the 2023 Scoping Study3 with CTWGT007 and CTWGT008 designed by Brightstar’s independent geotechnical consultants targeting structural and rock mass data. Both CTWGT007 and CTWGT008 were drilled perpendicular to the orebody and thus reported intersections represent estimated true widths of significant mineralised intercepts.
Given the calibre of the assays received from the drilling to date, Brightstar continues to see strong potential to build on the existing 303koz @ 1.4g/t Au Mineral Resource4 both at depth with high-grade plunging shoots and strike extensions targeting the structurally-controlled mineralised trends. The high-grade results returned to date are significantly higher than the current 1.4g/t Au head grade of the Mineral Resource and 1.85g/t mine grade from the 2023 Scoping Study, representing significant upside to both metrics.
We look forward to updating shareholders with more information on our diamond program, which forms the basis for metallurgical and geotechnical test work within our Pre-Feasibility Study underway.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
