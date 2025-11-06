Zscaler to Host First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Zscaler to Host First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, will release first quarter fiscal year 2026 earnings after the market closes on Tuesday, November 25, 2025. The company will host an investor conference call that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

Date: Tuesday, November 25, 2025
Time: 1:30 p.m. PT
Webcast: https://ir.zscaler.com
Dial-in: To join by phone, register at the following link: Click Here . After registering, you will be provided with a dial-in number and a personal PIN that you will need to join the call.

Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the 1:30 p.m. PT start time. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Zscaler website at ir.zscaler.com. Listeners may log on to the call under the "Events & Presentations" section and select "Q1 2026 Zscaler Earnings Conference Call" to participate.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) is a pioneer and global leader in zero trust security. The world's largest businesses, critical infrastructure organizations, and government agencies rely on Zscaler to secure users, branches, applications, data & devices, and to accelerate digital transformation initiatives. Distributed across more than 160 data centers globally, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform combined with advanced AI combats billions of cyber threats and policy violations every day and unlocks productivity gains for modern enterprises by reducing costs and complexity.

Zscaler™ and the other trademarks listed at https://www.zscaler.com/legal/trademarks are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Media Relations Contact:
Pavel Radda
press@zscaler.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Ashwin Kesireddy
ir@zscaler.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Zscaler Inc.ZSNASDAQ:ZS
ZS
The Conversation (0)
Zscaler Inc.

Zscaler Inc.

Keep Reading...
Antilles Gold (ASX:AAU)

Results of Updated Scoping Study for Nueva Sabana Mine, Cuba

Keep Reading...
Zscaler to Host Innovations Briefing for Investors at Zenith Live 2024

Zscaler to Host Innovations Briefing for Investors at Zenith Live 2024

Zscaler, Inc . (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that the company will host an innovations briefing for investors on June 12, 2024. The briefing will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, during the company's Zenith Live 2024 event. Zscaler Investor Innovations Briefing -... Keep Reading...
Persistent Systems Selects Zscaler to Launch Technology Modernization and Renewable Energy Initiatives

Persistent Systems Selects Zscaler to Launch Technology Modernization and Renewable Energy Initiatives

Zscaler, Inc . (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, announced that Persistent Systems a global organization delivering digital engineering enterprise modernization services and solutions, is leveraging the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange TM cloud security platform to drive its zero trust... Keep Reading...
Zscaler Appoints Veteran Finance Executive James Beer to its Board of Directors

Zscaler Appoints Veteran Finance Executive James Beer to its Board of Directors

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced the appointment of James Beer to its Board of Directors and also to the audit committee of the Board of Directors. Following the appointment of Mr. Beer, the Zscaler board of directors consists of eight members. "Mr. Beer... Keep Reading...
Zscaler to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Zscaler to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Zscaler, Inc . (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that the company is scheduled to present at an upcoming investor conference. Details for the event are as follows: Bank of America Global Technology Conference in San Francisco Wednesday, June 5 th , 2024 9:20 a.m. PT... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Finlay Minerals completes the 2025 Exploration Programs on the PIL and ATTY Toodoggone Projects

Skyharbour's Partner Mustang Energy Corp. Announces Results of TDEM Survey Over the 914W Property

Sranan Gold Intersects 64 Metres Grading 3.0 g/t Including 33.5 g/t over 5 Metres at the Randy's Pit Target at Tapanahony Project, Suriname, as First Holes Intersect a Significant Gold System

Standard Uranium Outlines 2026 Exploration Plans and Highlights Successful 2025 Programs

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Finlay Minerals completes the 2025 Exploration Programs on the PIL and ATTY Toodoggone Projects

Energy Investing

Skyharbour's Partner Mustang Energy Corp. Announces Results of TDEM Survey Over the 914W Property

Precious Metals Investing

Sranan Gold Intersects 64 Metres Grading 3.0 g/t Including 33.5 g/t over 5 Metres at the Randy's Pit Target at Tapanahony Project, Suriname, as First Holes Intersect a Significant Gold System

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Outlines 2026 Exploration Plans and Highlights Successful 2025 Programs

Precious Metals Investing

1911 GOLD ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE APPEAL

Tech Investing

Westport Reveals CNG Solution for Natural Gas HPDI Engines and North America's Clean Transportation Future

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Announces PEA for Ana Paula Underground with Strong Economics and Sustainable Cash Generation