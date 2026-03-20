1844 Resources Strengthens Gaspe Copper Footprint - Completes Key Consolidation Step and All Legacy Obligations

1844 Resources Strengthens Gaspe Copper Footprint - Completes Key Consolidation Step and All Legacy Obligations

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) ("1844" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired an undivided 100% interest in two strategic mining claims in the Gaspé Peninsula, Québec, further consolidating its land position immediately adjacent to the flagship SV2 (SullipekVortexVallières) copper project.

Sylvain Laberge, President & CEO, stated: "This acquisition is another deliberate step in our district-scale consolidation strategy. With drilling permits now secure, we are systematically tightening our hold on the same structural corridor that hosts Osisko Metals' Gaspé Copper redevelopment. These claims close a previous gap and reinforce our belief that the Gaspé remains one of the most compelling large-scale copper districts in North America."

The claims were acquired from arms length third-party vendors for $2,000 cash and 200,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.035 per share. The transaction is subject to final TSX Venture Exchange approval.

2021 Obligations Fully Satisfied

The Company has also issued the final 625,000 shares required under the 2021 mineral rights acquisition agreement, completing all obligations to those arms length third-party vendors.

These actions demonstrate 1844's commitment to disciplined growth and position the Company to accelerate its upcoming work programs and technical releases in the coming weeks.

The share issued in acquisition of the new mineral claims, along with those satisfying the 2021 mineral rights acquisition are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day ending on July 21, 2026, in accordance with the applicable securities legislation and policies of the Exchange.

About 1844 Resources Inc.

1844 is a Canadian exploration company focused on unlocking the value of strategic and energy-transition metals in the underexplored region of Gaspé, Québec. With a dedicated leadership team and a forward-looking approach, 1844 aims to deliver long-term shareholder value through discovery and disciplined growth.

For further information:

Sylvain Laberge, President & CEO
Tel: 514.702.9841
Email: slaberge@sdnlfinancial.com

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289414

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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