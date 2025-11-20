Zscaler to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Zscaler to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that its management team is scheduled to present at upcoming investor conferences. Details for each event are as follows:

UBS Global Technology and AI Conference in Scottsdale
Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Barclays 23rd Annual Global Tech Conference in San Francisco
Thursday, December 11, 2025

28th Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York
Wednesday, January 14, 2025

Sessions that offer a webcast will be available on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Zscaler Investor Relations website at https://ir.zscaler.com .

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) is a pioneer and global leader in zero trust security. The world's largest businesses, critical infrastructure organizations, and government agencies rely on Zscaler to secure users, branches, applications, data & devices, and to accelerate digital transformation initiatives. Distributed across more than 160 data centers globally, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform combined with advanced AI combats billions of cyber threats and policy violations every day and unlocks productivity gains for modern enterprises by reducing costs and complexity.

Zscaler™ and the other trademarks listed at https://www.zscaler.com/legal/trademarks are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Media Relations Contact:
Pavel Radda
press@zscaler.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Ashwin Kesireddy
ir@zscaler.com


