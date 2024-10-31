Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A Guide to Investing in Physical Gold (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

How Will the US Election Affect the Crypto Industry?

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Alta Mesa Passes Key Milestone in Uranium Production Ramp-Up

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) – Trading Halt

Horizon and Poseidon Merging to Fast-Track the Creation of a New WA Mid-Cap Gold Producer

Horizon Minerals Limited and Poseidon Merging to Create Mid Cap Producer

MOU Signed with Volkov Geology

September 2024 Quarterly Report Ramp-Up Proceeding to Plan as First Production Column Hits Nameplate Capacity

Controlled Thermal Resources

Red Metal Resources

RMES:CC

Falco Resources

FPC:CC

Brunswick Exploration

BRW:TCM
2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Locksley Resources

46% Antimony (Sb) & 1,022 g/t Silver Assay Results at the Mojave Project

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY) (“Locksley” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce high-grade antimony grades up to 46% Sb from the recent rock chip sampling program. Eighteen (18) rock chips returned grades in excess of 1.4% Sb with eight (8) returning grades over 17% Sb. Since mid-2023, Locksley Resources has completed four surface sampling programs, mainly focused on detecting rare earth minerals at the Mojave Project, CA, located 45 minutes from Las Vegas. The most recent surface sampling program focused on the Desert Antimony Mine and potential for high-grade antimony mineralisation to be present along strike of the historically mined mineralised structures in an east-west and north-south direction. The sampling program revealed polymetallic mineralisation along strike of the mineralised structures suggesting a zoned reduced intrusive related system (RIRS).

Highlights:

  • Extremely high-grade rock chip assays up to 46% antimony received
  • 8 rock chip assays returned values over 17% antimony with over 18 of the returned assays over 1.4% antimony
  • High-grade antimony is represented by historic workings developed on the quartz-calcite-stibnite veins
  • Drill targeting and drilling approval application being prepared for submission to the Bureau of Land Management, alongside the Plan of Operations & Environmental Assessment Plan
  • Antimony is listed as a critical mineral by the U.S. Department of Interior as it is used in a wide variety of military, energy, industrial and consumer applications
  • U.S. has very limited domestic mined sources of Antimony and China has restricted export of antimony
  • Funding opportunities for exploration through the Department of Défense (DoD) is being investigated with the next solicitation for funding through the Défense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) being considered

Figure 1: Desert Antimony Mine Area

The Company is preparing drilling targets post receiving the recent high-grade antimony results and has commenced work to submit a drilling approval application to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, which includes a comprehensive Plan of Operations and Environmental Assessment Plan. As antimony is designated a critical mineral by the U.S. Department of Interior, due to its widespread use in military, energy, industrial, and consumer sectors, domestic supply is crucial for national security and economic stability. With China recently restricting global exports, the U.S. faces a significant supply gap, highlighting the importance Locksley’s antimony asset could play if it can be commercialised. The Company is exploring funding opportunities through the Department of Defense, with particular interest in the next Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) solicitation to support the advancement of the Mojave Desert Antimony project.

Locksley Resources Limited Managing Director, Steve Woodham commented:

“The high-grade results from the follow-up sampling around the Desert Antimony Mine have exceeded expectations and highlights how well mineralised the property is, and not just for REEs. The surface strike length based on the recent high-grade results looks to be over 400m which has us very encouraged and looking forward to commencing a drill program post receiving the necessary approvals”.

We certainly look forward to sharing the outcomes of this review and unlocking value for our shareholders.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Locksley Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:lkycritical metalprecious metalsresourcesilversilver investing
Andean Silver

Spectacular High-Grade Hits Continue to Extend Mineralisation Outside Resource

Latest results to underpin the Resource update proposed for next quarter

Andean Silver Limited (ASX: ASL) is pleased to announce further spectacular drilling results which will form part of the next Resource update at its Cerro Bayo Silver-Gold Project in Chile.

Silver bar chart going up.

5 Silver Stocks With Dividends (Updated 2024)

Silver is a notoriously volatile metal capable of wide price swings in either direction.

However, the metal is also seen by many as a safe-haven investment and a hedge against inflation. While investing in silver bullion is one popular method for gaining exposure, silver-mining companies offer another route.

Silver-mining companies with strong balance sheets and experienced management teams are able to capitalize on high silver prices and weather the storm of low silver prices. Some of the most profitable silver-mining companies are even able to offer investors dividends, which may be appealing for those who are in it for the long haul.

Eastern Metals

Final Assay Results from Cobar Project Confirm Potential for Intrusion-Related Mineralisation

Copper anomalism confirmed at Windmill Dam, with IP survey planned to define key targets for follow-up drilling

Eastern Metals Limited (ASX: EMS) (“Eastern Metals” or “the Company”) is pleased to report final assay results from recent reconnaissance drilling at its 100%-owned Cobar Project in NSW.

Two silver bars weighing 1000 grams in front of price charts.

Should You Invest in Silver Bullion? (Updated 2024)

Investing in silver bullion has pros and cons, and what’s right for one investor may not work for another.

Interest in the silver market tends to flourish whenever the silver price increases, with investors beginning to wonder if it is the right time to add physical silver to their investment portfolios.

While silver can be volatile, the precious metal is also seen as a safe-haven asset, similar to its sister metal gold. Safe-haven investments can offer protection in times of uncertainty, and with tensions running high, they could be a good choice for those looking to preserve their wealth in difficult times.

Eastern Metals

Shallow High-Grade Gold Zone Intersected at Kelpie Hill – Cobar Project, NSW

Reconnaissance drilling hits 7m at 4.3g/t Au in the oxide zone, plus base metal mineralisation in the first three drillholes

Eastern Metals Limited (ASX: EMS) (“Eastern Metals” or “the Company”) is pleased to report encouraging initial assay results from a recent reconnaissance drilling program across newly identified high-priority targets at its 100%-owned Cobar Project in NSW.

Silver bar and metal.

5 Best-performing Canadian Silver Stocks of 2024

Silver stocks in 2024 are benefiting from a strong performance from the price of silver, which has moved above the US$30 per ounce mark for the first time since 2012.

It has been buoyed by a variety of factors, including those driving the gold price’s record-setting performance this year, as well as its own unique tailwinds.

According to the Silver Institute, demand for silver is set to outstrip mine supply for the third year in a row, due in part to rising consumption from sectors dependent on the energy transition, including photovoltaics and electric vehicles.

India in particular has seen silver demand soar after the country introduced regulations for domestic production of new solar projects. This has set the path for the country to nearly double its silver imports this year compared to the 3,625 metric tons of silver it imported in 2023.

×