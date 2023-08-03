Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- GMV Minerals: Leveraging a Potentially Rich Lithium Asset in Nevada
- Toggle3D.ai: Democratizing 3D Content Through Artificial Intelligence
- Traction Uranium and Forum Energy Metals Complete Airborne Geophysical Survey on the Grease River Project, Athabasca Basin
- ION Energy Amends and Restates Acquisition Agreement for Bliss Lake Lithium Pegmatite Project
- Infinity Stone Ventures Approved To Cross List On Upstream
- GMV Minerals: Leveraging a Potentially Rich Lithium Asset in Nevada
- More Press Releases
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil & Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
A "Strong Story" of High-purity Lithium Carbonate Production, Lake Resources CEO Says
“We have shifted our first lithium date from the end of 2024 to the second half of 2027. We’ve got a strong story of the building blocks of how we got there,” said Lake Resources CEO and Managing Director David Dickson.
Despite taking some hits on its share price recently, Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) is looking ahead to executing a stronger strategy to achieve its ultimate goal of producing 50,000 metric tons (MT) per year of battery-grade lithium carbonate at its Kachi project in Argentina by 2030.
“We reset the project. We analyzed it … we have shifted our first lithium date from the end of 2024 to the second half of 2027. We’ve got a strong story of the building blocks of how we get there,” said David Dickson, Lake Resources' CEO and managing director.
The company issued an operational update in June that contained significant changes to its earlier projections, including the aforementioned three year delay on first lithium production, a two phased approach to get to the 50,000 MT per year production target and much higher capital costs than originally estimated.
“I think what we have now is a story which is credible. It’s real. We’ve taken a lot of the risk out of building this whole facility,” Dickson said. “I think the industry itself is going through some sort of learning curve or transition to really learn what it takes to develop and build something like this.”
The company is expected to release a definitive feasibility study for the Kachi project by the end of 2023, which will further fine-tune the company’s strategy. In the same operational update, Lake Resources also announced a mineral resource expansion from 5.3 million MT to 8.1 million MT of lithium carbonate equivalent.
Watch the full interview with Lake Resources CEO and Managing Director David Dickson above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Lake Resources (ASX:LKE). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Lake Resources in order to help investors learn more about the company. Lake Resources is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Lake Resources and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1935.19
|-0.45
|Silver
|23.54
|-0.06
|Copper
|3.89
|-0.01
|Palladium
|1713.17
|0.00
|Platinum
|1087.26
|0.00
|Oil
|81.72
|+0.17
|Heating Oil
|3.09
|+0.01
|Natural Gas
|2.56
|0.00
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Featured Lithium Investing Stocks
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.