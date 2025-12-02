Zoetis Highlights R&D Leadership and Long-Term Growth Opportunity at Innovation Webcast

Underscores Proven Innovation Model, Robust and Diversified Pipeline with 12 Potential Blockbuster 1 Candidates, and Unmatched Scale and Capabilities
Zoetis Inc . (NYSE: ZTS), the world's leading animal health company, will host an Innovation Webcast today at 8:30 a.m. ET to provide an update on its proven innovation model, robust and diversified R&D pipeline, and upcoming growth catalysts as the company continues pioneering the future of animal health.
"The pace of animal health innovation is accelerating alongside a growing appreciation for the essential role animals play in our lives and communities. As the industry leader in innovation, Zoetis is leveraging our unmatched expertise, capabilities and scale to expand into new categories of care, advance next-generation therapies and define the industry's next decade," said Kristin Peck, Chief Executive Officer of Zoetis. "As we continue converting science into tangible solutions that enable more productive and sustainable livestock and longer, healthier lives for pets, we are poised to drive sustainable value for our shareholders and customers."
Key highlights of the company's Innovation Webcast include:
- The animal health market is expected to nearly double to approximately $90 billion by 2035 , 2 driven by rising pet ownership, increasing standards of care, strong and growing global demand for sustainable animal protein, and significant unmet medical needs for effective chronic disease treatment and disease prevention in animals.
- Zoetis' robust and diversified pipeline spans innovation horizons, species and therapeutic areas, including 12 candidates with blockbuster potential . The company's pipeline includes therapies in the emerging frontiers of chronic kidney disease, oncology and cardiology, as well as advanced therapies in existing franchises for osteoarthritis pain and dermatology. Zoetis' longer-term pipeline includes next-generation therapies for anxiety and metabolic diseases such as diabetes and obesity. This balanced strategy – focused on geographic expansion, lifecycle innovation and new product innovation – is purposefully designed to deliver profitable growth by both enhancing the value of the company's existing products and driving step-change industry advances.
- Zoetis' proven and risk-balanced innovation model, centered on addressing significant unmet medical needs in animals , is powered by an integrated science-to-scale model that connects unmatched scientific and veterinary expertise, scientific insight and intellectual property with manufacturing excellence and commercial execution to efficiently transform discoveries into product approvals. Zoetis' R&D programs build on a comprehensive understanding of disease biology, with validated targets and proven platforms, enabling Zoetis to execute on its innovation agenda with a high degree of scientific feasibility and likelihood of success.
- Zoetis' disciplined and strategic R&D investments, productivity and innovation are driving sustained top- and bottom-line growth and ROIC. With the industry's most comprehensive innovation engine, strong secular tailwinds, a robust pipeline, ongoing expansion into attractive new markets like chronic kidney disease, oncology, and cardiology – which together, represent more than $5 billion in total addressable market opportunity -- and a proven approach to successfully monetizing its R&D investments, Zoetis is poised to lead the next era of animal health innovation and create lasting value for shareholders.
Webcast
Participants on today's webcast include Ms. Peck; Wetteny Joseph, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Rob Polzer, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and President of Research and Development; and Kevin Esch, D.V.M, M.P.H., Ph.D., Dipl. ACVP (anatomic), incoming Executive Vice President and President of Research and Development.
About Zoetis
As the world's leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness for more than 70 years, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide – from veterinarians and pet owners to livestock producers. The company's leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $9.3 billion in 2024 with approximately 13,800 employees. For more information, visit www.Zoetis.com .
1 Products with expected future potential sales of $100M+, not necessarily to be achieved within a near-term time horizon.
2 Vetnosis and Zoetis internal market forecasts, with a market definition including core animal health, diagnostics, bio-devices and genetic testing.
