Further Board Changes and Orion Update

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Further Board Changes and Orion Update

Download the PDF here.

AKN:AU
AuKing Mining
AuKing Mining (ASX:AKN)

AuKing Mining

Advancing the Cloncurry Gold Project in North Queensland with large-scale exploration and near term gold production , while holding interests in copper, uranium and critical metals assets in other regions. Keep Reading...
Completion of $400k Working Capital Placement

Completion of $400k Working Capital Placement

AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN, AuKing) is pleased to confirm that it has successfully received commitments from sophisticated investors and clients of GBA Capital to raise A$400,000 through a share placement. These funds will be utilised for working capital purposes as the Company continues to pursue gold project interests in the Cloncurry region of north-western Queensland.
Cloncurry Gold Project Sale/Orion Merger Transaction Update

Cloncurry Gold Project Sale/Orion Merger Transaction Update

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Cloncurry Gold Project Sale/Orion Merger Transaction Update
Download the PDF here.
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Trading Halt
Download the PDF here.
Survey results for Myoff Creek Niobium/Rare Earths Project

Survey results for Myoff Creek Niobium/Rare Earths Project

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Survey results for Myoff Creek Niobium/Rare Earths Project
Download the PDF here.
Cloncurry Gold Project Acquisition To Close In November

Cloncurry Gold Project Acquisition To Close In November

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Cloncurry Gold Project Acquisition To Close In November
Download the PDF here.
Copper Quest and i2i Enter Into Corporate Marketing and Investor Awareness Agreement

Copper Quest and i2i Enter Into Corporate Marketing and Investor Awareness Agreement

Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX,OTC:IMIMF; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) ("Copper Quest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") with i2i Marketing Group, LLC ("i2i"), a Florida-based firm, to provide comprehensive corporate marketing
Bold Ventures Commences Diamond Drilling Program at Burchell Base and Precious Metals Project

Bold Ventures Commences Diamond Drilling Program at Burchell Base and Precious Metals Project

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a diamond drilling program on its Burchell Base and Precious Metals Project ("Burchell", the "Project" or the "Property"), located approximately 100 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The program
Anteros Metals Commences Drilling at Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario

Anteros Metals Commences Drilling at Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at the Seagull Critical Minerals Project (the "Project"), located approximately 80 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario.
Diamond drill rig at the Seagull Critical Minerals
Western Copper and Gold Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Technical Appointments

Western Copper and Gold Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Technical Appointments

western copper and gold corporation (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) ("Western" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Robert Dirk as Chief Operating Officer and Christian Roldan as Vice President, Technical.
Robert Dirk is a proven mining operator with 37 years of experience
Osisko Metals Announces C$15 Million "Bought Deal" Flow-Through Share Financing

Osisko Metals Announces C$15 Million "Bought Deal" Flow-Through Share Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
Osisko Metals Incorporated (the "Company" or "Osisko Metals") (TSX: OM,OTC:OMZNF; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: OB51) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity
Heritage Approval for Drilling at Music Well

Heritage Approval for Drilling at Music Well

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Heritage Approval for Drilling at Music Well
Download the PDF here.

AuKing Mining
Brixton Metals: Diversified Exposure to Copper, Gold and Silver Projects in North America

Drilling Recommences at Wagyu Pilbara WA

Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

Syntheia Signs Non-Binding LOI for SATCOM Acquisition

