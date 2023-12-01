Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Grid Battery Metals: Exploring Highly Prolific Lithium Assets in Nevada

Appia Announces Corrected Target IV Total Area

NorthStar Gaming Announces Plans to Launch Betting Platform Canada-Wide

Cell Signaling Technology Leverages Integrated Cyber's Employee-Focused Cybersecurity Service

Fireweed Advances Boundary Zone, Intersecting 57.4 m of 8.4% Zinc, 1.8% Lead, and 51.8 g/t Silver, and 49.9 m of 10.1% Zinc, and 14.4 g/t Silver

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Nextech3D.ai

NTAR:CNX
More Companies
Trending Reports

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2023 Q4 Copper Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
1844 Announces Update Regarding Hawk Ridge Option Agreement

1844 Announces Update Regarding Hawk Ridge Option Agreement

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's news releases dated March 6, 2023 and September 23, 2023, the Company has entered into an amended and restated option agreement (the "Amended and Restated Option Agreement") with Nickel North Exploration Corp. ("NNX") with respect to the option agreement between the parties dated March 6, 2023, as amended (the "Option Agreement"), relating to the Company's option to acquire the Hawk Ridge Project. Pursuant to the Amended and Restated Option Agreement, the parties have agreed to amend the payment terms and conditions of the Option Agreement as follows:

  1. Upon entering into the Amended and Restated Option Agreement, the Company paid NNX $15,000 in cash as a non-refundable deposit and, upon receiving TSX Venture approval of the Amended and Restated Option Agreement, the Company will pay NNX $335,000 in cash and issue to the Optionor 5,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company.

  2. The Company is now entitled to acquire a 20% undivided interest in the Hawk Ridge Project on the first anniversary of the date that is two business days following the approval of the Amended and Restated Option Agreement by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Effective Date") by paying $350,000 and issuing 4,000,000 common shares of the Company to NNX and incurring $500,000 of exploration expenditures before the first anniversary of the Effective Date (the "First Option").
  1. If the Company exercises the First Option, it can now acquire an additional 10% (for an aggregate 30%) undivided interest in the Hawk Ridge Project by paying $350,000 and issuing 4,000,000 common shares of the Company to NNX on the second anniversary date of the Effective Date, and incurring $500,000 of exploration expenditures before the second anniversary of the Effective Date (the "Second Option").
  1. If the Company exercises the Second Option, it can now acquire an additional 20% (for an aggregate 50%) undivided interest in the Hawk Ridge Project by paying $750,000 and issuing 3,000,000 common shares of the Company to NNX on the third anniversary date of the Effective Date, and incurring $1,000,000 of exploration expenditures before the third anniversary of the Effective Date (the "Third Option").
  1. If the Company exercises the Third Option, it can now acquire an additional 30% (for an aggregate 80%) undivided interest in the Hawk Ridge Project by paying $1,000,000 and issuing 3,000,000 common shares of the Company to NNX on the fourth anniversary date of the Effective Date, and incurring $2,000,000 of exploration expenditures before the third anniversary of the Effective Date (the "Fourth Option").
  1. If the Company exercises the Fourth Option, it can now acquire an additional 20% (for an aggregate 100%) undivided interest in the Hawk Ridge Project by paying $2,000,000 to NNX on the fifth anniversary date of the Effective Date (the "Fifth Option").

Additionally, under the Option Agreement, if the Company did not satisfy the previous payment terms and conditions of the Second Option, the Company's option to acquire the Hawk Ridge Project would terminate and the Company was return to NNX the undivided interest in the Hawk Ridge Project that the Company would have acquired upon the exercise of the First Option for nil consideration, resulting in the Company holding no interest in the Hawk Ridge Project. Now, pursuant to the Amended and Restated Option Agreement, if the Company does not satisfy the payment terms of the Third Option, the Company's option to acquire the Hawk Ridge Project will terminate and the Company will return to NNX the undivided interests in the Hawk Ridge Project to be acquired upon the exercise of the First Option and the Second Option for nil consideration, resulting in the Company holding no interest in the Hawk Ridge Project.

The remaining terms of the Option Agreement are restated in the Amended and Restated Option Agreement.

Mr. Sylvain Laberge, President and CEO of the Company commented: "The option to acquire a 100% interest in the Hawk Ridge Project is transformational for 1844. Hawk Ridge is expected to become one of the flagship properties of the Company and is expected to add to our existing portfolio of copper and other critical mineral projects in coastal Quebec."

For more details regarding the Option Agreement and Hawk Ridge Property, see the Company's news releases dated March 6 and 7, 2023. Copies of the Company's news releases are available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About 1844 Resources Inc.: 1844 is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored regions "Gaspé, Nunavik Québec". With a dedicated management team, the Company's goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

1844 Resources Inc.

(signed) "Sylvain Laberge"

Sylvain Laberge
President and CEO
514.702.9841
Slaberge@1844 resources.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's option on the Hawk Ridge Project, the First Option, the Second Option, the Third Option, the Fourth Option, the Fifth Option, approval by the TSX Venture and the payment and issuance of common shares upon such approval. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which the Company operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. These include assumptions regarding, among other things: general business and economic conditions; the availability of additional exploration and mineral project financing; and Exchange approval.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include exploration or other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/189480

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

1844 ResourcesEFF:CATSXV:EFFBase Metals Investing
EFF:CA
1844 Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

1844 Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
1844 resources inc

1844 Resources


Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Up To $1,000,000 and Amendment to Flow-Through Financing for Gross Proceeds of Up To $300,000

1844 Announces Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Up To $1,000,000 and Amendment to Flow-Through Financing for Gross Proceeds of Up To $300,000

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces amendments to the terms of its (i) non-brokered private placement of units (each, a "Non-FT Unit) previously announced on April 12, June 9, July 20 and September 23, 2023 (the "Non-FT Unit Offering") and (ii) non-brokered private placement of flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") previously announced on September 23, 2023 (the "FT Unit Offering" and, together with the Non-FT Unit Offering, the "Offerings").

Pursuant to the amended terms of the Non-FT Unit Offering, the Company will issue up to 50,000,000 Non-FT Units at a price of $0.02 per Non-FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. Each Non-FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Non-FT Unit Warrant"). Each whole Non-FT Unit Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one non-flow-through Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.05 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Non-FT Unit Offering. 1844 intends to use the net proceeds from the Non-FT Unit Offering in connection with its option to acquire the Hawk Ridge Project, for exploration on the Hawk Ridge Project and for general corporate purposes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Units, Extends the Previously Announced Private Placement of $2,000,000 and Provides Update Regarding Option Agreement

1844 Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Units, Extends the Previously Announced Private Placement of $2,000,000 and Provides Update Regarding Option Agreement

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces a non-brokered private placement of 11,111,111 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at $0.045 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $500,000 (the "FT Unit Offering"). Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" (an "FT Share") within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, an "FT Unit Warrant"). Each FT Unit Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one non-flow-through common share of the Company (each, an "FT Unit Warrant Share") at a price of $0.055 for a period of 36 months following the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces Extension to the Previously Announced Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to $2,000,000

1844 Announces Extension to the Previously Announced Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to $2,000,000

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") further to the Company's news release dated June 9 and July 20, 2023, 1844 announces a 30 day extension of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") to finalize remaining subscriptions and coordinate an orderly closing. The Company is keeping the same terms as previously announced and will raise up to 57,142,858 Units at $0.035 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000.

The Units will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). The Warrants are exercisable for a period of 36 months from closing and the exercise price is $0.055 per Warrant.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces Extend Previously Announced Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to $2,000,000

1844 Announces Extend Previously Announced Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to $2,000,000

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") further to the Company's news release dated June 9, 2023, 1844 announces a 30 day extension of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). The Company is keeping the same terms as previously announced and will raise up to 57,142,858 Units at $0.035 per Unit for gross proceeds is up to $2,000,000.

The Units will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). The Warrants are exercisable for a period of 36 months from closing and the exercise price is $0.055 per Warrant.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Appoints Mr Zoran Mladenovic to the Advisory Board

1844 Appoints Mr Zoran Mladenovic to the Advisory Board

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Zoran Mladenovic to its advisory board.

Mr Mladenovic immigrated to Canada in 1982 after completing his studies at the University of Telecommunication in Belgrade. Having built several companies between 1983 and 1996, Zoran shifted his focus to the stock market, with a specific specialty in options trading. He also creates and operates unique super-exclusive options and insurance in small markets, crypto and collateral insurance for gold businesses and claims.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Options Copper-Gold Project Along San Juan Porphyry Belt. Historical Unaudited Intervals Include 413.5m from 167 @ 0.47% Cu and 0.52 g/t Au *

Pampa Metals Options Copper-Gold Project Along San Juan Porphyry Belt. Historical Unaudited Intervals Include 413.5m from 167 @ 0.47% Cu and 0.52 g/t Au *

Pampa Metals Corp. ("PMC" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQX:PMMCF) is pleased to announce that on November 30, 2023 it entered into an option and joint venture agreement with Compañia Minera Piuquenes S.A (a Panamanian entity) to acquire an 80% interest in the Piuquenes porphyry copper-gold project located in the San Juan province, Argentina. Proximal to the globally significant El Pachón (Glencore) and Altar (Aldebaran Resources) Projects, the Piuquenes porphyry copper-gold project has been privately held since its discovery

Piuquenes Porphyry Copper-Gold Project

Keep reading...Show less
Dr. Jack Milton and the Fireweed Metals Team Receive the 2023 AME H.H. "Spud" Huestis Award

Dr. Jack Milton and the Fireweed Metals Team Receive the 2023 AME H.H. "Spud" Huestis Award

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE: M0G) is pleased to share that Dr. Jack Milton, VP Geology, and the Fireweed Team have been announced as the recipients of the prestigious 2023 Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) H.H. "Spud" Huestis Award for applying a combination of progressive and innovative prospecting techniques and geoscientific technologies leading to the discovery of Boundary West and the expansion of significant mineral resources at the Macmillan Pass ("Macpass") Project, Yukon.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports Exceptional Operational and Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports Exceptional Operational and Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

Highlights:

  • Completed 21,126 metres in 78 holes for the planned 20,000-metre drilling program in 2023.
  • Intersected high-grade nickel, copper, cobalt, palladium and platinum massive to semi-massive sulphides and wide disseminated sulphide mineralized zones, e.g.,
    • 10 metres grading 0.48% Ni, 1.48% Cu, 0.06% Co, 1.28g/t Pd and 0.06g/t Pt in hole FL23-481B.
    • 112.5 metres grading 0.16% Ni, 0.23% Cu, 0.02% Co, 0.35g/t Pd and 0.06g/t Pt in hole FL23-527B.
  • Expanded >3,000 metres in total of the main mineralized zones along the strike (1,600 m in West Zone and 1,400 m in East Zone); extended the satellite mineralized zones for 200-450 metres.
  • Adding results of 39,270 metres in 145 holes of new diamond drilling in 2021-23 to the project database for the completion of an updated Mineral Resources estimation.

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company", TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to report the operational and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining - Drill Program Update and Planned Alcona Phase II Drill Program

Heritage Mining - Drill Program Update and Planned Alcona Phase II Drill Program

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. Further Extends Three Copper-Nickel-Cobalt-PGM Sulphide Mineralized Zones and Continues Unveiling Growth Potential at the Ferguson Lake Project in Canada

Canadian North Resources Inc. Further Extends Three Copper-Nickel-Cobalt-PGM Sulphide Mineralized Zones and Continues Unveiling Growth Potential at the Ferguson Lake Project in Canada

Highlights:

  • Three copper-nickel sulphide zones further extended along strike for: 200 m west of West Zone; 450 m of M-Zone, and 300 by 200 m of Anomaly-51 Zone;
  • Two new sulphide zones confirmed: northeast extension of Anomaly-51 Zone and south of Central Zone.
  • Significant (>3 – 15 metres) massive to semi-massive sulphides and widened (up to 112.5 metres) disseminated sulphide mineralized zones intersected:
    • 15.0 metres grading 0.36%Ni, 0.48% Cu, 0.05% Co, 0.70g/t Pd, 0.08g/t Pt and 0.06g/t Rh in FL23-527 hole.
    • 112.5 metres grading 0.16% Ni, 0.23% Cu, 0.02% Co, 0.35g/t Pd, 0.06g/t Pt and 0.02g/t Rh in FL23-527B hole.

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company", TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to report the return of assay results from 26 remaining holes drilled during the summer, which is the final portion of the 21,126-metre 2023 diamond drilling program completed at its 100% owned Ferguson Lake Project ("Ferguson Lake Project") in Nunavut, Canada.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Receives Drill Permit and Outlines Proposed 2024 Drill Program on Davis Keays Eagle Vein

Fabled Copper Receives Drill Permit and Outlines Proposed 2024 Drill Program on Davis Keays Eagle Vein

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CNSX:FABL)(FRA:XZ7) announces that it has received its Mines Act Permit which entitles the Company to drill from 15 drill stations over a period of 2 years on the Muskwa Copper Project

The Muskwa Project is comprised of the Neil Property, the Toro Property and the Bronson Property located in northern British Columbia. The Neil Property area was granted the drilling permit and in particular the Davis Keays Eagle Vein area is the Company's first priority interest. See Figure 1 below.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

1844 Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Chariot Corporation: Largest lithium Exploration Land Holdings in the US

Rare Earths Identified Over 5Km Strike At Grønnedal Deposit, Greenland

Silver Viper Minerals Files Amended and Restated Offering Document in Connection with Private Placement

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) – Trading Halt (2+2)

Related News

Lithium Investing

Chariot Corporation: Largest lithium Exploration Land Holdings in the US

rare earth investing

Rare Earths Identified Over 5Km Strike At Grønnedal Deposit, Greenland

Precious Metals Investing

Silver Viper Minerals Files Amended and Restated Offering Document in Connection with Private Placement

Nickel Investing

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) – Trading Halt (2+2)

Gold Investing

John Feneck: Gold Setup is "Beautiful," New All-time High to Come

Cobalt Investing

Top 10 Cobalt Producers by Country

Battery Metals Investing

ALX Resources Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

×