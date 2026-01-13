The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
January 12, 2026
AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Further Board Changes and Orion Update
Sign up to get your FREE
AuKing Mining Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
27 August 2025
AuKing Mining
Advancing the Cloncurry Gold Project in North Queensland with large-scale exploration and near term gold production , while holding interests in copper, uranium and critical metals assets in other regions. Keep Reading...
24 November 2025
Completion of $400k Working Capital Placement
AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN, AuKing) is pleased to confirm that it has successfully received commitments from sophisticated investors and clients of GBA Capital to raise A$400,000 through a share placement. These funds will be utilised for working capital purposes as the Company continues to pursue gold project interests in the Cloncurry region of north-western Queensland.... Keep Reading...
06 November 2025
Cloncurry Gold Project Sale/Orion Merger Transaction Update
AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Cloncurry Gold Project Sale/Orion Merger Transaction UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
03 November 2025
Trading Halt
21 October 2025
Survey results for Myoff Creek Niobium/Rare Earths Project
AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Survey results for Myoff Creek Niobium/Rare Earths ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
20 October 2025
Cloncurry Gold Project Acquisition To Close In November
AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Cloncurry Gold Project Acquisition To Close In NovemberDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
17h
Copper Quest and i2i Enter Into Corporate Marketing and Investor Awareness Agreement
Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX,OTC:IMIMF; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) ("Copper Quest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") with i2i Marketing Group, LLC ("i2i"), a Florida-based firm, to provide comprehensive corporate marketing... Keep Reading...
17h
Bold Ventures Commences Diamond Drilling Program at Burchell Base and Precious Metals Project
Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a diamond drilling program on its Burchell Base and Precious Metals Project ("Burchell", the "Project" or the "Property"), located approximately 100 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The program... Keep Reading...
18h
Anteros Metals Commences Drilling at Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario
Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at the Seagull Critical Minerals Project (the "Project"), located approximately 80 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario.Diamond drill rig at the Seagull Critical Minerals... Keep Reading...
18h
Western Copper and Gold Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Technical Appointments
western copper and gold corporation (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) ("Western" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Robert Dirk as Chief Operating Officer and Christian Roldan as Vice President, Technical.Robert Dirk is a proven mining operator with 37 years of experience... Keep Reading...
18h
Osisko Metals Announces C$15 Million "Bought Deal" Flow-Through Share Financing
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Osisko Metals Incorporated (the "Company" or "Osisko Metals") (TSX: OM,OTC:OMZNF; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: OB51) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity... Keep Reading...
11 January
Heritage Approval for Drilling at Music Well
Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Heritage Approval for Drilling at Music WellDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
AuKing Mining Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Interactive Chart
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00