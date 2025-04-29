Impact Minerals

A Transformational Step Towards Becoming a Fully Integrated HPA Producer

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) (Impact or Company) is pleased to announce that it will acquire a 50% interest in Alluminous Pty Ltd (Alluminous), becoming its largest shareholder. Alluminous is a newly formed company that has successfully acquired 100% of HiPurA Pty Ltd (Administrators Appointed) (HiPurA). HiPurA owns the HiPurA® High Purity Alumina (HPA) processing technology which was previously developed and wholly owned by ChemX Materials Limited (Administrators Appointed) (ChemX). Both ChemX and HiPurA separately entered voluntary administration on 2 January 2025 (ASX Release 4 April 2025).

The acquisition provides a number of strategic and tactical benefits, including:

  • Potential to accelerate Impact’s entry into the HPA market by up to two years, providing a significant time and cost advantage compared to the current projected timeline.
  • HiPurA® is complementary to the Lake Hope Project, which remains central to Impact’s strategy. Financial modelling and report writing for the pre-feasibility study (PFS) are well advanced.
  • Immediate access to the HiPurA® HPA process, which has demonstrated >99.99% (4N) purity and is designed to be scalable.
  • A pilot plant that is largely constructed and nearing commissioning, with modest additional capital expenditure required to commence production and generate product samples.
  • Ownership of a fully equipped HPA laboratory and micro-plant eliminates the need for third-party testing, and enables faster customer qualification and process optimisation.
  • Potential integration of the Lake Hope resource into HiPurA® via back-engineering, while unlocking a new pathway using chemical feedstocks. This allows both commercial options to be pursued to reach a streamlined path to market.
  • Supports strategic alignment with Impact’s CRC-P research grant, allowing integration of membrane technologies and strengthening government funding prospects.
  • Involvement of the original HiPurA® inventors, which together with Impact’s own HPA capabilities, ensures technical continuity, deep expertise, and innovation-led process improvements.
  • Partnership with experienced North American investors may provide exposure to additional funding opportunities and global customer networks in high-growth HPA markets including batteries, semiconductors, and LEDs.
  • The total acquisition cost of $2.2 million will be shared equally by Impact and the other shareholders of Alluminous. Impact's share is $1.1 million. This structure is expected to lower Impact’s financial exposure and share technical and financial responsibilities.

The remaining 50% of Alluminous will be owned by the two founders and inventors of the HiPurA® technology, together with North American venture capital investors with experience in the resource sector. This ownership structure is expected to support the development of the HiPurA® HPA process's development by retaining its original developers' involvement and may facilitate access to North American capital markets.

Alluminous's next steps will be to demonstrate the HiPurA® technology at pilot plant scale, followed by expansion to commercial-scale production in North America. There is also potential for Alluminous to pursue a listing on a North American securities exchange within the next 12 to 24 months.

Impact's Managing Director, Dr. Mike Jones, said, “This acquisition represents a rare and strategic opportunity for Impact. ChemX ultimately failed due to financial issues rather than any technical shortcomings. Our due diligence identified a robust, well-designed technology and business plan. The HiPurA® process demonstrated innovation, scalability, and the proven ability to produce 4N HPA at the micro-plant scale. The associated pilot plant, which is capable of producing at least 25 tonnes of HPA per year, is nearing commissioning. This has the potential to accelerate the time to commercialisation materially.

The acquisition process was highly competitive and provides us with a second avenue to progress our HPA strategy. HiPurA may serve as a complementary addition to our Lake Hope Project, with plans to explore integration through back-engineering. HiPurA® technology also provides alternative development possibilities, with potential advantages including faster time to market, multiple feedstock options, and a highly scalable production model. Based on our current assessments, the time savings could be as much as two years, which may be worth millions of dollars.

Our partnership within Alluminous brings together a rare combination of deep technical and financial expertise. The original inventors of HiPurA® will remain actively involved, ensuring continuity in technology development. At the same time, our North American co-investors contribute significant financial acumen and market access, particularly in high-value supply chains for batteries, semiconductors, and specialty materials.

“This acquisition provides more than just a process—it gives us real assets, well-credentialed partners, and a faster path to revenue. Impact is now uniquely positioned to become part of a vertically integrated, globally competitive supplier of HPA.”


Click here for the Shareholders & Investors Webinar Presentation

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Impact Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:iptasx stocksrare earth investing
IPT:AU
The Conversation (0)
Successful Completion of the Renounceable Rights Issue

Successful Completion of the Renounceable Rights Issue

Impact Minerals Limited (IPT:AU) has announced Successful Completion of the Renounceable Rights Issue

Download the PDF here.

Renounceable Rights Issue Closing Date

Renounceable Rights Issue Closing Date

Impact Minerals Limited (IPT:AU) has announced Renounceable Rights Issue Closing Date

Download the PDF here.

Major drill targets identified at the Caligula Prospect

Major drill targets identified at the Caligula Prospect

Impact Minerals Limited (IPT:AU) has announced Major drill targets identified at the Caligula Prospect

Download the PDF here.

NFM: Sale of Broken Hill East Project to Impact Minerals

NFM: Sale of Broken Hill East Project to Impact Minerals

Impact Minerals Limited (IPT:AU) has announced NFM: Sale of Broken Hill East Project to Impact Minerals

Download the PDF here.

Update on the Renounceable Rights Issue to raise $5.2M

Update on the Renounceable Rights Issue to raise $5.2M

Impact Minerals Limited (IPT:AU) has announced Update on the Renounceable Rights Issue to raise $5.2M

Download the PDF here.

Two paper ships with cargo: China flag on left, US flag on right.

Trump Takes Aim at China with Deep-Sea Mining Nod, Looks to Boost Critical Minerals

Continuing his administration’s push toward reducing US reliance on Chinese mineral imports, President Donald Trump has signed a new executive order to fast track processes for deep-sea mining.

The release highlights nickel, cobalt, copper, manganese, titanium and rare earths as strategic minerals key to both national security and economic prosperity, saying that deep-sea mining may provide increased access.

The April 24 announcement from Trump came a day after Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum outlined potential plans for the government to invest in US companies that mine and process critical minerals.

Speaking at a conference put together by the Hamm Institute for American Energy, Burgum said there may be a need for “equity investment in each of these companies that’s taking on China in critical minerals.”

He discussed a multifaceted strategy that could include the creation of a sovereign wealth fund, government-backed sovereign risk insurance and a national stockpile of critical minerals.

“We should be taking some of our balance sheet and making investments,” Burgum told reporters last week. “Why wouldn’t the wealthiest country in the world have the biggest sovereign wealth fund?”

What's at stake for the US?

These efforts to reposition America’s mineral supply chain come amid the country's escalating trade war with China, which has tightened its grip on the global critical minerals market.

Currently, China produces or refines a dominant share of 20 key raw materials used in essential technologies — from semiconductors and electric vehicle batteries to missile guidance systems and wind turbines.

According to the US Geological Survey, the US was 100 percent reliant on imports for 15 critical minerals in 2024, and approximately 70 percent of its rare earths came from China the year before.

China’s latest retaliation — a new wave of export controls on rare earth elements in response to US tariffs — has only intensified concerns about supply chain vulnerability.

“We have to get back in the game,” Burgum urged in the same conference.

“It’s not just drill, baby, drill. It’s mine, baby, mine. If we don’t do that as a country, we will not be successful. We will literally be at the mercy of others that are controlling our supply chains.”

Building a domestic safety net for America

To offset both economic and geopolitical risks, Burgum laid out three key proposals under consideration:

  1. Sovereign wealth fund — A mechanism to allow the US to take equity stakes in domestic mining and processing firms, particularly those struggling to compete with Chinese state-backed entities.
  2. Sovereign risk insurance — A federal insurance program to reimburse companies in the event that a future administration cancels approved projects.
  3. Critical minerals stockpile — Similar to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the government would buy minerals during periods of global oversupply to stabilize domestic prices and secure long-term reserves.

Burgum asserted that the three combined would put the US “in the game around critical minerals,” and said the administration is currently “working on all three.”

Opening the ocean floor to mining

Trump’s executive order directs federal agencies to expedite permitting under the Deep Seabed Hard Mineral Resources Act and the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act. In addition to that, it instructs agencies to identify mineral-rich regions, facilitate exploration and map seabed areas for priority development.

Notably, the move bypasses the ongoing regulatory negotiations at the International Seabed Authority (ISA), a United Nations body tasked with setting global standards for ocean floor mining.

“The United States has a core national security and economic interest in maintaining leadership in deep sea science and technology and seabed mineral resources,” Trump states in the order.

Officials say US waters hold over 1 billion metric tons of seabed mineral deposits, including copper, cobalt, manganese and nickel — essential materials for renewable energy technologies and military applications.

However, the move has been met with sharp criticism from environmental groups and international regulators, which have long warned of the untested ecological risks of deep-sea mining.

“We condemn this administration’s attempt to launch this destructive industry on the high seas in the Pacific by bypassing the United Nations process,” said Greenpeace USA’s Arlo Hemphill in a statement.

“This is an insult to multilateralism and a slap in the face to all the countries and millions of people around the world who oppose this dangerous industry," he continues in the April 25 release.

The ISA, created under the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea — which the US has not ratified — has been working to establish a regulatory framework before any commercial deep-sea mining begins.

It is still deliberating rules on how to balance environmental concerns with mineral exploitation, with ISA Secretary-General Leticia Carvalho expressing hope that a global consensus can be reached by the end of 2025.

Mining companies mobilize amid US critical minerals push

Mining and energy companies are moving swiftly to capitalize on the Trump administration’s push to expand domestic production of rare earths and other critical minerals.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP), the operator of the only active rare earths mine in the US, reported a surge in interest from manufacturers after China imposed new export restrictions. The company has halted shipments of unprocessed ore to China, citing steep tariffs, and is ramping up efforts to process materials domestically.

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) has welcomed the White House’s call to streamline permitting, which coincides with its plans to accelerate its Nebraska-based Elk Creek critical minerals project.

In the lithium space, oil giants like ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) are clashing over production rights in Arkansas’ Smackover Formation, one of the country's richest potential lithium sources.

Exxon subsidiary Saltwerx recently won regulatory approval to develop a 56,000 acre lithium unit, a move it said could unlock the domestic industry and bolster US energy security.

At sea, The Metals Company (NASDAQ:TMC) is seeking permits under a decades-old US law to mine polymetallic nodules from the Pacific seabed, pointing to renewed political will.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Eclipse Metals

Strategic Discovery of Deep-Seated High-Grade Rare Earths Confirmed at Ivigtût, Greenland

Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX: EPM) is pleased to report highly encouraging analytical results from 23 selected core samples from six historic diamond drill holes that were completed at the Company’s flagship Ivigtût multi-commodity project in southwest Greenland.

Keep reading...Show less
Red "keep out" sign on a chainlink fence, evening backdrop.

Lindian Resources Flags Security Breach at Kangankunde Rare Earths Project

Lindian Resources (ASX:LIN,OTC Pink:LINIF) confirmed on Tuesday (April 22) that a trespassing incident took placeearlier in the week at its Kangankunde rare earths project in Malawi, Africa.

According to the company, a group of individuals was detained by authorities after entering the site without authorisation and attempting to collect geological samples without consent.

Included in the group were two Chinese nationals.

The matter is currently under investigation by local law enforcement and security agencies.

“Lindian considers this a serious breach of site security and a concerning act of industrial trespass, particularly given the strategic nature of the Kangankunde asset," the company said in a press release.

"The Company takes site safety and security extremely seriously, especially with pre construction works well underway, to find foreign nationals on an active unmapped haul road allegedly taking geological samples is concerning specifically with the current geopolitical nature of the rare earths market," Executive Chairman Robert Martin also noted.

Keep reading...Show less
Wooden seesaw with "Good Deal" and "No Deal" blocks on each end.

ERG Denies Sale Talks After Reported US$5 Billion Buyout Offer from US Investor

US investor James Cameron has reportedly made a US$5 billion offer to acquire Eurasian Resources Group (ERG), a major Kazakhstan-backed mining company central to the country’s rare earths expansion

However, the company maintains that no sale discussions are taking place.

A letter reviewed in a Reuters exclusive shows that Cameron, a former chair of London-based miner Petropavlovsk, proposed the multibillion-dollar buyout as ERG prepares to play a leading role in Kazakhstan’s rare earths ambitions.

The offer comes as western governments increasingly look for alternatives to China’s dominance in the global supply of critical materials used in electronics, defense and clean energy technologies.

“The financing will come from a combination of my own funds, as well as equity contributions from other investors in the United States, and possibly Australia and the Middle East,” Cameron reportedly said in the letter to ERG's board.

Sources familiar with the matter say Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is in early talks to advise on the proposed transaction.

Cameron, who shares a name with an unrelated acclaimed film director, has shown interest in Kazakhstan’s untapped rare earths deposits, coincidentally aligning with US efforts to secure its supply chain amid a deepening rift with Beijing.

Keep reading...Show less
White House emblem on a flag backdrop.

Trump Orders Security Probe on Rare Earths and Critical Minerals Imports

In an escalation of his administration’s industrial and national security agenda, US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order directing the secretary of commerce to initiate a formal investigation into whether US reliance on imported processed critical minerals and their derivative products is a threat to national security.

The directive invokes Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, the same legal authority previously used to impose sweeping tariffs on steel and aluminum imports during Trump’s first term.

“Critical minerals, including rare earth elements, are essential for national security and economic resilience,” the White House states in a fact sheet released shortly after the order’s signing.

Keep reading...Show less
Periodic table symbols for 17 rare earth elements.

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2025

Rare earth elements (REEs) are crucial for technologies like smartphone cameras and defense systems.

A select few from the group of 17 are also vital to clean energy transition industries such as electric vehicles (EVs) — neodymium and praseodymium are found in the permanent magnet synchronous motors used in EV drive trains.

China's dominance in rare earths production and reserves has prompted countries like the US, Canada and Australia to boost their own mining and processing efforts to secure their supply chains.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Critical Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Gold Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Gold Investing

Initial Exploration Program Completed at Cosmo Gold Project

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities Report

×