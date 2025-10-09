The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
October 09, 2025
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced 400% Increase in Antimony Target Strike Length
Sign up to get your FREE
Locksley Resources Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
29 September
Locksley Resources
High-grade antimony and rare earths prospects for a strategic, US critical minerals play Keep Reading...
3h
Locksley Resources Limited 400% Increase in Antimony Target Strike Length
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announces a major advancement at its Mojave Project in California. Recent structural mapping has dramatically expanded the target mineralised corridor at the Desert Antimony Mine (DAM) Prospect and identified a parallel structural target, enhancing the potential for a larger mineralised... Keep Reading...
08 October
Locksley Reports High-Grade Antimony Concentrate at Significantly Higher Grades than Comparable American Projects in Initial Metallurgical Test Work of Surface Samples from the Company's Desert Antimony Mine Project in California
Locksley Resources, (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQB: LKYRF) announced that the company's advancing metallurgical test work program being conducted on surface samples collected from the Desert Antimony Mine (DAM) Prospect at the company's project in the Mojave Desert is producing concentrate grades believed to be significantly higher than comparable American projects (as reported in publicly... Keep Reading...
07 October
Locksley Produces High Grade Antimony Concentrate
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Locksley Produces High Grade Antimony ConcentrateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
07 October
Locksley Resources Limited Produces High Grade Antimony Concentrate
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to provide an update on the rapidly advancing metallurgical test work program being conducted on surface samples collected from the Desert Antimony Mine (DAM) Prospect. Highlights - Excellent high grade final flotation concentrate of 68.1% achieved from first pass rougher / regrind... Keep Reading...
02 October
Locksley Advances Multiple Antimony & REE Workstreams
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Locksley Advances Multiple Antimony & REE WorkstreamsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
23m
Nasdaq Listing Update
24m
Reinstatement to Quotation
24m
Investor Presentation - White Dam Gold Project Acquisition
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Investor Presentation - White Dam Gold Project AcquisitionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
25m
$13.0 million Placement for White Dam Gold Operation
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced $13.0 million Placement for White Dam Gold OperationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
10h
CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update
The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below. Symbol Company Name Effective Date AUOZ Emperor Metals Inc. Tuesday October 14, 2025 BAR Barranco Gold Mining Corp. BLLG Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. FOMO Formation Metals Inc. GSTR Glenstar Minerals Inc. MAXX Max Power... Keep Reading...
11h
Gold Mining Stocks Poised for Windfall as Prices Top $4,000 Per Ounce
USA News Group News Commentary Issued on behalf of GoldHaven Resources Corp. USA News Group News Commentary Gold smashed through $4,000 per ounce for the first time in history this week, surging over 50% year-to-date as the US government shutdown, ongoing Fed rate cuts, and global economic... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Locksley Resources Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00