A Transformational Step Towards Becoming a Fully Integrated HPA Producer

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) (Impact or Company) is pleased to announce that it will acquire a 50% interest in Alluminous Pty Ltd (Alluminous), becoming its largest shareholder. Alluminous is a newly formed company that has successfully acquired 100% of HiPurA Pty Ltd (Administrators Appointed) (HiPurA). HiPurA owns the HiPurA® High Purity Alumina (HPA) processing technology which was previously developed and wholly owned by ChemX Materials Limited (Administrators Appointed) (ChemX). Both ChemX and HiPurA separately entered voluntary administration on 2 January 2025 (ASX Release 4 April 2025).
The acquisition provides a number of strategic and tactical benefits, including:
- Potential to accelerate Impact’s entry into the HPA market by up to two years, providing a significant time and cost advantage compared to the current projected timeline.
- HiPurA® is complementary to the Lake Hope Project, which remains central to Impact’s strategy. Financial modelling and report writing for the pre-feasibility study (PFS) are well advanced.
- Immediate access to the HiPurA® HPA process, which has demonstrated >99.99% (4N) purity and is designed to be scalable.
- A pilot plant that is largely constructed and nearing commissioning, with modest additional capital expenditure required to commence production and generate product samples.
- Ownership of a fully equipped HPA laboratory and micro-plant eliminates the need for third-party testing, and enables faster customer qualification and process optimisation.
- Potential integration of the Lake Hope resource into HiPurA® via back-engineering, while unlocking a new pathway using chemical feedstocks. This allows both commercial options to be pursued to reach a streamlined path to market.
- Supports strategic alignment with Impact’s CRC-P research grant, allowing integration of membrane technologies and strengthening government funding prospects.
- Involvement of the original HiPurA® inventors, which together with Impact’s own HPA capabilities, ensures technical continuity, deep expertise, and innovation-led process improvements.
- Partnership with experienced North American investors may provide exposure to additional funding opportunities and global customer networks in high-growth HPA markets including batteries, semiconductors, and LEDs.
- The total acquisition cost of $2.2 million will be shared equally by Impact and the other shareholders of Alluminous. Impact's share is $1.1 million. This structure is expected to lower Impact’s financial exposure and share technical and financial responsibilities.
The remaining 50% of Alluminous will be owned by the two founders and inventors of the HiPurA® technology, together with North American venture capital investors with experience in the resource sector. This ownership structure is expected to support the development of the HiPurA® HPA process's development by retaining its original developers' involvement and may facilitate access to North American capital markets.
Alluminous's next steps will be to demonstrate the HiPurA® technology at pilot plant scale, followed by expansion to commercial-scale production in North America. There is also potential for Alluminous to pursue a listing on a North American securities exchange within the next 12 to 24 months.
Impact's Managing Director, Dr. Mike Jones, said, “This acquisition represents a rare and strategic opportunity for Impact. ChemX ultimately failed due to financial issues rather than any technical shortcomings. Our due diligence identified a robust, well-designed technology and business plan. The HiPurA® process demonstrated innovation, scalability, and the proven ability to produce 4N HPA at the micro-plant scale. The associated pilot plant, which is capable of producing at least 25 tonnes of HPA per year, is nearing commissioning. This has the potential to accelerate the time to commercialisation materially.
The acquisition process was highly competitive and provides us with a second avenue to progress our HPA strategy. HiPurA may serve as a complementary addition to our Lake Hope Project, with plans to explore integration through back-engineering. HiPurA® technology also provides alternative development possibilities, with potential advantages including faster time to market, multiple feedstock options, and a highly scalable production model. Based on our current assessments, the time savings could be as much as two years, which may be worth millions of dollars.
Our partnership within Alluminous brings together a rare combination of deep technical and financial expertise. The original inventors of HiPurA® will remain actively involved, ensuring continuity in technology development. At the same time, our North American co-investors contribute significant financial acumen and market access, particularly in high-value supply chains for batteries, semiconductors, and specialty materials.
“This acquisition provides more than just a process—it gives us real assets, well-credentialed partners, and a faster path to revenue. Impact is now uniquely positioned to become part of a vertically integrated, globally competitive supplier of HPA.”
8h
Trump Takes Aim at China with Deep-Sea Mining Nod, Looks to Boost Critical Minerals
Continuing his administration’s push toward reducing US reliance on Chinese mineral imports, President Donald Trump has signed a new executive order to fast track processes for deep-sea mining.
The release highlights nickel, cobalt, copper, manganese, titanium and rare earths as strategic minerals key to both national security and economic prosperity, saying that deep-sea mining may provide increased access.
The April 24 announcement from Trump came a day after Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum outlined potential plans for the government to invest in US companies that mine and process critical minerals.
Speaking at a conference put together by the Hamm Institute for American Energy, Burgum said there may be a need for “equity investment in each of these companies that’s taking on China in critical minerals.”
He discussed a multifaceted strategy that could include the creation of a sovereign wealth fund, government-backed sovereign risk insurance and a national stockpile of critical minerals.
“We should be taking some of our balance sheet and making investments,” Burgum told reporters last week. “Why wouldn’t the wealthiest country in the world have the biggest sovereign wealth fund?”
What's at stake for the US?
These efforts to reposition America’s mineral supply chain come amid the country's escalating trade war with China, which has tightened its grip on the global critical minerals market.
Currently, China produces or refines a dominant share of 20 key raw materials used in essential technologies — from semiconductors and electric vehicle batteries to missile guidance systems and wind turbines.
According to the US Geological Survey, the US was 100 percent reliant on imports for 15 critical minerals in 2024, and approximately 70 percent of its rare earths came from China the year before.
China’s latest retaliation — a new wave of export controls on rare earth elements in response to US tariffs — has only intensified concerns about supply chain vulnerability.
“We have to get back in the game,” Burgum urged in the same conference.
“It’s not just drill, baby, drill. It’s mine, baby, mine. If we don’t do that as a country, we will not be successful. We will literally be at the mercy of others that are controlling our supply chains.”
Building a domestic safety net for America
To offset both economic and geopolitical risks, Burgum laid out three key proposals under consideration:
- Sovereign wealth fund — A mechanism to allow the US to take equity stakes in domestic mining and processing firms, particularly those struggling to compete with Chinese state-backed entities.
- Sovereign risk insurance — A federal insurance program to reimburse companies in the event that a future administration cancels approved projects.
- Critical minerals stockpile — Similar to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the government would buy minerals during periods of global oversupply to stabilize domestic prices and secure long-term reserves.
Burgum asserted that the three combined would put the US “in the game around critical minerals,” and said the administration is currently “working on all three.”
Opening the ocean floor to mining
Trump’s executive order directs federal agencies to expedite permitting under the Deep Seabed Hard Mineral Resources Act and the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act. In addition to that, it instructs agencies to identify mineral-rich regions, facilitate exploration and map seabed areas for priority development.
Notably, the move bypasses the ongoing regulatory negotiations at the International Seabed Authority (ISA), a United Nations body tasked with setting global standards for ocean floor mining.
“The United States has a core national security and economic interest in maintaining leadership in deep sea science and technology and seabed mineral resources,” Trump states in the order.
Officials say US waters hold over 1 billion metric tons of seabed mineral deposits, including copper, cobalt, manganese and nickel — essential materials for renewable energy technologies and military applications.
However, the move has been met with sharp criticism from environmental groups and international regulators, which have long warned of the untested ecological risks of deep-sea mining.
“We condemn this administration’s attempt to launch this destructive industry on the high seas in the Pacific by bypassing the United Nations process,” said Greenpeace USA’s Arlo Hemphill in a statement.
“This is an insult to multilateralism and a slap in the face to all the countries and millions of people around the world who oppose this dangerous industry," he continues in the April 25 release.
The ISA, created under the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea — which the US has not ratified — has been working to establish a regulatory framework before any commercial deep-sea mining begins.
It is still deliberating rules on how to balance environmental concerns with mineral exploitation, with ISA Secretary-General Leticia Carvalho expressing hope that a global consensus can be reached by the end of 2025.
Mining companies mobilize amid US critical minerals push
Mining and energy companies are moving swiftly to capitalize on the Trump administration’s push to expand domestic production of rare earths and other critical minerals.
MP Materials (NYSE:MP), the operator of the only active rare earths mine in the US, reported a surge in interest from manufacturers after China imposed new export restrictions. The company has halted shipments of unprocessed ore to China, citing steep tariffs, and is ramping up efforts to process materials domestically.
NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) has welcomed the White House’s call to streamline permitting, which coincides with its plans to accelerate its Nebraska-based Elk Creek critical minerals project.
In the lithium space, oil giants like ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) are clashing over production rights in Arkansas’ Smackover Formation, one of the country's richest potential lithium sources.
Exxon subsidiary Saltwerx recently won regulatory approval to develop a 56,000 acre lithium unit, a move it said could unlock the domestic industry and bolster US energy security.
At sea, The Metals Company (NASDAQ:TMC) is seeking permits under a decades-old US law to mine polymetallic nodules from the Pacific seabed, pointing to renewed political will.
28 April
Strategic Discovery of Deep-Seated High-Grade Rare Earths Confirmed at Ivigtût, Greenland
Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX: EPM) is pleased to report highly encouraging analytical results from 23 selected core samples from six historic diamond drill holes that were completed at the Company’s flagship Ivigtût multi-commodity project in southwest Greenland.
The results confirm the presence of high-grade rare earth element (REE) mineralisation at the Grønnedal Prospect, which is located within the Ivigtût Project Area.
The analyses, conducted by SGS Laboratories in Canada, demonstrate the occurrence of significant Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO) values. A sample from drillhole R between 25.5 and
25.8m returned 20,092ppm (2.01%) TREO thus reinforcing the project's potential as a strategically located and globally significant source of magnetic and critical REEs essential for decarbonisation and advanced technologies.
Significant Analytical Results include:
- Drillhole R (25.5–25.8m) returned 20,092ppm (2.01%)TREO with 4,677ppm Nd₂O₃, 1,143ppm Pr₂O₃, 246ppm Dy₂O₃, 855ppm Y₂O₃ and 58ppm Tb₂O₃;
- Drillhole S (14.7–15.2m) returned 17,595ppm TREO including 4,269ppm Nd₂O₃, 484ppm Y₂O₃ and 371ppm Gd₂O₃
Director of Eclipse Metals, Mr Carl Poppal, stated:
“These latest analytical results are outstanding. They exceed our expectations and confirm the scale and quality of REE mineralisation present at depth in the Grønnedal prospect. With TREO grades over 2%, including significant Nd, Pr, Dy and Tb concentrations, the magnetic rare earth potential is truly world-class. Importantly, these findings allow us to calibrate the HyperXRF system, enabling rapid assessment across the broader project area and helping fast-track our pathway to an expanded MRE and feasibility development.”
Introduction
The Grønnedal carbonatite-hosted mineral resource is located within the Grønnedal Igneous Complex (Figure 1). The initial mineral resource estimate (MRE) (Table 1) is based on limited shallow drill testing of a small portion of the larger carbonatite complex.
Table 1:Grønnedal Classified Mineral Resource (LREO: Light Rare Earth Oxides, HREO: Heavy Rare Earth Oxides, MREO: Magnet Rare Earth Oxides)
The MRE is underpinned by analytical data derived from both exploration trenching and shallow drilling programs (refer to ASX announcement 25 July and 8th August 2023). Thus, the vertical extents of the MRE are limited to an average depth of only 12m.
In 1950, Kryolitselskabet Øresund A/S, Cryolite Company drilled six diamond holes in the vicinity of the Grønnedal resource to test for a potential iron ore deposit (Figure 1). This drilling extends to depths of up to 200m.
During 2024, the Greenland Government granted Eclipse permission to conduct non-destructive analyses of the government-archived core from these drillholes using the Minalyze XRF TruScan technology developed by Veracio in Gothenburg, Sweden. These data, which are summarised in Table 2, suggest that anomalous rare earth mineralisation, as defined by six key indicator elements, extends to depths of approximately 200m (refer to ASX announcement January 2025).
Table 2: Statistics of Minalyze XRF TruScan Program
To verify the TruScan data, conventional laboratory analyses were required. In late 2024 Eclipse were allowed to extract small specimens from selected core intervals, using sampling protocols approved by the Greenland Government, from 23 intervals representing key lithologies for analytical test work. Sample treatment was carried out by SGS Lakefield, Canada using a sodium peroxide (Na₂O₂) digestion followed by ICP-MS (Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Eclipse Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
24 April
Lindian Resources Flags Security Breach at Kangankunde Rare Earths Project
Lindian Resources (ASX:LIN,OTC Pink:LINIF) confirmed on Tuesday (April 22) that a trespassing incident took placeearlier in the week at its Kangankunde rare earths project in Malawi, Africa.
According to the company, a group of individuals was detained by authorities after entering the site without authorisation and attempting to collect geological samples without consent.
Included in the group were two Chinese nationals.
The matter is currently under investigation by local law enforcement and security agencies.
“Lindian considers this a serious breach of site security and a concerning act of industrial trespass, particularly given the strategic nature of the Kangankunde asset," the company said in a press release.
"The Company takes site safety and security extremely seriously, especially with pre construction works well underway, to find foreign nationals on an active unmapped haul road allegedly taking geological samples is concerning specifically with the current geopolitical nature of the rare earths market," Executive Chairman Robert Martin also noted.
According to Lindian, Kangankunde is recognised as one of the world’s largest and highest-grade undeveloped rare earths resources, making it a strategic asset as the importance of these critical minerals grows.
The company believes the breach underscores Kangankunde's importance in the global rare earths supply chain, especially considering the current geopolitical nature of the rare earths market.
Monazite dominates the project's rare earths mineralisation, with its total indicated and inferred resource coming in at 261 million tonnes averaging 2.14 percent total rare earth oxide (TREO) above a 0.5 percent TREO cut-off grade.
A feasibility study completed in mid-2024 outlines a Stage 1 mine life of 45 years during with Kangankunde is expected to produce approximately 15,300 tonnes of concentrate per year at 55 percent TREO.
Its pre-tax real net present value stands at US$794 million at an 8 percent discount, while its pre-tax real internal rate of return is projected at 99 percent. CAPEX is calculated at US$40 million.
Rare earths are among the resources being affected by US-China trade tensions. Competition has intensified in the market, considering the use of rare earths in electric vehicles, smartphones and military equipment.
China has imposed export controls on key rare earths, while the US has been investing in its domestic processing capacity to reduce its dependence on Chinese rare earths. Other countries are also looking to secure supply.
With Kangankunde as its flagship asset, Lindian said it will continue to engage with local, regional and international authorities to ensure the site’s security. The company plans to provide further updates as appropriate.
23 April
ERG Denies Sale Talks After Reported US$5 Billion Buyout Offer from US Investor
US investor James Cameron has reportedly made a US$5 billion offer to acquire Eurasian Resources Group (ERG), a major Kazakhstan-backed mining company central to the country’s rare earths expansion
However, the company maintains that no sale discussions are taking place.
A letter reviewed in a Reuters exclusive shows that Cameron, a former chair of London-based miner Petropavlovsk, proposed the multibillion-dollar buyout as ERG prepares to play a leading role in Kazakhstan’s rare earths ambitions.
The offer comes as western governments increasingly look for alternatives to China’s dominance in the global supply of critical materials used in electronics, defense and clean energy technologies.
“The financing will come from a combination of my own funds, as well as equity contributions from other investors in the United States, and possibly Australia and the Middle East,” Cameron reportedly said in the letter to ERG's board.
Sources familiar with the matter say Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is in early talks to advise on the proposed transaction.
Cameron, who shares a name with an unrelated acclaimed film director, has shown interest in Kazakhstan’s untapped rare earths deposits, coincidentally aligning with US efforts to secure its supply chain amid a deepening rift with Beijing.
But, as mentioned, ERG has categorically denied any negotiations are underway. In a statement released on Monday (April 21), Chairman and CEO Shukhrat Ibragimov said that “there are no negotiations on the sale of ERG,” and that “the company’s management is fully committed to further consistent, sustainable development of the Group.”
ERG emphasized that it remains focused on implementing a long-term growth strategy adopted at the end of 2024.
ERG, headquartered in Luxembourg and 40 percent owned by the Kazakh government, is one of the world’s largest producers of copper, cobalt, aluminum and iron ore. It was privatized in 2013 in a US$4.5 billion buyout by its three founders and the state. Following the recent death of board chairman and company co-founder Alexander Mashkevich this past March, only one of the original founders, Patokh Chodiev, remains a shareholder of ERG.
Cameron’s unsolicited bid arrives at a pivotal moment for Kazakhstan’s mining ambitions.
Earlier this month, Kazakh geologists announced the discovery of a massive rare earths deposit that is estimated to contain resources of over 20 million metric tons. The find could potentially catapult the Central Asian nation into the ranks of the top three global holders of rare earth reserves, alongside China and Brazil.
Kazakhstan is now aiming to increase its output of rare and rare earth metals by 40 percent by 2028, with ERG expected to play a prominent role in the task. Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov has also pledged to increase transparency around the country’s mineral reserves, which were previously kept secret since Soviet times.
ERG was once responsible for producing one-fifth of the world’s gallium, a critical component in semiconductors. That output ceased in 2012 when China flooded the market, depressing prices.
The strategic importance of such materials has re-emerged since China banned exports of gallium to the US in a tit-for-tat crackdown between Washington and Beijing over chip technology.
At the same time, ERG is undergoing a strategic overhaul of its African operations to reduce costs and refocus its investment priorities. The company is reviewing its mining licenses in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and weighing the potential sale of assets in Mozambique, according to Nicolas Treand, CEO of ERG Africa.
Speaking to Bloomberg at the Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town, South Africa, in February, Treand noted that the company is seeking to “clean house in the DRC.”
“The market is pretty, pretty bad and pretty depressed and I think it’s going to be depressed for the next two to three years,” he said, citing a global glut in cobalt that has driven prices of the battery metal to record lows.
22 April
Trump Orders Security Probe on Rare Earths and Critical Minerals Imports
In an escalation of his administration’s industrial and national security agenda, US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order directing the secretary of commerce to initiate a formal investigation into whether US reliance on imported processed critical minerals and their derivative products is a threat to national security.
The directive invokes Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, the same legal authority previously used to impose sweeping tariffs on steel and aluminum imports during Trump’s first term.
“Critical minerals, including rare earth elements, are essential for national security and economic resilience,” the White House states in a fact sheet released shortly after the order’s signing.
“Processed critical minerals and their derivative products are key building blocks of our defense industrial base and integral to applications such as jet engines, missile guidance systems, advanced computing, radar systems, advanced optics, and secure communications equipment,” the April 15 document also notes.
The executive order tasks the Department of Commerce with investigating the national security implications of US imports of critical minerals — such as tungsten, gallium and rare earth metals — and the manufactured goods that incorporate them, including semiconductors, electric vehicle components and high-performance magnets.
A report, due within 180 days, is expected to evaluate global supply chain vulnerabilities, market manipulation practices by foreign producers and the broader economic impact of import dependence.
The China factor
The executive action from the Trump administration arrives against the backdrop of escalating tensions with China, which has recently weaponized its dominance in the global critical minerals market once again.
In the past several months, China has imposed sweeping export controls on materials such as gallium, germanium, antimony and most recently, six heavy rare earth metals and rare earth magnets.
In early April, China implemented tighter export controls on samarium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, lutetium, scandium and yttrium, key materials for electronics and defense manufacturing. These moves have significantly disrupted supply chains for sectors ranging from aerospace to automotive manufacturing.
The White House has characterized these actions as a form of “economic coercion,” warning that adversarial nations are leveraging control over mineral processing to manipulate prices and exert geopolitical influence.
“Foreign producers have engaged in price manipulation, overcapacity, and arbitrary export restrictions,” the fact sheet further notes, asserting that such tactics pose a serious national security risk to the US economy and defense.
A coordinated policy push
Trump’s latest order on critical minerals is part of a broader effort to reorient US trade and industrial policy around the principles of security, reciprocity and domestic production.
Since returning to office, Trump has reinvigorated his “America First” economic strategy by imposing a sweeping 10 percent blanket tariff on all countries, implementing targeted higher tariffs on nations with which the US runs significant trade deficits and launching multiple Section 232 investigations.
As part of this campaign, tariffs on Chinese goods have surged to as high as 245 percent, reflecting not only trade imbalances, but also punitive measures for China’s retaliatory tariffs and its role in the fentanyl crisis.
The American administration has also revived the original 25 percent tariff on steel and aluminum, closing loopholes and exemptions that had eroded its effectiveness.
In launching the latest investigation, the president emphasized the urgency of creating a domestic ecosystem capable of meeting demand for both raw materials and the high-tech goods they enable.
The executive order has received an immediate and favorable response from industry stakeholders.
For instance, American Tungsten (CSE:TUNG,OTCQB:DEMRF), a Canada-based company developing the IMA mine project in Idaho, issued a statement praising the White House’s action.
Ali Haji, CEO of American Tungsten, called the order a welcome development.
“We continue to be encouraged by the US Administration’s focus on developing the country’s critical metals capabilities and its endorsement of the sector,” he said in a company press release.
“As the Government continues to awaken to the potentials of its own domestic production capabilities, the American Tungsten team will continue to advance our past-producing tungsten project, the IMA Mine,” Haji added.
The company is an active member of the US Defense Industrial Base Consortium, and has engaged with the Department of Defense on potential partnerships aimed at revitalizing American mining and refining capacity.
Under the timeline outlined in the executive order, the Department of Commerce must produce a draft interim report within 90 days for interagency review. The final report, which will contain recommendations for possible actions — including the imposition of tariffs, import restrictions or incentives for domestic production — is due within six months.
07 April
Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2025
Rare earth elements (REEs) are crucial for technologies like smartphone cameras and defense systems.
A select few from the group of 17 are also vital to clean energy transition industries such as electric vehicles (EVs) — neodymium and praseodymium are found in the permanent magnet synchronous motors used in EV drive trains.
China's dominance in rare earths production and reserves has prompted countries like the US, Canada and Australia to boost their own mining and processing efforts to secure their supply chains.
In May 2024, the former US government announced a 25 percent tariff on imports of Chinese rare earth magnets beginning in 2026, aiming to both protect American industries from China's trade practices and support domestic production of rare earths. One form of magnet that the tariffs will affect is sintered neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) magnets, crucial for EV motors and wind turbines.
This marks the first time rare earth magnets are included in Section 301 tariffs, signaling a significant move in the US-China trade conflict. The initiative is part of broader efforts to bolster US energy and national security.
Two months later, China's State Council introduced regulations to tighten control over the country's rare earth resources. Taking effect on October 1, 2024, these new rules impose strict oversight on REE mining, smelting and trading. They also ban the export of technology for extracting and separating rare earths and for making rare earth magnets.
New US President Donald Trump has escalated the trade war between the two countries significantly since he took office on January 20, 2025, announcing cumulative tariffs of 54 percent on imports of Chinese goods. This includes the 34 percent imposed on China on April 2 when Trump announced varying tariffs on nearly every country in the world.
The tariff drew a strong rebuke from China as it announced tight export controls on seven rare earth minerals: samarium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, lutetium, scandium and yttrium. This move will cause a significant hit to defense and renewable energy supply chains globally.
Trump's push to obtain an agreement with Ukraine that would give US mining companies access to rare earth mineral deposits in the country, alongside his stated goal to annex Greenland for its rare earths largess have also brought much attention to the sector.
Meanwhile, the EU is also seeking to reduce its reliance on Chinese rare earths through a new law enacted in May 2024, which aims to significantly boost domestic production of critical minerals, including rare earths, by 2030.
These recent escalations could be a boon to rare earth minerals and rare earth magnet stocks operating in the space outside of China. To help paint a better picture of the REE landscape, the Investing News Network has compiled a list of the biggest rare earths stocks by market cap on US, Canadian and Australian stock exchanges.
Data was gathered on April 7, 2025, using TradingView’s stock screener.
US rare earths stocks
The US is striving to secure stable domestic supply of REEs outside China, a matter that has become even more pressing in 2025 due to the escalation of the US-China trade war and China's new rare earth mineral export restrictions.
The nation has vast rare earths reserves and is the second largest global REE producer thanks to its sole operating mine, Mountain Pass. However, it currently lacks sufficient processing facilities.
American rare earths companies are working to address this imbalance, presenting investment opportunities for those looking to capitalize on the market's growth potential. Learn more about MP Materials, Energy Fuels and NioCorp Developments, the three largest US rare earths stocks by market cap, below.
1. MP Materials (NYSE:MP)
Market cap: US$3.92 billion
Share price: US$23.99
MP Materials, the largest producer of rare earths outside China, focuses on high-purity separated neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) oxide, heavy rare earths concentrate, lanthanum and cerium oxides and carbonates.
The company went public in mid-2020 after acquiring the Mountain Pass mine in California, the only operational US-based rare earths mine and processing facility. In Q3 2023, MP Materials began producing separated NdPr, marking a significant milestone. The company plans to increase rare earth oxide production by 50 percent within four years.
In April 2024, MP Materials was awarded US$58.5 million to support construction of the first fully integrated rare earth magnet manufacturing facility in the US. This funding, part of the Section 48C Advanced Energy Project tax credit, was granted by the Internal Revenue Service and US Department of the Treasury after the evaluation of around 250 projects based on their technical and commercial viability, as well as their environmental and community impact.
Located in Fort Worth, Texas, the facility began producing the NdFeB magnets crucial for EVs, wind turbines and defense systems this January with first commercial deliveries expected by the end of the year. MP Materials is sourcing raw materials from its Mountain Pass mine for an end-to-end supply chain with integrated recycling.
MP released its full-year 2024 results on February 20, reporting record production of NdPr oxide at 1,294 metric tons (MT) and rare earth oxides (REO) in concentrate production at 45,455 MT.
2. Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU,TSX:EFR)
Market cap: US$725.33 million
Share price: US$3.45
Energy Fuels is a leading US uranium and rare earths company that operates key uranium production centers, including the White Mesa mill in Utah and the Nichols Ranch and Alta Mesa projects in Wyoming and Texas. It acquired the Bahia rare
The company finished construction of Phase 1 REE separation infrastructure at White Mesa in early 2024, and in June reported successful commercial production of separated NdPr that meets the specifications required for REE-based alloy manufacturing. The company believes it is the first US company in decades to achieve commercial-scale, on-spec rare earths separation from monazite. The Phase 1 REE separation circuit is now operating at full capacity.
Following its 2023 acquisition of the Bahia heavy mineral sands project in Brazil, Energy Fuels made multiple deals in 2024 with the aim of acquiring feedstock for White Mesa.
In early June of last year, Energy Fuels executed a joint venture that gives it the option to earn a 49 percent stake in Astron's (ASX:ATR) Donald rare earths and mineral sands project in Victoria, Australia. Donald is expected to begin production as early as 2026, and will supply the White Mesa mill with 7,000 to 8,000 MT of monazite sand in rare earths concentrate annually in Phase 1, with plans to expand output in subsequent phases.
In October 2024, Energy Fuels acquired Australian mineral sands company Base Resources, which owns the Toliara project in Madagascar. According to the company, the Bahia, Donald and Toliara projects "have the combined ability to produce up to 43,000 metric tons of monazite per year."
In its financial results for the year ended on December 31, 2024, Energy Fuels reported production of about 38,000 kilograms of separated NdPr from its REE separation circuit at the White Mesa Mill.
Energy Fuels inked a memorandum of understanding with South Korea-based POSCO in mid-March for the potential creation of a non-China REE supply chain for EVs and hybrid EV drivetrains for US, EU, Japanese and South Korean auto markets.
3. NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB)
Market cap: US$94.1 million
Share price: US$2.01
NioCorp Developments is advancing its Elk Creek project in Nebraska, which features North America's highest-grade niobium deposit under development, with significant scandium production capacity.
An updated 2022 feasibility study highlights an extended mine life, improved ore grades and enhanced economics for niobium, scandium and titanium. Metallurgical testing has demonstrated the asset's ability to produce high-purity magnetic rare earth oxides at a recovery rate of 92 percent or higher.
In April 2024, NioCorp announced plans to explore the feasibility of integrating the recycling of permanent rare earth magnets into its proposed Elk Creek critical minerals project in Southeast Nebraska. An assessment will be undertaken to better understand the technical and commercial viability of recycling post-consumer NdFeB magnets back into separated rare earth oxides, which could then be utilized in the production of new NdFeB magnets.
The initial phase of this investigation involved bench-scale testing and was successfully completed in October 2024.
The Elk Creek project is fully permitted for construction. NioCorp is working to secure financing to move the project forward, and the US Export-Import Bank advanced its application for financing to its next stage of due diligence in February.
Canadian rare earths stocks
As part of Canada's Critical Minerals Strategy, the government has allocated C$3.8 billion in federal funding for opportunities across the critical minerals value chain, from exploration to recycling.
REEs are among the minerals listed as critical.
Additionally, the government has designated C$7.5 million to support the establishment of a rare earths processing facility in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. In mid-September 2024, the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) announced that the facility reached commercial-scale production, making it the first in North America to achieve this milestone.
The SRC plans to produce 400 MT annually by early 2025.
Learn about Aclara Resources, Ucore Rare Metals and Mkango Resources, the three largest Canada-listed rare earth stocks by market cap, below.
1. Aclara Resources (TSX:ARA)
Market cap: C$106.68 million
Share price: C$0.53
Aclara Resources is advancing its Penco Module project in Chile, characterized by ionic clays abundant in heavy rare earths. Its objective is to generate rare earths concentrate via an environmentally friendly extraction process. This approach aims to eliminate the need for a tailings facility, minimize water use and ensure the absence of radioactivity in the final product.
Aclara and Vacuumschmelze penned a memorandum of understanding in early July 2024 to jointly pursue a "mine-to-magnets" solution for ESG-compliant permanent magnets. The partnership seeks to develop a resilient, ESG-focused supply chain for these critical components.
Aclara successfully concluded a semi-industrial pilot plant program for Penco Module in 2023, yielding 107 kilograms of wet high-purity heavy rare earths concentrate from 120 MT of ionic clays.
The company submitted a new environmental impact assessment (EIA) for the project in June 2024 that features an improved design addressing environmental and social concerns, and it moved to the next stage in August. At the end of March 2025, it submitted a further report addressing technical observations and comments on its EIA from government agencies and local stakeholders, respectively.
Aclara is also advancing its Carina Module project in Brazil, which it discovered in 2023. In December of that year, Aclara disclosed an initial inferred resource for the project, saying it encompasses approximately 168 million MT grading 1,510 parts per million total rare earth oxides and 477 parts per million desorbable rare earth oxides.
In August 2024, Aclara released an updated preliminary economic assessment for Carina Module featuring initial capital costs of US$593 million and sustaining capital costs of US$86 million. Later in the month, the company signed a memorandum of understanding with the State of Goiás and Nova Roma to expedite the Carina Module project, emphasizing its importance for local development and Brazil's critical minerals supply.
Aclara says it is fully financed to pursue its aims of achieving production by 2028. Its plans for 2025 include progressing permitting at both its rare earth projects, starting pilot plant activities at Carina by Q2 2025 and completing a pre-feasibility study by Q3 2025.
2. Mkango Resources (TSXV:MKA)
Market cap: C$84.83 million
Share price: C$0.32
Mkango Resources is positioning itself to be a leader in the production of recycled rare earth magnets, alloys and oxides via its 79.4 percent stake in Maginito with partner CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH,OTCQB:CTHCF).
Its mineral assets include the Songwe Hill rare earths project in Malawi, which is targeting neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium, and its Pulawy rare earths separation project in Poland. The company also holds a diverse exploration portfolio in Malawi.
At the end of July 2024, Mkango's wholly owned subsidiaries and the government of Malawi signed a mining development agreement for the Songwe rare earths project confirming the fiscal terms for its development, including a 10 percent interest to Malawi's government and exemption from custom and excise duties imports and exports.
Maginito owns HyProMag, a firm focusing on rare earth magnet recycling. HyProMag is the licensee of the Hydrogen Processing of Magnet Scrap (HPMS) process, which demagnetizes and liberates rare earth magnets from scrap.
A pilot plant using a long-loop recycling process underpinned by the HPMS process was commissioned in July 2024, and commercial operations are anticipated to start in Q1 2025. Additionally, Maginito is expanding HyProMag’s recycling technology to the US through the joint venture HyProMag USA, with a positive feasibility study completed in November 2024. While the feasibility study was based on two HPMS vessels, HyProMag announced in March 2025 that conceptual studies are underway to expand the capacity to three vessels and the addition of "long-loop chemical processing" to compliment the HPMS short-loop recycling process.
In an August 2024 update for investors, Mkango reported that HyProMag will receive 350,125 euros to develop its eco-friendly NeoLeach technology, which will further upgrade metals recovered with HPMS. The funding is part of the 8 million euro GREENE project from the European Commission’s Horizon Europe Programme, which aims to improve the resource efficiency and performance of rare earth permanent magnets.
Mkango completed a C$4.11 million private placement in early February 2025 to help fund the advancement of its rare earth magnet recycling projects in the UK and Germany. The next month, the company provided an update on the construction of its UK magnet recycling and manufacturing facility, which is on track to begin initial commercial production by the end of Q2 2025.
In late March 2025, the European Commission designated Mkango's Pulawy project in Poland as a strategic project under the Critical Raw Materials Act.
3. Ucore Rare Metals (TSXV:UCU)
Market cap: C$77.1 million
Share price: C$1.06
Ucore Rare Metals is focused on the exploration and separation of rare earths in Canada and the US.
The company owns the Bokan-Dotson Ridge rare earths project in Alaska and is developing a strategic metals complex for processing heavy and light rare earths in Louisiana. Ucore acquired an 80,800 square foot brownfields facility in Alexandria, Louisiana, for developing its first commercial REE processing facility in January 2024.
In Canada, Ucore's Ontario-based RapidSX demonstration plant, operated by Kingston Process Metallurgy, was commissioned to evaluate the techno-economic advantages, scalability and commercial viability of the RapidSX technology platform for separating and producing REEs like praseodymium, neodymium, terbium and dysprosium. This initiative was supported by a US$4 million award from the US Department of Defense, granted to Ucore's subsidiary, Innovation Metals.
In late April 2024, Ucore reported that it tested a mixed rare earths carbonate from Defense Metals' (TSXV:DEFN,OTCQB:DFMTF) Wicheeda project and confirmed it was suitable for commercial-scale processing at Ucore's planned facilities. According to the release, "(Wicheeda) is a source of material that can become a fundamental economic and technical component to Ucore’s plan of developing multiple SMC’s across North America."
On July 9 2024, Ucore announced the execution of a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Cyclic Materials that aims to to qualify Cyclic's recycled rare earth oxide product in Ucore's process. This will start with the use of initial trial quantities from Cyclic to support Ucore's rare earths demonstration program at its RapidSX facility. The agreement positions Cyclic Materials as a potential long-term source for Ucore's planned facilities in the US and Canada.
In mid-August 2024, Ucore and Meteoric Resources (ASX:MEI,OTC Pink:METOF) signed a memorandum of understanding for Meteoric to supply 3,000 MT of total rare earth oxides from its Caldeira project in Brazil to Ucore's Louisiana strategic metals complex. A similar deal was established with Australia’s ABx Group (ASX:ABX) in early September. It will see ABx supply Ucore with mixed rare earth carbonates from its ionic adsorption clay rare earths resource in Northern Tasmania.
At the start of 2025, Ucore was awarded C$500,000 via its partnership with Ontario’s Critical Minerals Innovation Fund to help finance the advancement of the company’s RapidSX Commercial Demonstration Facility.
Australian rare earths stocks
Australia ranks among the globe's top rare earths producers and possesses the fourth largest rare earths reserves. The nation is notable for hosting the largest supplier of rare earths outside of China.
Learn more about Lynas Rare Earths, Iluka Resources and Arafura Resources, the three largest ASX-listed rare earths stocks focused stocks by market cap.
1. Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC)
Market cap: AU$6.83 billion
Share price: AU$7.54
Well-known ASX-listed rare earths stock Lynas Rare Earths is the leading separated rare earths producer outside of China, with operations in Australia, Malaysia and the US. In Western Australia, Lynas operates the Mount Weld mine and concentrator and is ramping up processing at its Kalgoorlie rare earths processing facility.
In mid-2023, Lynas received AU$20 million from the Australian government's Modern Manufacturing Initiative. This funding supports the Apatite leach circuit project at Lynas’ Kalgoorlie facility.
The company marked a pivotal moment in December 2023, when the Kalgoorlie facility achieved its first production milestone, signaling the transition from commissioning to full-scale operations. Additionally, Lynas is establishing a light rare earths processing facility and a heavy rare earths separation facility in Texas, US.
The company processes mined material at its separation facility in Malaysia. In late June 2024, Lynas announced plans to begin production of separated dysprosium and terbium products at its Malaysian operations in the 2025 calendar year.
In August, the firm reported a 92 percent increase in mineral resources and a 63 percent rise in ore reserves at the Mount Weld site. According to the company, mineral resources have expanded from 55.4 million MT to 106.6 million MT at a grade of 4.12 percent total rare earth oxides; meanwhile, ore reserves have grown from 19.7 million MT to 32 million MT at a grade of 6.44 percent total rare earth oxides.
The new estimates include significant increases in contained heavy rare earths and support a mine life of over 20 years at expanded production rates. Additionally, stored tailings were added to the ore reserves as the operations have the ability to reprocess them to recover additional rare earth minerals.
Lynas’ new large-scale downstream Kalgoorlie rare earths processing facility came online in November 2024. According to the company, the facility is a key part of its 2025 growth plan.
In its H1 2025 fiscal year results, Lynas reported sales revenue of AU$254.3 million an increase of AU$19.5 million year-over-year despite a decrease in average China domestic NdPr prices.
CEO Amanda Lacaze attributed this to a 22 percent increase in NdPr production volume.
2. Iluka Resources (ASX:ILU)
Market cap: AU$1.55 billion
Share price: AU$4.42
Iluka Resources is advancing its Eneabba rare earths refinery in Western Australia with backing from the Australian government, which aims to bolster the country’s footprint in the global rare earths market. The company also owns zircon operations in Australia, including Jacinth-Ambrosia, the world's largest zircon mine.
Iluka secured an AU$1.25 billion non-recourse loan for Eneabba under the AU$2 billion Critical Minerals Facility administered by Export Finance Australia, and the Australian government agreed to an additional AU$400 million in funding in December 2024. This funding will support the development of Eneabba as a fully integrated refinery capable of producing both light and heavy separated rare earth oxides. The facility will process material from Iluka’s own feedstocks and third-party suppliers, with initial production expected to commence by 2027.
Additionally, Iluka is progressing its Wimmera project in Victoria, focusing on mining and beneficiation of fine-grained heavy mineral sands in the Murray Basin. This project aims to supply zircon and rare earths over the long term. A definitive feasibility study for Wimmera is scheduled for completion by the end of 2025.
On February 19, 2025, Iluka released its 2024 full-year results, which included AU$1.13 billion in revenue, a year-over-year decrease of 9 percent. Looking forward, the company stated, "The implementation of tariffs on Chinese imports in Europe and other regions – considered favourable to Iluka’s customers – is expected to impact trade flows from H1 2025."
3. Arafura Resources (ASX:ARU)
Market cap: AU$381.97 million
Share price: AU$0.16
Arafura Resources, an Australian rare earths firm, has secured government funding to advance its Nolans rare earths project in the Northern Territory. Arafura is currently working toward a final investment decision for Nolans, which is shovel ready. Nolans is envisioned as a vertically integrated operation with on-site processing facilities.
A 2022 mine report updates Nolans' expected lifespan to 38 years, targeting an annual production capacity of 4,440 MT of NdPr concentrate. The project's definitive feasibility study highlights significant concentrations of neodymium and praseodymium, alongside all other rare earths in varying quantities.
Arafura has inked binding offtake agreements with Hyundai Motors (KRX:005380), Kia (KRX:000270) and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. Additionally, the company has a non-binding memorandum of understanding with GE Vernova's (NYSE:GEV) GE Renewable Energy to collaborate on establishing sustainable rare earths supply chains.
In its update for the June 2024 quarter, Arafura said it had secured conditional approval for over US$1 billion in debt funding for the Nolans project.
In late August 2024, Arafura signed a memorandum of understanding with Canada’s SRC to process rare earths from Arafura’s Nolans project into dysprosium and terbium oxides at SRC’s facility in Saskatchewan. The collaboration aims to support global supply chain diversification for energy transition technologies.
The company received a AU$200 million investment commitment from Australia's National Reconstruction Fund in January 2025. Arafura said it is expecting to make a final investment decision in the first half of 2025.
In March 2025, Arafura announced a binding offtake agreement with Traxys Europe through which Arafura will supply a minimum of 100 MT per year of NdPr oxide over a five-year term from the Nolans project. Arafura has the option to increase the offtake to a maximum of 300 MT per year at its discretion.
