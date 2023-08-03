Sage Potash Closes Private Placement

Badge
Lake Resources
Focused on producing high-purity sustainable lithium at a low-cost.
Lithium Investing

A "Strong Story" of High-purity Lithium Carbonate Production, Lake Resources CEO Says

Lithium Investing

“We have shifted our first lithium date from the end of 2024 to the second half of 2027. We’ve got a strong story of the building blocks of how we got there,” said Lake Resources CEO and Managing Director David Dickson.

Despite taking some hits on its share price recently, Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) is looking ahead to executing a stronger strategy to achieve its ultimate goal of producing 50,000 metric tons (MT) per year of battery-grade lithium carbonate at its Kachi project in Argentina by 2030.

“We reset the project. We analyzed it … we have shifted our first lithium date from the end of 2024 to the second half of 2027. We’ve got a strong story of the building blocks of how we get there,” said David Dickson, Lake Resources' CEO and managing director.

The company issued an operational update in June that contained significant changes to its earlier projections, including the aforementioned three year delay on first lithium production, a two phased approach to get to the 50,000 MT per year production target and much higher capital costs than originally estimated.

“I think what we have now is a story which is credible. It’s real. We’ve taken a lot of the risk out of building this whole facility,” Dickson said. “I think the industry itself is going through some sort of learning curve or transition to really learn what it takes to develop and build something like this.”

The company is expected to release a definitive feasibility study for the Kachi project by the end of 2023, which will further fine-tune the company’s strategy. In the same operational update, Lake Resources also announced a mineral resource expansion from 5.3 million MT to 8.1 million MT of lithium carbonate equivalent.

Watch the full interview with Lake Resources CEO and Managing Director David Dickson above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Lake Resources (ASX:LKE). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Lake Resources in order to help investors learn more about the company. Lake Resources is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Lake Resources and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

LLKKF
Cleantech Investingasx:lkelake resourceslithium developmentotc:llkkfLithium Investing
The Conversation (0)
