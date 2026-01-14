The Conversation (0)
January 14, 2026
AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced $1.5M Share Placement
27 August 2025
AuKing Mining
Advancing the Cloncurry Gold Project in North Queensland with large-scale exploration and near term gold production , while holding interests in copper, uranium and critical metals assets in other regions. Keep Reading...
13 January
Further Board Changes and Orion Update
AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Further Board Changes and Orion UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
24 November 2025
Completion of $400k Working Capital Placement
AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN, AuKing) is pleased to confirm that it has successfully received commitments from sophisticated investors and clients of GBA Capital to raise A$400,000 through a share placement. These funds will be utilised for working capital purposes as the Company continues to pursue gold project interests in the Cloncurry region of north-western Queensland.... Keep Reading...
06 November 2025
Cloncurry Gold Project Sale/Orion Merger Transaction Update
AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Cloncurry Gold Project Sale/Orion Merger Transaction UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
03 November 2025
Trading Halt
21 October 2025
Survey results for Myoff Creek Niobium/Rare Earths Project
AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Survey results for Myoff Creek Niobium/Rare Earths ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
