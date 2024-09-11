FN Media Group News Commentary - Uranium markets are seen to be significantly growing by most experts, for years to come. One such expert, Statista, said : "In line with the rise of nuclear energy since the 1950's, uranium has become a pivotal commodity. This is especially true for countries that are highly dependent on nuclear energy to fulfill their domestic energy needs. Kazakhstan is the largest single producer of uranium in the world by a significant margin. Other top uranium producers include Canada, Namibia, and Australia. The world's largest uranium producing mine is Cigar Lake in Canada. The leading consumers of uranium worldwide are the countries with the highest share of nuclear energy: the United States, China, and France. The U.S. used nearly 18,050 metric tons of uranium in 2022. That was more than twice as much as France, which ranked third. Although there are global tendencies towards alternative energies, the worldwide nuclear energy consumption has remained consistent over the past decade. This suggests that uranium will likely continue to be an important commodity for decades to come. And another industry watcher Sprott added : "Geopolitical tensions and supply uncertainties persist, influencing uranium supply dynamics. Despite these challenges, global demand remains robust, driven by nuclear reactor restarts and new builds, supporting a sustained bullish outlook for uranium." Active mining companies in the markets this week include Stallion Uranium Corp. (OTCQB: STLNF) (TSX-V: STUD), Mustang Energy Corp . (CSE: MEC), NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE), CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCQX: CVVUF) (TSX-V: CVV), FISSION URANIUM CORP. (OTCQX: FCUUF) (TSX: FCU).
A$1.48M Capital Raising: Entitlement Offer Launched
AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN, AuKing) is pleased to advise that it has launched a pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer to existing shareholders to raise up to a maximum A$1.48M to fund ongoing exploration activities across the Company’s portfolio of exploration projects.
Highlights:
- Launch of a pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer of ordinary shares (New Shares) to existing shareholders on a 2 for 3 entitlement basis at an issue price of 0.7 cents per share to raise approximately $1.48 million (Entitlement Offer).
- For every two (2) New Shares issued to a holder as part of their subscriptions under the Entitlement Offer, the holder will also receive one (1) unlisted attaching option exercisable at 3 cents and expiring 30 April 2027 (New Option).
- Entitlement Offer is to fund:
- the planned drilling program at the Mkuju uranium project in southern Tanzania;
- a proposed radiometric survey over the Myoff Creek niobium/REE project in eastern BC, Canada;
- a planned RC drilling program at Sandiego North, part of the Koongie Park copper/zinc project;
- initial soil sampling program at the newly-acquired Great Codroy uranium project in Newfoundland, Canada; and
- the costs of the Entitlement Offer and for general working capital purposes.
- AuKing’s Directors (Peter Tighe and Paul Williams) have committed to subscribing for their pro-rata entitlements under the Entitlement Offer.
The issue price of $0.007 per Share under the Entitlement Offer represents a:
- 12.5% discount to the last closing price of $0.008 on 6 September 2024 (being the last trading day before AuKing announced the Entitlement Offer); and
- 31.4% discount to the 15-day volume weighted average price of AuKing shares on ASX of $0.0102 as at the same date.
The Entitlement Offer is not underwritten but Co-Lead Managers Empire Capital Partners Pty Ltd and Peak Asset Management Pty Ltd have been appointed by the Company to assist on a best endeavours basis to place any shortfall that may arise in respect of the Entitlement Offer.
Eligible shareholders will be invited to take up all or part of their entitlements under the Retail Entitlement Offer with the ability to subscribe for additional New Shares in excess of their entitlement. The Entitlement Offer will open on Friday, 20 September 2024 and close at 5:00 pm (Sydney time) on Thursday, 10 October 2024.
Eligible Shareholders include persons who:
- are registered as a holder of fully paid ordinary shares in AuKing as at 7:00 pm (Sydney time) on Tuesday, 17 September 2024 (Record Date);
- have a registered address in Australia and New Zealand as noted on the Company’s share register;
- are not in the United States and are not a person (including nominees or custodians) acting for the account or benefit of a person in the United States (to the extent such person holds existing shares for the account or benefit of such person in the United States); and
- are eligible under all applicable securities laws to receive an offer under the Entitlement Offer.
Entitlements are non-renounceable and will not be tradeable on ASX or otherwise transferable. Eligible shareholders who do not take up their Entitlements in full will not receive any payment or value in respect of those entitlements. Ineligible shareholders will not receive any payment or value in respect of entitlements that they would otherwise have received had they been eligible.
A Prospectus for the Entitlement Offer has been lodged by the Company with ASIC and ASX today. The Prospectus together with personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Forms will be dispatched to all Eligible Shareholders. It is important to note that this will include via electronic distribution for those Eligible Shareholders who have previously supplied the registry with their email address.
If you are an Eligible Shareholder, the number of New Shares and New Options that you are entitled to subscribe for under the Entitlement Offer (Entitlement) will be set out in a personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form that will be enclosed with the Prospectus.
Click here for the Entitlement Offer Prospectus
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from AuKing Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
AuKing Mining
Investor Insight
With a portfolio of advanced stage exploration assets in the uranium, critical minerals and base metals space, AuKing Mining is poised to execute and accomplish its goals of becoming a mid-tier producer, creating significant shareholder value.
Overview
AuKing Mining (ASX:AKN) is an exploration and development company with a portfolio of exploration assets focused on uranium, copper and critical minerals, in Western Australia, Tanzania and British Columbia, Canada. The company aims to become a mid-tier copper, uranium and critical metals producer through the acquisition and development of near-term production assets.
AuKing’s portfolio of assets includes the Koongie Park copper-zinc project in Western Australia, the Mkuju uranium project in Tanzania, and the recently acquired Myoff Creek niobium-REE project in British Columbia, Canada.
The Company is led by an experienced management and board of directors supporting and executing on the company’s strategic goals of becoming a mid-tier producer through its diverse project portfolio.
Company Highlights
- AuKing Mining is an exploration and development company with a portfolio of exploration assets focused on uranium, copper and critical minerals.
- The company holds a diverse portfolio of advanced exploration assets in Western (Koongie Park), Tanzania (Mkuju) and British Columbia, Canada (Myoff Creek)
- Koongie Park has a mineral resource estimate totalling 21.1 Mt across three well-explored deposits - Onedin, Sandiego and Emull.
- AuKing is led by a highly experienced management team executing the company’s strategies to increase shareholder value.
Key Projects
Mkuju Uranium Project (Tanzania)
Mkuju is situated immediately to the southeast of the world class Nyota uranium project that was the primary focus of exploration and development feasibility studies by then ASX-listed Mantra Resources Limited (ASX:MRU). Not long after completion of feasibility studies for Nyota in early 2011, MRU announced a AU$1.16 billion takeover offer from the Russian group ARMZ. The takeover was finalised in mid-2011.
During the latter part of 2023, AuKing Mining completed a Stage 1 exploration program at Mkuju which comprised a combination of rock chip, soil geochemistry sampling, shallow auger drilling and initial diamond drilling. Some very encouraging results were obtained from this program which have formed the basis for a proposed 11,000m drilling program that is about to commence at Mkuju. Results included:
Auger drilling:
MKAU23_020 3m @ 1,273ppm U3O8 incl 1m @ 3,350ppm U3O8
MKAU23_045 3m @ 250ppm U3O8 incl 1m @ 410ppm U3O8
Soil samples:
MKGS006 510ppm U3O8
MKGS017 8,800ppm U3O8
MKGS056 960ppm U3O8
Rock chip samples:
MKGS056 2,250ppmMKGS057 800ppm U3O8
Mkuju project location
Myoff Creek Niobium-REE Project (British Columbia, Canada)
In July 2024, AuKing Mining completed the acquisition of the Myoff Creek niobium/REE project in British Columbia, Canada, known for its rich mineral deposits. The site offers excellent accessibility with well-maintained road infrastructure. The project highlights near-surface carbonatite mineralization that spans an area of 1.4 km by 0.4 km with high-grade historic drilling intercepts that include 0.93 percent niobium and 2.06 percent total rare earth oxides.
There is significant potential to expand the current target area as it remains open at depth and along strike.
HERE AuKing’s exploration team has completed a recent site visit to Myoff Creek and have identified the need for a detailed airborne radiometric survey to be undertaken across the tenure area. This survey is expected to commence in Q4 of 2024 and will include coverage of the area where historical drilling identified significant niobium/REE results – thereby providing a “marker” for potential mineralization across the rest of the Myoff Creek area.
Koongie Park Copper-Zinc Project
Koongie Park project lies within the highly mineralized Halls Creek Mobile Belt. The area also hosts the Savannah (Sally Malay) and Copernicus nickel projects, the former Argyle diamond mine and the Nicolsons gold mining operation of Pantoro Limited. Koongie Park is located about 25 kms southwest of the regional centre of Halls Creek on the Great Northern Highway in northeastern Western Australia.
AuKing owns 100 percent interest (subject to a 1 percent net smelter royalty) in Koongie Park and has received significant historical exploration and drilling since the 1970s. The project contains three deposits of note: Onedin and Sandiego copper-zinc-gold deposits, and the Emull copper deposit.Onedin and Sandiego are both in advanced exploration stages with a total mineral resource estimate of 4.8 Mt and 4.1 Mt, respectively, containing copper, zinc, gold, silver and lead. The Sandiego prospect boasts a scoping study (released in June 2023) that highlights an 11-year life of mine with a processing capacity of 750 ktpa and pre-production capex of $135 million for a 2.5 year payback. Economics highlight a pre-tax NPV of $177 million and 40 percent IRR.
Koongie Park and neighboring project holdings
The Emull base metal deposit has received significant drilling by previous owner Northern Star Resources several years ago and subsequently by AuKing in 2022. The deposit has a maiden resource estimate of 12.2 Mt, containing copper, zinc, lead and silver, with significant upside potential as more drilling is performed.
Board and Management Team
Peter Tighe – Non-executive Chairman
Peter Tighe started his career in the family-owned JH Leavy & Co business, which is one of the longest established fruit and vegetable wholesaling businesses in the Brisbane Markets at Rocklea. As the owner and managing director of JH Leavy & Co, Tighe expanded the company along with highly respected farms and packhouses that have been pleased to supply the company with top quality fruit and vegetables for wholesale/export for over 40 years. Tighe has been a director of Brisbane Markets Limited (BML) since 1999 and is currently the deputy chairman. BML is the owner of the Brisbane Markets site and is responsible for the ongoing management and development of its $400 million asset portfolio. As the proprietor of the site, BML has over 250 leases in place including selling floors, industrial warehousing, retail stores and commercial offices. BML acknowledges its role as an economic hub of Queensland, facilitating the trade of $1.5 billion worth of fresh produce annually, and supporting local and regional businesses of the horticulture industry.
Tighe (with his wife Patty) owns Magic Bloodstock Racing (MBR), a thoroughbred horse racing and breeding company. MBR has acquired many horses which are trained and raced across Australia and around the world including “Winx”, one of the greatest thoroughbreds of all time winning more than $26 million in prize money.
Paul Williams – Managing Director
Paul Williams holds both Bachelor of Arts and Law Degrees from the University of Queensland and practised as a corporate and commercial lawyer with Brisbane legal firm HopgoodGanim Lawyers for 17 years. He ultimately became an equity partner of HopgoodGanim Lawyers before joining Eastern Corporation as their chief executive officer in August 2004. In mid-2006, Williams joined Mitsui Coal Holdings as general counsel, participating in the supervision of the coal mining interests and business development activities within the multinational Mitsui & Co group. Williams is well-known in the Brisbane investment community as well as in Sydney and Melbourne and brings to the AKN board a broad range of commercial and legal expertise – especially in the context of mining and exploration activities. He also has a strong focus on corporate governance and the importance of clear and open communication of corporate activity to the investment markets.
ShiZhou Yin – Non-executive Director
ShiZhou Yin holds a Master of Professional Accounting degree and is a Chinese-certified public accountant and a senior accountant. From September 1994 to September 2010, Yin served successively as accountant of Beijing No. 2 Water Pipe Factory, audit manager and audit partner of Yuehua Certified Public Accountants Firm, and senior partner of Zhongrui Yuehua Certified Public Accountants Co.
From April 2017 to the present time, Yin has been vice-president, chief financial officer and secretary of the board of JCHX Group Co..
Yin has also been the chairman of the board of supervisors of JCHX Mining Management Co. (Shanghai Stock Exchange Code: 603979) since May 2017. JCHX Mining Management is one of China’s largest mining services companies with operations around the world and has a share market capitalization of approx. US$5 billion.
Chris Bittar – Exploration Manager (MGeoSc, MComm (Finance), BMSc)
Chris Bittar was previously senior project geologist at Pantoro Limited’s Norseman Project in Western Australia, where he supervised the planning and execution of near-mine exploration and resource development programs as part of the Definitive Feasibility Study program at Norseman.
Prior to his Pantoro role, Bittar held senior geologist roles with Millennium Minerals (Nullagine Gold project) and Pilbara Minerals (Pilgangoora Lithium project), and exploration geologist roles with Sumitomo Metal Mining Oceania and Northern Minerals (Browns Range rare earths project in WA). In these roles, Bittar gained extensive experience in taking projects from greenfield exploration to resource development and up to mine-ready feasibility study stage. This experience included supervision of multiple drilling campaigns, geological interpretation, data management and project reporting. Bittar has also maintained a strong commitment to company safety policies and procedures.
Paul Marshall – Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
Paul Marshall is a chartered accountant with a Bachelor of Law degree, and a post Graduate Diploma in Accounting and Finance. He has 30 years of professional experience having worked for Ernst and Young for 10 years, and subsequently twenty years spent in commercial roles as company secretary and CFO for a number of listed and unlisted companies mainly in the resources sector. Marshall has extensive experience in all aspects of company financial reporting, corporate regulatory and governance areas, business acquisition and disposal due diligence, capital raising and company listings and company secretarial responsibilities.
Drilling Success Expands Mineralised Trends at Lo Herma
GTI Energy Limited (ASX: GTR) (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise that a total of 66 mud rotary drill holes have now been completed at its 100% owned Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project (Lo Herma), located in Wyoming’s prolific Powder River Basin (Figures 1 & 2). GTI has now completed 13,405m (43,980 ft) of drilling at Lo Herma this summer representing ~87% of the planned 76-hole program.
HIGHLIGHTS
- GTI has now completed 66 resource estimate development drill holes of 76 planned at the Lo Herma ISR uranium project during the 2024 drill program
- Drilling to date confirms that uranium mineralisation continues north from the current mineral resource area with strong mineralised intercepts over good thicknesses encountered stretching at least 2km north along projected trends
- Best mineralised intercepts reported include 6.0ft at 0.123% (1,230ppm) eU308 in drill hole LH-24-028, and 11.0 ft at 0.054% (540ppm) eU308 in drill hole LH-24-063
This news release follows on from the Company’s 31 July 2024 news release which reported results from the first ten (10) drill holes of the 2024 drill program. The results from the next fifty- six (56) drill holes (Table 2) include several highlights:
- Drill hole LH-24-028 returned the highest-grade intercept at 6.0ft of 0.123% eU3O8, and a total hole grade thickness (GT) of 0.903*.
- 45 of 56 drill holes have intercepted on trend mineralisation.
- Mineralisation continues across multiple sandstone units as GTI expands the mineralised trends to the north, as demonstrated by drill hole LH-24-03 which encountered 11ft of 0.054% eU3O8 (0.594 GT) and 6.5ft of 0.043% eU3O8 (0.280 GT) from different sand units.
* Typical economically viable ISR grade and GT cut-offs are: 0.02% (200ppm) U3O8and 0.2GT i.e., 10 ft (3 m) @ .02% (200ppm) U3O8.
GTI Executive Director & CEO Bruce Lane commented“Drilling to date at Lo Herma has been very successful in demonstrating extensions of mineralisation, with strong GT numbers to the north of the project area and at depth in the sands of the lower Wasatch formation. Results so far give us great confidence that we can grow the global uranium resource estimate and upgrade a material portion to the indicated category. Drilling is currently running to schedule with operations now moved to the east of the project area to test for deeper mineralisation in the Fort Union formation. The sand units of the lower Wasatch formations are showing reliable continuity and mineralisation far along trend to the north so we are now excited to see what the deeper Fort Union formation sands may hold as we move to our final exploration area for this phase of drilling.”
LO HERMA URANIUM PROJECT – LOCATION & BACKGROUND
The Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project (Lo Herma) is located in Converse County, Powder River Basin (PRB), Wyoming (WY). The Project lies approximately 15 miles north of the town of Glenrock and close to seven (7) permitted ISR uranium production facilities. These facilities include UEC’s producing Willow Creek (Irigaray & Christensen Ranch) & idled Reno Creek ISR plants, Cameco’s idled Smith Ranch-Highland ISR facilities and Energy Fuels idled Nichols Ranch ISR plant (Figure 1).
The Powder River Basin has extensive ISR uranium production history with numerous defined ISR uranium resources, central processing plants (CPP) & satellite deposits (Figure 1). The Powder River Basin has been the backbone of Wyoming U3O8 production since the 1970s.
FIGURE 1. WYOMING IS URANIUM PROCESSING PLANTS & GTI PROJECT LOCATIONS1
As reported to ASX on 14 March 2023, a comprehensive historical data package, with an estimated replacement value of ~$15m, was purchased for Lo Herma in March of 2023. The data package includes original drill data for roughly 1,771 drill holes, from the 1970’s and 1980’s, pertaining to the Lo Herma region. A total of 1,391 original drill hole logs were digitised for gamma count per second (CPS) data and converted to eU3O8% grades.
833 of these historical drill holes are located on GTI’s land position and were used to prepare the maiden MRE. 21 additional drill holes are located in an expanded area of additional claims that were subsequently staked across Section 4 of Township 36N, Range 75W. Along with the 26 drill holes completed in the initial 2023 drill program, GTI holds data from 880 drill holes within the current Lo Herma mineral holdings prior to the current 76 hole drill campaign.
An initial Exploration Target for the Lo Herma project was previously announced to the ASX on 4 April 2023. An additional data package, containing previously unavailable drill maps with geologically interpreted redox trends, was subsequently secured by GTI, as announced to the ASX on 27 June 2023 (refer to Table 1).
Whilst additional redox trends were interpolated based on the 2023 drilling and acquisition of the newly located mineral claims, the Exploration Target has not yet been updated. GTI plans to update the mineral resource and exploration target estimates following completion of the current 2024 drilling campaign.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from GTI Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Global Demand for Uranium Remains Robust While Becoming a Pivotal Commodity in Today's Market
Sprott continued: "After a landmark year for uranium markets in 2023, 2024 has been an important step forward… On the commodity front, multiple factors are at play. The uranium bull market is still well underway. The uranium spot price increased 88.54% last year, with the majority of this occurring in a rapid, almost straight upward movement during the latter half of the year. As such, we believe a natural correction within the broader context of a bullish market cycle is a healthy sign of a functioning market… fundamentals continue to strengthen with nuclear power plant restarts, new builds and a deepening supply deficit. Notably, the spot market may have paused, but the increasingly positive fundamental picture has played out differently for both the term market and uranium miners."
Stallion Uranium ($STUD.V $STLNF) Outlines 9 High Priority Targets in Prolific Southwestern Athabasca Basin - Stallion Uranium Corp. (TSX-V: STUD) (OTCQB: STLNF) (FSE: HM40) is pleased to provide an exploration update outlining 9 high priority target areas discovered across its land package in the prolific Southwestern Athabasca Basin. The targets highlighted are the compilation of all available data from survey's completed by the company that have allowed for the identification of previously unknown high priority targets. The company is continuing to undertake survey programs that will work to further upgrade these target areas and help prioritize them for advanced exploration and drill testing.
Key Exploration Highlights:
- Uncovered over 600km of prospective conductive corridors
- Outlining only high priority targets from over 3,000 sq/km of prospective land
- Discovered 9 Tier One target areas across land package
- Successful maiden drill program following Exploration Funnel, near term discovery potential
"Stallion's vision to discover the next significant uranium deposit in the Athabasca Basin is well underway," said CEO Drew Zimmerman "We acquired over 3,000 sq/km of highly prospective, yet vastly underexplored ground in the southwestern basin that borders industry majors like Cameco, Orano, Uranium Energy Company, NexGen Energy, and Fission Uranium. With the utilization of the latest exploration technology, we have transformed our ground from an unknown expanse into a land package that hosts not one, two or three areas with the potential for a world class deposit, but the nine being highlighted today!"
Overview - Stallion has covered every square kilometre of their land package with regional airborne surveys to uncover the most prospective conductive corridors. These conductive corridors are the "plumbing" network for uranium deposits that are detectable through airborne surveys in the Athabasca Basin. The company has continued their survey work, continuing to layer on more new data, which has allowed the company to highlight 9 tier one target areas that hold significant potential for discovery.
At the beginning of this year Stallion took huge strides, moving from early-stage exploration to the advanced stage with its maiden drill program. As the company implemented its exploration funnel, the Appaloosa target moved to the top of the list for drill testing, yielding great initial success in completing its objectives. The technical success that came from the first target has bolstered the company's confidence. With 8 additional tier one targets moving through the exploration funnel Stallion's opportunity, and probability, of making a significant uranium discovery continue to grow. CONTINUED … Read these full press releases and more news for Stallion Uranium at: https://stallionuranium.com/news/press-releases/
Other recent developments in the mining industry of note include:
Mustang Energy Corp . (CSE: MEC) on Sept. 6, 2024, entered into a binding purchase and sale agreement with two private arm's-length parties, Proton Uranium Ltd. and Electron Uranium Ltd. Pursuant to the purchase agreement, the company will acquire a 100-per-cent undivided interest in seven mineral claims, covering a total of 25,000 hectares, located in the Cluff Lake region of the Athabasca basin of Saskatchewan. Closing of the transaction remains subject to, without limitation, receiving all necessary consents and approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange, as well as satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Mustang expects to complete the transaction by Sept. 15, 2024.
About the Mineral property in the Cluff Lake region of the Athabasca basin - The 100-per-cent acquisition from Proton and Electron marks an exciting milestone in the Cluff Lake region of the Athabasca basin, with the newly secured land package spanning over 25,000 hectares (250 square kilometres). This prime positioning highlights the potential of the Cluff Lake properties, nestled within one of the world's most prolific uranium-producing areas. The extensive land package underscores the exploration potential and the opportunity to tap into high-grade uranium resources in a region renowned for its rich deposits.
NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE) recently announced the mineralized zone at Patterson Corridor East (PCE) has materially expanded since the original discovery in the 2024 Winter Program (see NexGen News Release dated March 11, 2024). The Summer Drill Program commenced May 21st, with eight (8) out of twelve (12) drillholes intersecting mineralization to date (Figures 1 and 2, Table 1). Extensive mineralization plunges to the east with a span of 540 malong strike and 600 m vertical extent, showing wide intervals of elevated radioactivity that remain open at depth and along strike. In comparison, previously reported holes from PCE had identified two mineralized holes, 275 m apart.
Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "In the first two months of the summer program, the results have rapidly indicated an expansive, mineralized footprint with remarkable continuity. Geological characteristics are very analogous to Arrow indicating a large, pervasive and high-grade system. The summer program has been purposely bold with very large drill step outs and has intersected mineralization in an additional 8 of the 12 holes drilled. Important to note, PCE has currently hit 4 holes with intense mineralization >61,000 cps, with this occurring at Arrow for the first time in the 15 th hole - which led to subsequently delineating broad ultra-high grade zones in the A2 shear of Arrow.
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCQX: CVVUF) (TSX-V: CVV) recently reported that the Moon Lake South Joint Venture ("MLSJV") has approved a supplemental 2024 exploration budget. The supplemental budget will be used to complete a fall drill program that will test newly identified conductivity anomalies along the mineralized CR-3 Corridor. The CR-3 corridor is host to high-grade uranium mineralization discovered in 2023 in drill hole MS-23-10A (2.46% U3O8 over 8.0 metres). The MLSJV is 75%-owned and operated by Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison"), and CanAlaska holds a 25% ownership. CanAlaska is funding the Company's share of the 2024 exploration program.
CanAlaska CEO, Cory Belyk, comments, "I am very pleased with results from the winter geophysical program that have highlighted additional untested targets in the vicinity of high-grade mineralization intersected in 2023. The CR-3 corridor is already host to a significant number of mineralized drillholes which highlight its discovery potential. I congratulate our partner, Denison, for outlining additional priority targets and bringing this supplemental budget to the JV for consideration and approval. CanAlaska and its shareholders can look forward to continued news flow from the Moon Lake South JV in the fall."
FISSION URANIUM CORP. (OTCQX:FCUUF) (TSX: FCU) recently announced it has completed the Front End Engineering Design ("FEED") at its PLS high-grade uranium project in Saskatchewan, Canada. The completion of this crucial development phase includes all geotechnical drilling required for the tailings management facility ("TMF") and underground mine access, including the decline and ventilation shafts. The Company is now transitioning fully into the Detailed Design phase. Additionally, Fission is pleased to announce it has responded to all information requests received from the Ministry ("SK-ENV") regarding its initial draft EIS and has officially submitted an updated draft that includes all feedback received. The EIS permitting process, including a ministerial decision, is expected to conclude in Q4, 2024.
Ross McElroy, President and CEO for Fission, commented, " Fission's expert engineering team continues to make excellent progress at PLS. The completion of the FEED further derisks the project and is a critical step on the pathway to production. Completion of FEED brings the engineering to the level required to support the CNSC application to prepare site and construct a mine or mill. We are now fully transitioning into Detailed Design. In addition, pending assays, the success of this year's resource upgrade drilling at the R1515W zone should allow us to integrate this important high-grade zone into our overall mine plan, which aims to increase mine reserves. I am also delighted to confirm that Fission has submitted a revised draft EIS to the Province, and a Ministerial Decision is expected in Q4 of this year."
About FN Media Group:
At FN Media Group, via our top-rated online news portal at www.financialnewsmedia.com, we are one of the very few select firms providing top tier one syndicated news distribution, targeted ticker tag press releases and stock market news coverage for today's emerging companies. #pressrelease #tickertaggingpressreleases
Follow us on Facebook to receive the latest news updates: https://www.facebook.com/financialnewsmedia
Follow us on Twitter for real time Market News: https://twitter.com/FNMgroup
Follow us on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/financialnewsmedia/
DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM was compensated forty five hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Stallion Uranium Corp. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.
Contact Information:
Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com - +1(561)325-8757
SOURCE: FN Media Group
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Acquisition of Grand Codroy Uranium Project in Newfoundland, Canada
AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN) is pleased to announce the proposed acquisition of a 100% interest in the Grand Codroy uranium exploration project in Newfoundland, Canada.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Uranium Mineralisation: Uranium mineralisation within extensive, organic-rich siliciclastic rocks is similar to sandstone-hosted uranium districts in the western United States.
- High Grade Samples: Notable high-grade historical rock samples including:
- Grand Codroy River #6 (Sample 153) - >20,000ppm (2%) Cu and 435ppm U
(Sample 3522) - >20,000ppm (2%) Cu and 400ppm U
- Grand Codroy River #4 – 22,000ppm (2.2%) U
- Overfall Brook – 595ppm U
(Source – Newfoundland Labrador Dept of Industry, Energy and Technology)
- Grand Codroy River #6 (Sample 153) - >20,000ppm (2%) Cu and 435ppm U
- Significant Exploration Potential: Grand Codroy tenure area largely untouched by modern exploration. Note the impressive results being reported by Infini Resources Limited (ASX:I88) at its Portland Creek uranium project, to the north of Grand Codroy in western Newfoundland.
- Strategic Location: The mineral claim is strategically situated approximately 50 km north of Port aux Basque, Newfoundland.
- Excellent Accessibility: The site offers excellent accessibility with well-maintained road infrastructure leading directly to the area.
- Capital Raising: Placement of $130,000 to sophisticated investors with Melbourne's boutique Peak Asset Management leading the Placement, together with upcoming entitlement offer to existing shareholders.
AuKing’s Managing Director, Mr Paul Williams, said that with the strong industry sentiment emerging from last week’s World Nuclear Association symposium in London, there is likely to be renewed levels of interest for uranium projects. The Company already has a significant position with its Mkuju uranium project in Tanzania and that the Company was excited to have been able to secure the Grand Codroy project in North America. With the global search for sources of uranium mineralisation in full steam he welcomed the opportunity to commence exploration activities after the completion of the acquisition.
Grand Codroy Uranium Project
AuKing has acquired a uranium bearing mineral claim in the Codroy Valley of south-west Newfoundland, Canada known as the Grand Codroy Uranium Project. The claim, covering an area of 2,200 ha, was selected due to presence of several documented uranium occurrences located along a major radiometric high. The Grand Codroy Uranium Property is approximately 50 km north of Port aux Basque, Newfoundland.
Figure 1 – Location of Grand Codroy uranium project, showing historical uranium and copper occurrences across the tenure (Source – Newfoundland Labrador Dept of Industry, Energy and Technology’s “Mineral occurrences database system report”)
The style of low-grade uranium mineralisation within extensive, organic-rich siliciclastic rocks is similar to sandstone-hosted uranium districts in the western United States. These districts have produced significant amounts of uranium from conventional and low-impact, low-cost in-Situ Recovery (ISR) operations. The potential for ISR amenable uranium mineralisation has never been evaluated in the Bay St. George Sub-basin. Based on regional maps the widespread nature of the noted uranium occurrences and the volume of potential host-rock is significant in this area and could potentially represent an economic uranium target.
ASX-listed Infini Resources Limited (ASX: I88) holds the Portland Creek uranium project in western Newfoundland, which is to the north of the Grand Codroy area. I88 is well advanced with a major surface geochemical sampling program and reporting results such as a 74,997ppm U3O8 assay result. (See I88 ASX release on 29 August 2024).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from AuKing Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Cameco Named to TSX30 for 2024
Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) has been named #14 on the TSX30 2024, an annual ranking of the top performing stocks by the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).
Cameco's dividend-adjusted share price performance is up 186% and the company has seen a 210% increase in market capitalization over the past three years.
"We are pleased to see Cameco's strong and steady growth acknowledged by the TSX. As one of the largest global providers of uranium fuel, we have benefitted from the increasing demand for nuclear power while continuing to enhance value for investors through our disciplined strategy that aligns our operational, marketing and financial decisions," Cameco President and CEO Tim Gitzel said.
"While doing so, we've remained steadfast in our commitment to sustainability, including decarbonization efforts at our operations, diversifying our workforce, and building on our more than 35-year relationship with Indigenous and local communities. We are grateful for the dedicated work of our valued employees who make continued growth possible."
Established in 2019, the TSX30 is an annual list of the 30 top-performing companies on the TSX based on dividend-adjusted share price performance over a three-year period.
"This year's TSX30 reflects the leadership and innovation of Canadian companies as they drive the transition to a cleaner energy future. These top performers are shaping the future of Canada's economy and ensuring our strengths in energy and mining align with the emerging technology sector to keep Canada competitive on the global stage," said Loui Anastasopoulos, Toronto Stock Exchange CEO.
Profile
Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world's largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations, as well as significant investments across the nuclear fuel cycle, including ownership interests in Westinghouse Electric Company and Global Laser Enrichment. Utilities around the world rely on Cameco to provide global nuclear fuel solutions for the generation of safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear power. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240909132189/en/
Investor inquiries:
Cory Kos
306-716-6782
cory_kos@cameco.com
Media inquiries:
Veronica Baker
306-385-5541
veronica_baker@cameco.com
News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia
Grounded Lithium Announces Robust $4.5 Million Budget Funded by Denison Mines for the Kindersley Lithium Project
(TSXV: GRD) (OTCQB: GRDAF) Grounded Lithium Corp. (" GLC " or the " Company ") announces an approved budget (the " Budget ") for the Kindersley Lithium Project (" KLP ") developed in collaboration with Denison Mines Corp (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) (" Denison ") which advances various activities to June 2025 . The Budget reflects the estimated costs associated with the next stage of rigorous technical de-risking of the KLP expected to conclude with the completion and filing of a pre-feasibility study (" PFS ") for a commercial battery grade lithium operation.
The Budget totals CAD$4.5 million . Pursuant to the Earn-in Agreement dated January 15, 2024 (the " Agreement ") entered into with Denison earlier this year, the full cost of the Budget will be funded by Denison and is comprised of the following major components:
- Development of NI-43-101 compliant PFS report;
- Further delineation of the resource base through additional drilling and sampling of multiple reservoir layers within the Leduc /Duperow sequence;
- Additional brine production for secure storage and extensive testing in various pre-filtering and extraction technologies to assess the optimal technology and metallurgical process for application at the KLP. Planned trade-off studies will determine the optimum integration of technologies for the production of battery grade lithium, and will include:
- Analysis of direct lithium extraction either by adsorption or ion-exchange; and
- Processes for concentrating the eluate to a final product
- Analysis of direct lithium extraction either by adsorption or ion-exchange; and
- Creation of an extensive depletion and recovery model to support economic analysis and optimize reservoir development.
The majority of the Budget's cost supports the geological and engineering activities that advance the commercial potential of the KLP. Minor amounts are allocated to certain regulatory matters, internal administration and compliance costs.
Denison and the Company have commenced a request for proposal (" RFP ") process with leading engineering service firms to author an independent PFS in accordance with National Instrument 43-101. The PFS will further de-risk and analyze the technical and economic feasibility of the KLP and builds on the preliminary economic assessment (" PEA ") completed in 2023. As part of the RFP process, leading candidates recommended the completion of extensive metallurgical lab pilot test work to facilitate a comparison between several different extraction technologies as a necessary step to complete a PFS. Based on this process and the recommendations contained within the PFS, a future field pilot test may be designed, constructed, and operated for a sufficient period of time to support the further advancement of the KLP.
"These exciting next steps with our technical and financial partner, Denison, represent a significant step in the advancement of the KLP, focusing on developing a deeper understanding of the resource and its potential economics," commented Gregg Smith , President & CEO. "The KLP benefits from a comparatively shallow position to access such high-quality resource in a relatively clean brine with few hydrocarbons and other deleterious minerals which is expected to support cost savings due to our minimal prefiltering. Our collaborative stepwise budget developed over the last eight months creates value for both respective shareholder bases as we progress forward with our next field efforts and reservoir analysis initiatives towards a thoroughly considered and rigorous PFS."
Earn In Agreement Impact
Pursuant to the Agreement, Denison holds an option to earn a working interest (" WI ") in the KLP by sole funding project expenditures. Should Denison fund CAD$2.2 million of project expenditures, it will have fulfilled its Phase 1 conditions and earned a 30% in the KLP. Upon completion of this Budget, Denison will have incurred in excess of CAD$5.0 million , inclusive of pre-Budget expenditures to date, of the CAD$6.0 million cumulative project expenditures required to complete Phase 2 of the Agreement. Should additional expenditures follow post this Budget, subsequent phases may be 'earned' into by Denison. As disclosed in our press release dated January 16, 2024 , the Agreement is comprised of the following phases/stages:
(all amounts in CAD$000's except as stated)
Earn-in Option Phase
Phase 1
Phase 2
Phase 3
Investment
WI% at End
Investment
WI% at End
Investment
WI% at End
Royalty Financing Payment
800
Cash Payments to GLC
-
850
1,500
Cumulative Cash Payments
800
1,650
3,150
Project Expenditures
2,200
3,800
6,000
Cumulative Project Expenditures
2,200
6,000
12,000
Total Contributions per Option Phase
3,000
4,650
7,500
Cumulative Total Contributions
3,000
7,650
15,150
Denison Working Interest in the KLP (%)
30 %
55 %
75 %
In order to complete Phase 2, Denison is required to remit a cash payment of CAD$850,000 to the Company, which would enhance our liquidity and financial flexibility through 2025.
About Grounded Lithium Corp.
GLC is a publicly traded lithium brine exploration and development company that controls approximately 1.0 million metric tonnes of Measured & Indicated lithium carbonate equivalent mineral resource and approximately 3.2 million metric tonnes of Inferred lithium carbonate equivalent resource over our focused land holdings in Southwest Saskatchewan as per the Company's updated PEA. The updated PEA, titled " NI 43-101 Technical Report: Preliminary Economic Assessment Kindersley Lithium Project – Phase 1 Update " dated November 7, 2023 and effective as of June 30, 2023 , reports a Phase 1 NPV 8 after-tax of US$1.0 billion with an after-tax IRR of 48.5%. GLC's multi-faceted business model involves the consolidation, delineation, exploitation and ultimately development of our opportunity base to fulfill our vision to build a best-in-class, environmentally responsible, Canadian lithium producer supporting the global energy transition shift. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on https://www.otcmarkets.com/ .
Qualified Person
Scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been prepared under the supervision of Doug Ashton , P.Eng., Alexey Romanov , P. Geo., Meghan Klein , P. Eng., Dean Quirk , P.Eng., Jeffrey Weiss , P.Eng., Chad Hitchings ., P.L. Eng., and Michael Munteanu , P.Eng., each of whom is a qualified person within the meaning of NI 43-101.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. The opinions, forecasts, projections and statements about future events of results, are forward looking information, forward-looking statements or financial outlooks (collectively, " forward-looking statements ") under the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements are made as of the date of this press release and the fact that this press release remains available does not constitute a representation by GLC that the Company believes these forward-looking statements continue to be true as of any subsequent date. Although GLC believes that the assumptions underlying, and expectations reflected in, these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions and expectations will prove to be correct. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements pertaining to the Budget and estimated costs of activities at the KLP; the completion and filing of a pre-feasibility study in respect of the KLP; the effects of the PFS; the scale of the KLP; delineation of the KLP resource base through additional drilling and sampling; additional brine production from the KLP; the testing of pre-filtering and extraction technologies; the technical committee's assessment of the process flow sheet; the assessment and selection of a lithium extraction technology for the KLP; the creation of a depletion and recovery model and its use in future economic analysis and reservoir production; the commercial potential of the KLP and GLC's understanding thereof; the selection and design of a field pilot; the funding of project expenditures by Denison and the quantum thereof; the fulfillment of Denison's Phase 1 conditions under the Agreement; Denison's election to enter into subsequent phases under the Agreement; additional expenditures arising in respect of the KLP; Denison earning into subsequent phases under the Agreement; Denison remitting cash payments to the Company and the effect thereof on GLC's working capital reserves; GLC's understanding of the KLP resource and the economics thereof; the quality and characteristics of the brine extracted at the KPL and associated cost savings; creating value for shareholders; trends in the lithium market and their affects on economic returns; and GLC's vision of becoming a best-in-class, environmentally responsible, Canadian lithium producer supporting the global energy transition.
Among the important factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are: GLC's expectation that our operations will be in Western Canada , unexpected problems can arise due to technical difficulties and operational difficulties which impact the production, transport or sale of our products; geographic and weather conditions can impact the production; the risk that current global economic and credit conditions may impact commodity prices and consumption more than GLC currently predicts; the failure to obtain financing on reasonable terms; the risk that unexpected delays and difficulties in developing currently owned properties may occur; the failure of drilling to result in commercial projects; unexpected delays due to the limited availability of drilling equipment and personnel; Denison electing to fund project expenditures and the other risk factors detailed from time to time in GLC's periodic reports. GLC's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grounded-lithium-announces-robust-4-5-million-budget-funded-by-denison-mines-for-the-kindersley-lithium-project-302243315.html
SOURCE Grounded Lithium Corp.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2024/10/c1929.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of AuKing Mining Limited (‘AKN’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of AKN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 11 September 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from AuKing Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
