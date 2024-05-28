$4.3M Forward Sales Contract with Wisconsin Public Service

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Technology Stocks

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Don Hansen: Gold Stock Bull Phase Coming, 4 Picks for Current Cycle

Top 10 Central Bank Gold Reserves (Updated 2024)

Lynette Zang: Gold, Silver Price Potential as Public Turns to Sound Money

Trending Press Releases

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Thick New Copper Zones Discovered in Drilling at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

RETRANSMISSION: World Copper Provides Corporate Update

Prospect Ridge Resources Discovers New High-Grade Showings on the Holy Grail Property West of the Copper Ridge Zone

International Lithium Completes Purchase of the Highly Prospective Firesteel Copper Project Near Upsala, Ontario and Application for Drilling Permits

RUA GOLD Commences Exploration Program at the Glamorgan Project on the North Island of New Zealand.

Marvel Discovery Acquires Strategic Ground In Elliot Lake, ON

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Canadian Critical Minerals

CCMI:CC

Manuka Resources Limited

MKR:AU

Condor Energy

CND:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

The Beginner's Guide to Investing in Oil & Gas

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Carbonxt Group

$4.3M Forward Sales Contract with Wisconsin Public Service

United States focused Cleantech company Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (‘‘Carbonxt” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that its largest customer has agreed to a binding purchase order for Activated Carbon Pellets (AC Pellets) valued at $4.3m.

  • Binding $4.3m purchase order received for Activated Carbon (AC) products from US utility Wisconsin Public Service
  • The parties have agreed to terms on a forward purchase contract which will facilitate the $4.3m payment to Carbonxt up-front. The purchase order is for a 6-month supply of AC products
  • Contract is expected to provide a material uplift to net cash in the June quarter, ahead of the planning commissioning and manufacturing launch of CG1’s flagship Activated Carbon production facility in Kentucky in Q3 CY2024
  • US market conditions for both pelletized and granular activated carbon products remain strong, with the Company engaged in ongoing commercial discussions for additional sales agreements

The sale was made under a forward purchase agreement, with Carbonxt to take receipt of the full amount of the purchase order up front, with payment to be received within the next seven days from the date of this announcement. Delivery of the AC Pellets is to occur over the next 6 months.

The agreement with US utilities provider, Wisconsin Public Service (WPS), is for the supply of Carbonxt’s proprietary AC Pellet product, which will be deployed as part of WPS’ innovative ReACT (regenerative activated coke technology) emissions control systems.

ReACT is an integrated multipollutant control approach that removes Nitrogen Oxides (NOx), Sulfur Oxides (SOx) and mercury (Hg) from coal-fired plants by adsorption with activated coke, to reduce aggregate emission levels.

WPS recently publicly announced that the Weston Power Plant (‘Weston’), which is supplied by AC Pellets from Carbonxt, will be in operation until at least 2032. Carbonxt has a long-term contract with WPS for the sole supply of AC Pellets for the life of the power station.

The structure of the forward purchase order by WPS provides Carbonxt with a material uplift in projected net cash for the June quarter. It also reflects the strong partnership that the Company has established with WPS as a long-term supplier, during which time WPS has become Carbonxt’s largest customer to-date.

The Company is in advanced negotiations with clients for additional purchase orders for Powdered Activated Carbon (PAC) products from its Black Birch facility. Funds from the WPS sale will complement the ongoing construction and commissioning of the group’s flagship Activated Carbon production facility in Kentucky – a 50/50 Joint Venture with Kentucky Carbon Processing.

The commissioning and manufacturing launch of the Kentucky plant is scheduled to commence in the September quarter (refer ASX Announcement 21 May 2024). The plant is expected to significantly expand Carbonxt’s production capacity and addressable market for best-in-class activated carbon products, amid ongoing demand tailwinds for water-treatment (Liquid Phase) AC products in the US market.

The Company is advancing towards product testing at Kentucky and remains in negotiations with several large potential customers ahead of full commissioning.

Prices for AC products continue to remain well-supported above US$4,000/ton in the US market, with the plant projected to generate gross profit margins of 45% at prices of US$3,500/ton.

Comment

Managing Director Warren Murphy said: “We are pleased to confirm this forward sales contract, which further consolidates the strong commercial partnership between CG1 and WPS – our largest US partner. The up-front payment terms of the deal are a reflection of the confidence WPS has in our product, along with the ongoing demand for best-in-class activated carbon products. The contract will provide Carbonxt with a material boost to net operating cashflows at an important juncture in our stated development strategy, with major growth upside through the forthcoming commissioning and manufacturing launch of the flagship AC production facility in Kentucky. With strong market conditions for AC products and ongoing commercial discussions for additional sales contracts from our existing operations, Carbonxt is well-placed to capitalise on its strong market position to generate a step-change in group revenues and EBITDA in the second half of calendar 2024.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Carbonxt Group, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stockscleantech stocksasx:cg1cleantech investingCleantech Investing
CG1:AU
Carbonxt Group (ASX:CG1)
Sign up to get your FREE

Carbonxt Group (ASX:CG1) Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Carbonxt Group

Carbonxt Group (ASX:CG1)


Keep reading...Show less
St. Anthony Gold Enters Exclusivity Agreement

St. Anthony Gold Enters Exclusivity Agreement

St. Anthony Gold Corp. ("St. Anthony" or the "Company") (CSE:STAG)(Frankfurt: M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a right of exclusivity agreement (the "ROE") to acquire the Mallay Mine in Peru

The Mallay Mine is located five hours drive north of Lima and three kilometers from the community of Mallay. The 10,562 hectare Tres Cerros Au-Ag Project, mine and processing plant are currently in care and maintenance mode. The existing 600 tpd plant was constructed in 2010.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
An illuminated Tesla sign.

Tesla Doing Damage Control in Europe as Retail Price Cuts Hurt Leasing Companies

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is taking steps to mend strained relationships with European leasing companies following a series of retail price cuts that have negatively impacted fleet values.

According to Reuters, Elon Musk's Tesla is attempting to stabilize its market position by offering unofficial discounts and addressing longstanding service issues to restore confidence among buyers.

Tesla's retail price cuts were designed to counteract softening global demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and rising competition, particularly from Chinese automakers like BYD (OTC Pink:BYDDF,SZSE:002594). However, these reductions have led to financial losses for European leasing companies, which make up nearly half of the region's auto sales.

Keep reading...Show less
Carbonxt Group

Investor Presentation

Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (“Carbonxt” or “the Company”) provides the attached Investor Presentation

Keep reading...Show less
An electric vehicle beside a charging station.

Honda to Establish C$15 Billion Electric Vehicle Value Chain in Ontario

In a bid to expand its electric vehicle (EV) capabilities, Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) has announced plans to invest approximately C$15 billion to establish a comprehensive EV value chain in Ontario, Canada.

The investment reflects Honda's efforts to meet the increasing long-term demand for EVs in North America.

“Today's announcement is a historic investment by a manufacturer in the Canadian auto industry,” said Honda Canada President and CEO Jean Marc Leclerc in a company announcement on April 25. “It proudly honors the highly skilled associates who have earned a global reputation for manufacturing excellence and represents Honda’s recognition of the long-term attractiveness of the Canadian electric vehicle manufacturing ecosystem.”

Keep reading...Show less
Frontier Energy

Quarterly Activity Report Quarter Ending 31 March 2024

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE; OTCQB: FRHYF) (Frontier or the Company) is pleased to provide its quarterly activity report for the quarter ending 31 March 2024. The Company’s Waroona Renewable Energy Project (Project) is located in the South West region of Western Australia, approximately 120km from Perth and 8km from the town of Waroona.
Keep reading...Show less
Tesla steering wheel.

Tesla Shares Jump on Full Self-Driving Milestone in China

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares rose on Monday (April 29) morning following the announcement that Chinese authorities have approved the company’s advanced driver-assistance technology.

The company was up 11.88 percent from Friday’s (April 26) close at US$188.29 as of the opening bell.

CEO Elon Musk made a surprise trip to China over the weekend as the Beijing auto show ended. Soon after his landing, news broke that the company’s advanced driver-assistance technology has successfully met China’s strict data security requirements, leading to the removal of previously placed Tesla car restrictions that prohibited the use of cameras and sensors and restricted over-the-air Tesla updates.

Keep reading...Show less
Carbonxt Group

Appendix 4C

Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (“Carbonxt” or “the Company”) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.


Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Carbonxt Group (ASX:CG1)
Sign up to get your FREE

Carbonxt Group (ASX:CG1) Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Lulo Recovers 19 5 Carat Type IIa Diamond

Aurum Hits 163 g/t Gold within 12m @ 14.56 g/t Gold at Boundiali BD Target 1

Nunavut Cu-Au-Ag Project Primed for Imminent Field Activities to Commence with Top Targets Identified

Approval Received for Trouble Bore Drilling

Related News

Diamond Investing

Lulo Recovers 19 5 Carat Type IIa Diamond

Gold Investing

Aurum Hits 163 g/t Gold within 12m @ 14.56 g/t Gold at Boundiali BD Target 1

Lithium Investing

Nunavut Cu-Au-Ag Project Primed for Imminent Field Activities to Commence with Top Targets Identified

Copper Investing

Approval Received for Trouble Bore Drilling

Resource Investing

Drilling at Geikie Identifies 1.5km Alteration Zone Typical of Basement-Hosted Mineralisation

Gold Investing

Up to 67g/t Au Intersected in Drilling at Trafalgar, NE Tasmania

Resource Investing

Key Safety Permit Received for China Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant

×