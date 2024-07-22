Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Robert Friedland: No Rational Price for Copper as "Essentially Infinite" Demand Meets Short Supply

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD STRENGTHENS MANAGEMENT TEAM

Rua Gold to Acquire Siren Gold's Reefton Assets and Become the Dominant Reefton Goldfield Explorer

Uranium and Gold Explorer Piche to Commence Trading on ASX

Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) – Trading Halt

New High-Grade Gold Discovery at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania. ​Grades up to 99.4g/t Au Recorded

Option to Acquire Residual 49% of Comet Vale and Acquisition of Vivien Gold Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Western Copper and Gold

WRN:CA

Rua Gold

RUA:CNX
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Carbonxt Group

$24M Contract to Leading US Waste Management Business

United States focused Cleantech company Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (‘‘Carbonxt” or “the Company”) is pleased to report that it has secured a four-year contract extension to supply premium PAC products from the Company’s fully-owned Black Birch facility to Reworld, an existing Carbonxt customer and a global leader in sustainable waste solutions, which will generate group revenues of approximately $6 million per annum for the duration of the contract.

  • Significant contract extension for the ongoing supply of premium Powder Activated Carbon (‘PAC’) products to Reworld – an existing Carbonxt customer and a leading provider of sustainable waste solutions in the US waste-to-energy industry
  • Contract is for a four-year term and comprises a material expansion to the supply of PAC from Carbonxt to Reworld from the Company’s Black Birch facility, which will generate annual revenues of ~$6m for the duration of the contract
  • Commencing in October 2024, revenues from the Reworld contract extension will represent an increase of over 25% in total annual revenues for the Group, alongside a significant uplift in gross margin for the Black Birch facility
  • Carbonxt’s renewable product portfolio, superior product performance and customer service were highlighted as primary factors in Reworld’s decision to extend and expand the contract
  • Reworld contract follows Carbonxt’s recent $4.3m up-front forward sale to utility provider Wisconsin Public Service (WPS), further consolidating the Company’s strong position and ahead of the forthcoming commissioning of its flagship activated carbon production facility in Kentucky

All amounts are in AUD unless otherwise stated.

Commencing in October 2024, annual revenues from the contract will represent an increase of over 25% on existing group revenues. In addition, as a result of previous efficiency improvements carried out at Black Birch to boost capacity, along with improved economies of scale from the expanded contract volume, the sale of PAC products to Reworld is expected to achieve gross margins for the Black Birch facility of over 40%.

The PAC will be used in the majority of Reworld’s US thermomechanical treatment facilities (TTFs) that utilize an activated carbon technology to remove mercury, dioxins and furans. The PAC will be manufactured and supplied from Carbonxt’s Black Birch facility in Georgia, which utilizes recovered wood- based material to produce its carbon products.

Carbonxt presently supplies a minor share of Reworld’s PAC requirements. The new 4-year contract commencing in October 2024 will see Carbonxt supply a majority of Reworld’s PAC needs.

A key decision factor for Reworld was the renewable and recycled nature of the Carbonxt PAC products, as Reworld is committed to supplier sustainability and prioritizes suppliers with recycled products. This decision aligns strategically with the focus by Reworld on a more circular economy, advancing zero-waste- to-landfill initiatives and a commitment to sustainability objectives.

Carbonxt will now play a significant role for Reworld in meeting its emission compliance objectives and help drive them towards their sustainability goals. As part of the contract, Carbonxt is joining Reworld’s Preferred Supplier Program and will be partnering with Reworld in various sustainability efforts including the development and purchase of renewable energy credits (RECs). This program aligns both companies’ sustainable business practices and supports the potential for additional collaborative business opportunities.

The contract with Reworld follows a recent $4.3m sale of Activated Carbon (AC) products to US utility Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) (refer ASX Announcement 28 May 2024). The WPS contract was agreed on forward-sale terms, providing Carbonxt with a material increase in short-term cash.

The recent sales momentum for premium activated carbon products in the US market comes ahead of the forthcoming commissioning of Carbonxt’s flagship, state-of-the-art activated carbon production facility in Kentucky in joint venture with its US development partner, KCP.

The field team is overseeing final development works at the Kentucky plant, which remains on track for first production in Q3 CY2024. Negotiations with several large customers for the sale of premium AC products from Kentucky are well advanced, and the Company looks forward to providing further updates soon as production commences.

Comment

Managing Director Warren Murphy said: “This contract expansion and extension with Reworld is a significant development for the Company, and firmly establishes Carbonxt’s presence in the US waste-to- energy sector. Reworld’s expansive network of sustainable waste facilities coupled with Carbonxt’s renewable products enables large-scale emission compliance through a greener supply chain. This is an industry where the need for technologies to meet sustainability and decarbonisation goals is growing rapidly, and our suite of renewable best-in-class PAC products are a perfect fit. With an increase in demand from additional new sectors and ongoing solid performance from our technology portfolio, we remain in a strong position to scale up operations and deliver further value to our shareholders.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Carbonxt Group, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stockscleantech stocksasx:cg1cleantech investingCleantech Investing
CG1:AU
Carbonxt Group
Sign up to get your FREE

Carbonxt Group Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Carbonxt Group

Carbonxt Group


Keep reading...Show less
Reworld Launches ReCredit Program for Sustainable Carbon Offsets

Reworld Launches ReCredit Program for Sustainable Carbon Offsets

Reworld™, a leader in sustainable waste solutions, is announcing the launch of ReCredit a groundbreaking program designed to help customers achieve their net-zero goals through the purchase of sustainable carbon offsets. Reworld™ processes nearly 10 percent of the United States' garbage, significantly reducing net carbon emissions by avoiding methane-generating landfills. This effort prevents over 40 million metric tons of greenhouse gases annually, equivalent to the amount sequestered by 48 million acres of forest—an area spanning eight U.S. states.

ReCredit is one of several key solutions introduced by Reworld™ in its April rebrand, designed to support businesses in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and advancing toward net-zero. This partner program strengthens its relationships and offers exclusive ReCredits to preferred Reworld™ partners, empowering them to manage their carbon footprint.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
St. Anthony Gold Enters Exclusivity Agreement

St. Anthony Gold Enters Exclusivity Agreement

St. Anthony Gold Corp. ("St. Anthony" or the "Company") (CSE:STAG)(Frankfurt: M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a right of exclusivity agreement (the "ROE") to acquire the Mallay Mine in Peru

The Mallay Mine is located five hours drive north of Lima and three kilometers from the community of Mallay. The 10,562 hectare Tres Cerros Au-Ag Project, mine and processing plant are currently in care and maintenance mode. The existing 600 tpd plant was constructed in 2010.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Two workers walk along solar panels.

SunCable Gets Environmental Approval for Australian Solar Farm, Will Power Darwin and Singapore

Renewable energy company SunCable has received principal environmental approval for its flagship Australia-Asia Power Link (AAPowerLink) project, the company announced via press release on Tuesday (July 16).

“This approval allows us to progress the development, commercial, and engineering activities required to advance the project to Final Investment Decision targeted in 2027,” said Cameron Garnsworthy, SunCable's managing director.

Approval came from the Northern Territory's government and the Northern Territory Environment Protection Authority.

Keep reading...Show less
An EV and its charging station on top of a stock chart.

EV Winter? West Still Lagging Behind China as Buyers Face High Prices, Range Anxiety and Tariffs

Although electric vehicle (EV) sales have trended steadily upward over the last five years, industry experts present at Fastmarkets' Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference are concerned that high price points, continued range anxiety and geopolitical tensions could impede future market growth.

Although EVs gained market share last year, accounting for 18 percent of the 75.3 million automobiles sold, figures from the International Energy Agency show that China continues to lead other regions by a wide margin.

Of the 14 million EVs sold in 2023, most new registrations were made in China, which came in at 60 percent. Meanwhile, Europe and the US accounted for 25 percent and 10 percent, respectively.

Keep reading...Show less
Tesla logo and vehicle.

Tesla's Share of US EV Market Dips Below 50 Percent for First Time

Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) share of the US electric vehicle (EV) market fell below the 50 percent threshold for the first time ever in 2024's second quarter, according to a July 11 report from Cox Automotive.

The company’s dominant position in the American EV market, which it has held since the introduction of its Model S in 2012, took a hit on the back of competition from rival automakers, including EV manufacturers in China.

Tesla accounted for 49.7 percent of EV sales in the US from April to June, down from 59.3 percent a year earlier. The decline came despite growth in overall US EV sales, which rose 11.3 percent compared to the same period last year.

Keep reading...Show less
Electric car driving on a scenic highway with "2024" overlay.

Electric Vehicle Market Update: H1 2024 in Review

The electric vehicle (EV) market has boosted demand for commodities such as lithium and cobalt in recent years, making EV sales a good metric for evaluating the battery metals landscape.

However, slowing growth in EV adoption in 2023 led to lower predictions for EV sales this year and lower prices for battery metals. Now that we’re half way through 2024, some interesting trends have emerged that may lead market participants to rethink their EV sales forecasts.

With those factors at play, what are the key electric vehicle trends to watch? Here the Investing News Network (INN) takes a look at what's moving the EV market in 2024, as well as what’s on the horizon for the EV sector longer term.

Keep reading...Show less
Cleantech concept — globe superimposed on river and mountains.

From EVs to Energy: Experts Explore Cleantech Investment Opportunities at Collision

At this year's Collision event, a clear message emerged from industry experts: cleantech is no longer a niche market, but a mainstream investment opportunity with significant growth potential.

The sector has evolved beyond early stage venture capital funding, now encompassing a wider range of investment channels. From infrastructure projects like modernizing power grids and developing sustainable transportation systems, to energy storage solutions and eco-friendly buildings, the cleantech sector is poised for a new era of investment.

In a panel discussion at Collision, which ran from June 18 to 20 in Toronto, Canada, Andrew Beebe, managing director at Obvious Ventures, compared cleantech's early days to those of the internet — there wasn't much investment interest. In fact, he recalled, venture capitalists initially didn't even know what the internet was.

Keep reading...Show less
Emergent Waste Solutions

Emergent Waste Solutions


Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Carbonxt Group
Sign up to get your FREE

Carbonxt Group Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Option to Acquire Niobium/REE Project in British Columbia, Canada

Appointment of Strategic Advisor

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2024

Lo Herma Resource Drilling Permitted – Rig Mobilising to Site

Related News

Uranium Investing

Option to Acquire Niobium/REE Project in British Columbia, Canada

Lithium Investing

Appointment of Strategic Advisor

Gold Investing

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2024

Uranium Investing

Lo Herma Resource Drilling Permitted – Rig Mobilising to Site

Gold Investing

Development Contract for Underground Exploration Drill Drive Awarded to Barminco

Silver Investing

Eastern Metals Granted $910,750 in Junior Minerals Exploration Incentive Tax Credits

Gold Investing

Boundiali Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Delivers Gold Recoveries up to 99%

×