A2GOLD COMMENCES RC DRILLING AT TARGET PENTE AT EASTSIDE GOLD-SILVER PROJECT

A2GOLD COMMENCES RC DRILLING AT TARGET PENTE AT EASTSIDE GOLD-SILVER PROJECT

3,700 METRE PROGRAM TO TEST FOR HIGH-GRADE EPITHERMAL VEIN POTENTIAL 

A2Gold Corp. ("A2Gold" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AUAU) (OTCQX: AUXXF) (FRA: RR7) is pleased to announce that reverse-circulation ("RC") drilling has commenced at Target Pente at the Company's flagship Eastside Gold-Silver Project ("Eastside" or the "Project") near Tonopah, Nevada.

Following finalization of drill targeting and hole design, the current program is expected to consist of approximately 8 RC drill holes totaling 3,700 metres.

The program is designed to test the potential for high-grade epithermal veins, consistent with A2Gold's strategy of targeting high-grade mineralization within the broader Eastside district rather than simply expanding the known bulk-tonnage gold-silver mineralization.

Target Pente Drill Program
Target Pente is one of several high-priority exploration targets identified across the Company's extensive Eastside land package and represents the next phase of A2Gold's 2026 exploration program at Eastside.

Previous drilling at Target Pente intersected shallow, low-grade gold mineralization associated with rhyolite flow dome margins and faults (Figure 1). Recent geological mapping has identified several outcropping, silicified fault zones with potential to host high-grade gold-silver mineralization at depths below those tested by the previous vertical RC drill program.

The planned 8-hole RC drill program will test a series of priority structural targets interpreted to have the potential to host high-grade gold-silver mineralization associated with epithermal veins.

Figure 1: Plan view map that shows the 2026 RC drill program for Target Pente.

A2Gold's exploration strategy at Eastside is increasingly focused on identifying and testing the high-grade components of the broader epithermal system. The Company believes Eastside's large land package, extensive alteration footprint and multiple known centers of mineralization provide significant opportunities for additional discoveries.

Peter Gianulis, CEO, commented:
"With drilling now underway at Pente, we are moving directly into the next phase of our exploration strategy at Eastside. Our focus is increasingly on testing the potential for high-grade veins within this very large epithermal system, rather than simply expanding upon the known bulk-tonnage gold-silver mineralization.

Pente provides us with an opportunity to test a series of priority structural targets that we believe have the potential to host high-grade gold-silver mineralization. Together with our ongoing work at Castle and McIntosh, we are systematically evaluating the broader Eastside district with an increasing emphasis on identifying the high-grade components of this large mineralized system."

Qualified Person
John Marma, CPG, a Certified Professional Geologist with the American Institute of Professional Geologists and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About A2Gold Corp 

A2Gold Corp. has built a multi-asset gold-silver exploration platform in Nevada, one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions. The Company controls approximately 230 km² of prospective mineral tenure across its Eastside and Taylor projects, both district-scale assets with large precious metals resources with significant exploration and resource growth potential. 

Eastside hosts an inferred mineral resource of 1.4 million ounces of gold and 8.8 million ounces of silver*, while Taylor adds a highly prospective exploration district with gold, silver, antimony and porphyry-skarn upside. Backed by a fully funded exploration program and a strong pipeline of catalysts, A2Gold is focused on unlocking value through resource expansion, new discoveries and systematic district-scale exploration. 

A2Gold is also supported by a strong shareholder base, including Kinross Gold Corporation, which owns approximately 9.9% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares.

* Updated Resource Estimate and NI 43-101 Technical Report, Eastside and Castle Gold-Silver Project Technical Report, Esmeralda County, Nevada, prepared by Mine Development Associates of Reno, Nevada, with an effective date of July 30, 2021. Pit-constrained Inferred Resources, using a cut-off grade of 0.15 g/t Au, total 61,730,000 tonnes grading 0.55 g/t Au and 4.4 g/t Ag at the Original Pit Zone, representing 1,090,000 ounces of gold and 8,700,000 ounces of silver, and 19,986,000 tonnes grading 0.49 g/t Au at the Castle Area, representing 314,000 ounces of gold, using a gold price of US$1,725/ounce. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Inferred mineral resources are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves.

On Behalf of the Board
Peter Gianulis, CEO

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Certain statements and information contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which are referred to collectively as "forward-looking statements." The United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for certain forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding A2Gold's exploration plans for the Taylor Project, the scope, timing and objectives of the drill program at Taylor, the potential expansion of the historical silver resource, the preparation of an updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate, the evaluation of gold mineralization, the testing of gold-antimony, CRD, skarn and porphyry targets, the potential contribution of gold and antimony mineralization to the broader Taylor system, the potential for Taylor to emerge as an important Nevada silver-gold project with critical mineral upside, and A2Gold's future exploration and development plans. Forward-looking statements are statements and information regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that are based upon assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements and information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "seek," "expect," "anticipate," "budget," "plan," "estimate," "continue," "forecast," "intend," "believe," "predict," "potential," "target," "may," "could," "would," "might," "will" and similar words or phrases, including negative variations, suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Some of the known risks and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in A2Gold's Listing Application, dated January 24, 2018, as filed with the TSX Venture Exchange and available on SEDAR+ under A2Gold's profile. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. A2Gold undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this press release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

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