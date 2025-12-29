A.I.S. Resources TSXV Reinstatement to Trading

A.I.S. Resources TSXV Reinstatement to Trading

A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSXV: AIS,OTC:AISSF, OTC- PINK: AISSF) ("AIS" or the "Company") announces that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange" or the "TSXV") has accepted the Company's application for reinstatement to trading. The Company expects that its common shares will be reinstated for trading on the TSXV on or about January 2, 2026.

Following the November 14, 2025 revocation of the Company's failure-to-file cease trade order by the BCSC the Company applied on November 19, 2025 for reinstatement to trading with the TSX Venture Exchange. (the "Exchange"). In connection with the application for reinstatement to trading the Company has undergone an Exchange review which is now completed. The Company acknowledges and appreciates the patience of its shareholders and stakeholders during this process.

About A.I.S. Resources Limited

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company focuses on natural resource opportunities, aiming to unlock value by acquiring early-stage projects and providing the necessary technical and financial support to develop them. AIS is guided by a seasoned team of engineers, geologists, and finance professionals with a proven track record of success in capital markets.

On Behalf of A.I.S. Resources Limited
Marc Enright-Morin
CEO, Director

Corporate Contact
For further information, please contact:
Marc Enright-Morin, CEO
T: +1-778-892-5455
E: marc@aisresources.com
Website: www.aisresources.com

ADVISORY: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

A.I.S. ResourcesAIS:CCTSXV:AISBattery Metals Investing
AIS:CC
The Conversation (0)
