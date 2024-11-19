Mawson Finland Limited Presents Downhole EM Geophysics: Multiple Deep Conductors Newly Identified at Rajapalot

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

How Could Trump's US Election Win Affect the Gold Price?

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Osisko Metals Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resources at Gaspé Copper

McDermitt PFS Demonstrates Multi-Decade Competitive Source of US Lithium Carbonate

Bitcoin Well Provides Update to the Bitcoin Super Company Vision and Bitcoin Reserve Fund

OSISKO METALS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM AND ANNOUNCES C$100 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

Silver47 Drills 2.48m of 14.95 g/t Gold, 249.50 g/t Silver, 21.97% Zinc, 7.03% Lead, 0.42% Copper at Its Red Mountain Project, Alaska

Results of Updated Scoping Study for Nueva Sabana Mine, Cuba

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Silver47 Exploration

AGA:CC

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Syntheia

SYAI:CC

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Mawson Finland Limited Presents Downhole EM Geophysics: Multiple Deep Conductors Newly Identified at Rajapalot

Mawson Finland Limited Presents Downhole EM Geophysics: Multiple Deep Conductors Newly Identified at Rajapalot

Mawson Finland Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSXV:MFL) is pleased to announce results from downhole electro-magnetic "DHEM" geophysical surveys conducted at the Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland

Highlights:

  • Results and interpretation from downhole EM surveys found multiple deep conductors at Rajapalot

  • Several strong conductors are located down-dip/down-plunge of both the Palokas and South Palokas zones suggesting gold-cobalt mineralization continues with depth

  • Additional deep conductors located along-strike from the Palokas Zone, ~500 metres to the north-east

  • Five conductive targets identified within/nearby to inferred resource area and ready to be drill-tested in this up-coming 2025 winter drill-season

Ms. Noora Ahola, Mawson Finland CEO, states:"We are very excited to report the results of our recent geophysics surveys at Rajapalot. We have identified several exciting targets in downhole EM surveys that suggest the gold-cobalt mineralization at Rajapalot continues with depth at Palokas and South Palokas, while further anomalies are also present in un-drilled areas close-by. We plan to conduct further EM geophysical studies at Rajapalot in the coming weeks in our lead-up to the 2025 winter drilling campaign, in addition to an approximate 600-hectare sub-audio magnetic "SAM" ground-survey presently being carried out over our high-grade Rompas gold project located 6 kilometres east of Rajapalot. We look forward to presenting the results of these additional surveys prior to the initiation of our winter drilling campaign planned to begin in January 2025."

Downhole EM Results

Electromagnetic techniques were first used in 2013 by Mawson at Rajapalot with a helicopter-borne VTEMplus survey indicating the conductive nature of areas subsequently discovered to be the Palokas, South Palokas, The Hut, Terry's Hammer, Rumajärvi, Raja and Joki zones of gold-cobalt mineralization. Due to the close association of gold-cobalt mineralization with pyrrhotite accumulations at the known mineralized occurrences at the Rajapalot project, detection of these sulfide-bearing mineral-systems with EM geophysical methods is achievable due to their associative, highly-reactive EM properties.

In this downhole EM campaign, five EM-loops were set-out in order to measure conductivity responses in the vicinity of 8 selected drillholes to explore for further nearby gold-cobalt mineralized rock-bodies at Rajapalot (refer to map in Figure 1). Five of 8 drillholes, corresponding to 3-EM loops (loops 1-3), were located around the Palokas and South Palokas zones of gold-cobalt mineralization, while 1 drillhole (loop 4) was located 400 metres north-east of Palokas, and 2 drillholes (loop 5) located on the northern margin of the Raja zone (refer to Figure 1 for drillhole, and EM-loop locations/survey layout).

At South Palokas, 2 strong EM conductors were located ‘off-hole' to both the north and south of drillhole PAL0367 (loop 3) at the presently defined base of gold-cobalt mineralization. South Palokas conductive body "A" is found to the south of drillhole PAL0367, with the top of the conductor modelled at around -340mRL and continues for some 200 metres in the down-dip direction, while conductive body "B" is located to the north of drillhole PAL0367, with its top modelled at -370mRL and continues for a further 110 metres in the down-dip direction (refer Table 1, and to 3-D projections in Figure 2 and Figure 3). These results strongly suggest that further gold-cobalt mineralization may be present at depth at South Palokas.

At Palokas, a strong EM-conductive body is interpreted on the lower, northern margin of the mineralized zone, extending down-dip from PAL0200 (loop 3), with the top of this conductor modelled at -129mRL, continuing a further 135 metres in the down-dip direction. This modelled conductor initially appears coincident with the lower portions of the deeper areas of the Palokas mineralized zone however, it is interpreted to be separated from the main Palokas mineralized zone. The anomaly isn't readily explained by simply enlarging the presently known geometry of the Palokas mineralized system down-dip with a northerly plunge and as such, these results suggest an additional lens of gold-cobalt mineralization may exist beyond the known limits of mineralization in the deeper areas of the Palokas zone (refer Table 1, and to 3-D projections in Figure 2 and Figure 3).

Two further loops were set-out in the Palokas and South Palokas area in order to search for conductive rocks in between Palokas and South Palokas zones of mineralization (drillhole PAL0352; loop 1), and to search the footwall zone to Palokas in light of the recent discovery of "New Lens" in the footwall area of South Palokas (drillholes PAL0072 and PAL0362; loop 2; refer to Figure 1). No conductive anomalies were observed in these areas beyond that of the signals detected from the known mineralized conductive bodies of both Palokas and South Palokas.

North-east of Palokas, approximately 400 metres along-strike, a further drillhole, PAL0073 (loop 4), was used to measure for the presence of deep conductive anomalies in the vicinity of this drillhole. A strongly conductive, 150m by 150m sized EM anomaly was modelled ‘off-hole' to the north of PAL0073, approximately 220 metres below surface at the -50mRL (refer to Table 1, Figure 1, and 3D EM-plate model in Figure 4). These data suggest the presence of a potentially mineralized rock-system located approximately 450 to 600 metres along-strike, to the north-east of the Palokas zone.

A final loop was set-out in the Raja area, using drillholes PAL0171 and PAL0355 (loop 5; see figure 1). A smaller, 70m by 110m sized, ‘off-hole' conductive anomaly was measured on the mid-northern margin of the Raja zone of gold-cobalt mineralization. Modelling of the conductive anomaly places a plate-anomaly in the footwall of the Raja zone of mineralization, only 30 metres below the known zone by approximately (refer to Figure 5). While this general area has received some drilling previously, no drilling has penetrated the specific area defined in the modelled EM plate, and as such presents a very compelling drill-target.

Geophysical Survey Parameters

The downhole EM (DHEM) survey was conducted by Finnish geophysics provider Geovisor Oy from Rovaniemi, using a Zonge ZT-30 transmitter system. The acquisition was measured using the EMIT Smartem24 receiver system with EMIT DHEM Digiatlantis probe that measures the decaying magnetic field with three orthogonal Fluxgate magnetometer sensors producing along hole (A-component), and two perpendicular components (namely U and V- components). For each loop configuration, the base frequency was tested, and the base frequency was altered from 0.25 Hz to 1 Hz. The EM response was stacked over 32,128 EM pulses depending on the base frequency and the observed signal strength. The used time windows scheme was SMARTem standard containing 39 to 43 time channels depending on the base frequency. All the holes were measured in one piece from the collar with surveys having 10 metre reading intervals. The modelling was done using Maxwell software, using plate models. All maps have been created within the KKJ3/Finland Uniform Coordinate System (EPSG:2393).

Technical Background

At Rajapalot, all examples of gold-cobalt mineralization are consistently located within highly-sheared and foliated wall-rocks adjacent to strongly hydrothermally altered, northwest to north dipping shear-zones. Mineralization is typically encountered as disseminated to semi-massive sulfide lenses (predominantly pyrrhotite and lesser pyrite ± cobaltite), hosted within strongly deformed and altered, mafic volcanic and volcaniclasitic stratigraphy of the upper portions of the Paleoproterozoic-aged Kivalo Group of the Peräpohja Greenstone Belt. Prospects with high-grade gold and cobalt mineralization at Rajapalot occur across a 3 km (east-west) by 2 km (north-south) area within the larger Rajapalot project area measuring 4 km by 4 km with multiple mineralized boulders, base-of-till (BOT). Gold-Cobalt mineralization at Rajapalot has been drilled to approximately 470 metres below surface at both South Palokas and Raja prospects, and mineralization remains open at depth across the entire project.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this news release was reviewed, verified and approved by Dr. Thomas Fromhold, an employee of Fromhold Geoconsult AB, and Member of The Australian Institute of Geosciences (MAIG, Membership No. 8838). Dr. Fromhold is a "qualified person" as defined under NI 43-101. Dr. Fromhold is not considered independent of the Company under NI 43-101 as he is a consultant of the Company.

About Mawson Finland Limited

Mawson Finland Limited is an exploration stage mining development company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal properties in Finland. The Company is primarily focused on gold and cobalt. The Corporation currently holds a 100% interest in the Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project located in Finland. The Rajapalot Project represents approximately 5% of the 100-square kilometre Rompas-Rajapalot Property, which is wholly owned by Mawson and consists of 11 granted exploration permits for 10,204 hectares and 2 exploration permit applications and a reservation notification area for a combined total of 40,496 hectares. In Finland, all operations are carried out through the Company's fully owned subsidiary, Mawson Oy. Mawson maintains an active local presence of Finnish staff with close ties to the communities of Rajapalot.

Additional disclosure including the Company's financial statements, technical reports, news releases and other information can be obtained at mawsonfinland.com or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Media and Investor Relations Inquiries

Please contact: Neil MacRae Executive Chairman at neil@mawsonfinland.com or +1 (778) 999-4653, or Noora Ahola Chief Executive Officer at nahola@mawson.fi or +358 (505) 213-515.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No securities regulatory authority has reviewed or approved of the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information") which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking information may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "aims", "may", "could", "would", "will", "must" or "plan". Since forward-looking information is based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, and management of the Company believes them to be reasonable based upon, among other information, the contents of the PEA and the exploration information disclosed in this news release, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, any expected receipt of additional assay results or other exploration results and the impact upon the Company thereof, any expected milestone independent data verification, the continuance of the Company's quality assurance and quality control program, potential mineralization whether peripheral to the existing Rajapalot resource or elsewhere, any anticipated disclosure of assay or other exploration results and the timing thereof, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, including drilling, soil sampling, geophysical and geochemical work, any expected search for additional exploration targets and any results of such searches, potential acquisition by the Company of any property, the growth potential of the Rajapalot resource, all values, estimates and expectations drawn from or based upon the PEA, and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: any change in industry or wider economic conditions which could cause the Company to adjust or cancel entirely its exploration plans, failure to identify mineral resources or any additional exploration targets, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, any failure to receive the results of completed assays or other exploration work, poor exploration results, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary and uncertain nature of the PEA, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SCHEDULE "A" - TABLES AND FIGURES

Figure 1: Locality map illustrating the drillhole, loop and interpreted conductors (modelled EM plates) of the DHEM geophysics campaign at Rajapalot. Background graphics is a TMI-image from a ground-based, 50 metre line-spacing magnetic survey.

Loop

Conductor

Drillhole

Conductivity-thickness (s)

Dimensions (Strike x Dip)

Dip/Dip-direction

Depth to top (mRL)

Loop 1

NA

PAL0352

-

-

-

-

Loop 2

NA

PAL0072, PAL0362

-

-

-

-

Loop 3

South Palokas Deep "A"

PAL0367

100

130m x 200m

48/333

-340m

Loop 3

South Palokas Deep "B"

PAL0367

110

120m x 110m

17/314

-370m

Loop 3

Palokas Deep

PAL0200

160

100m x 135m

34/330

-129m

Loop 4

Hirvimaa

PAL0073

150

150m x 150m

12/103

-50m

Loop 5

Raja Footwall

PAL0171, PAL0355

80

70m x 110m

44/326

-125m

Table 1: Results from the DHEM survey, with anomaly names and areas listed, their conductance, size, orientation and depth below surface (surface level across survey area is between ~+165m - +175mRL).

Figure 2: "Maxwell" 3D image of various interpreted and modelled conductive EM plates around the Palokas and South Palokas zones of gold-cobalt mineralisation. Strong, deep conductors are seen extending down-dip from both the Palokas (purple) and South Palokas (red) systems.
Figure 3: Long-section projection of the Palokas and South Palokas mineralized zones illustrating drill-intercepts, and results of the PAL0200-PAL0367 Loop 3 DHEM survey. Pink boxes are modelled plates projected onto the drilling long-section, demonstrating their vertical positions relative to extents of current drilling data. Red arrows demonstrate approximate direction of the geometry of the modelled conductive plates.
Figure 4: "Maxwell" 3D image of various interpreted and modelled conductive EM plates around the Hirvimaa area, located 400 metres to the north-east of the Palokas zone. A strong, deep, ‘off-hole' conductor is found extending northwards from drillhole PAL0073. Shallow ‘in-hole' conductors are also found however, these represent the occurrence of un-mineralized, but heavily conductive pyrrhotite-bearing graphitic rock-units.
Figure 5: "Maxwell" 3D image of interpreted and modelled conductive EM plates around the Raja zone of gold-cobalt mineralization. The Raja zone of mineralization is modelled with the larger red EM-plate, while a weaker and smaller ‘off-hole' conductor (pink plate) is found 30 metres into the footwall below the Raja zone.

SOURCE: Mawson Finland Limited



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

mawson finland limitedmfl:cctsxv:mflbattery metals investingBattery Metals Investing
MFL:CC
Mawson Finland Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Mawson Finland Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Mawson Finland (TSXV:MFL)

Mawson Finland Limited


Keep reading...Show less
Mawson Finland Limited Confirms 'New Lens' Continuity with Multiple Significant Intercepts as well as Expands South Palokas Mineralized Zones at Rajapalot

Mawson Finland Limited Confirms 'New Lens' Continuity with Multiple Significant Intercepts as well as Expands South Palokas Mineralized Zones at Rajapalot

Mawson Finland Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSXV:MFL) is pleased to announce new drill results from the final 13 drillholes of the 38-hole 2024 winter drilling campaign on the Company's wholly-owned Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland (see Table 1 and Figure 1 in Schedule "A" hereto

Highlights:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mawson Finland Limited Further Expands the Known Mineralized Zones at Rajapalot: Raja Step-Out Drilling Returns Multiple Significant Intercepts

Mawson Finland Limited Further Expands the Known Mineralized Zones at Rajapalot: Raja Step-Out Drilling Returns Multiple Significant Intercepts

Mawson Finland Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSXV:MFL) is pleased to announce new drill results from 10 drillholes at the Raja and Joki zones of mineralization which were drilled as part of the Company's 38-hole 2024 winter drilling campaign on the Company's wholly-owned Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland (see Table 1 and Figure 1 in Schedule "A" hereto

Highlights:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mawson Finland Limited Further Expands the Known Mineralized Zones at Rajapalot: Palokas Step-Out Drills 7 Metres @ 9.1 g/t gold & 706 ppm Cobalt

Mawson Finland Limited Further Expands the Known Mineralized Zones at Rajapalot: Palokas Step-Out Drills 7 Metres @ 9.1 g/t gold & 706 ppm Cobalt

Mawson Finland Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSXV:MFL) is pleased to announce new drill results from 8 drillholes at the Palokas zone of mineralization which were drilled as part of the Company's 38-hole 2024 winter drilling campaign on the Company's wholly-owned Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland (see Table 1 and Figure 1 in Schedule "A" hereto

Highlights:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mawson Finland Limited Expands Known Mineralized Zones at Rajapalot: New Lens Intercepts 21.75 m at 5.25 g/t Gold & 515 ppm Cobalt

Mawson Finland Limited Expands Known Mineralized Zones at Rajapalot: New Lens Intercepts 21.75 m at 5.25 g/t Gold & 515 ppm Cobalt

Mawson Finland Limited (" Mawson " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: MFL) is pleased to announce new drill results from 7 drillholes on the South Palokas prospect which were drilled as part of the Company's 38-hole 2024 winter drilling campaign on the Company's wholly-owned Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland (see Table 1 and Figure 1 in Schedule "A" hereto).

Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mawson Finland Provides Update on Exploration Activities at Rajapalot

Mawson Finland Provides Update on Exploration Activities at Rajapalot

Mawson Finland Limited (" Mawson " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: MFL) is pleased to confirm that it has completed its first drill program on its wholly-owned Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt property in Northern Finland. The objective of this season's drilling was to further increase the inferred resources inventory at the Rajapalot project by exploring for potential continuations to the presently defined mineral-system.

The Rajapalot project is the subject of a current preliminary economic assessment, entitled " NI 43-101 Technical Report on a Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Rajapalot Gold-Coblat Project, Finland ", with an effective date of December 19, 2023, which the Company has filed and which is available on SEDAR+ (the " PEA "). The PEA demonstrates an NPV 5% of USD $211 million post-tax and an IRR of 27% post tax. The Rajapalot deposit inferred resource estimate has been calculated pursuant to the PEA at a size of 9.78 mt @ 2.8 g/t gold and 441 ppm cobalt, for total contained metal of 867 koz of gold and 4,311 tonnes of cobalt.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Third and Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Third and Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a third and final tranche of the private placement previously announced on September 24, 2024 (the "Private Placement"). The oversubscribed private placement was originally announced for $420,000, but a total of $526,264 was raised in all three tranches.

An aggregate of 3,150,000 units (the " Units") of the Company were issued in the third and final tranche at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $157,500, each Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one-half common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each Warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of 60 months from the closing date. (the "Offering").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SAGA Metals Announces Assay Results from North Wind Iron Ore Project

SAGA Metals Announces Assay Results from North Wind Iron Ore Project

Saga Metals Corp. (" TSXV: SAGA ") (" FSE: 20H" ) (" SAGA " or the " Company "), a North American exploration company focused on discovering critical minerals, is pleased to announce the results from its initial field program at the North Wind High-Purity Iron Ore project in west central Labrador, Canada.

Key Field Program Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - EDDY

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - EDDY

Trading resumes in:

Company: Edison Lithium Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Edison Lithium Arranges Sale of Interest in Argentinian Lithium Properties for US$3.5 Million

Edison Lithium Arranges Sale of Interest in Argentinian Lithium Properties for US$3.5 Million

Edison Lithium Corp. (TSXV: EDDY) (OTC Pink: EDDYF) (FSE: VV0) ("Edison" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, effective November 12, 2024, it has accepted a non-binding purchase offer letter from Mava Gasoil LLC ("Mava"), a corporation based in Houston Texas, for the sale of 100% of the interest in the Company's Argentina subsidiary, Resource Ventures S.A. ("ReVe"), in consideration for USD$3,500,000. One of the LEXI claims owned by ReVe and the royalties on that mining property, and the PINAC mining properties owned by ReVe are excluded from the sale and will be retained by Edison.

ReVe controls the rights to prospective lithium brine claims in the province of Catamarca, Argentina. The claims are principally located in the two geologic basins known as the Antofalla Salar and the Pipanaco Salar. ReVe's assets on closing of the disposition to Mava will include 30 mining concessions covering approximately 104,538 hectares area in Catamarca Province, Argentina. The Company will retain and focus its Argentinian efforts on 8 mining concessions covering approximately 35,000 hectares area in Catamarca Province, Argentina, which are not subject to the sale and amount to approximately 25% of the claims currently held by ReVe.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Announces Cancellation of the Non-Brokered Private Placement

Argentina Lithium Announces Cancellation of the Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQX Venture Market: LILIF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMV Minerals Inc. Intersects Two Thick Lithium Claystone Horizons Testing 1,250 Hectares at Daisy Creek Project in Lander County, Nevada

GMV Minerals Inc. Intersects Two Thick Lithium Claystone Horizons Testing 1,250 Hectares at Daisy Creek Project in Lander County, Nevada

GMV Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "GMV") (TSXV:GMV)(OTCQB:GMVMF) is pleased to announce that preliminary results from the four drill holes completed on the Daisy Property are very encouraging with a thickening in the claystone horizons and increasing in the grade towards the south. The southern-most hole, DC24-1 intersected three distinct claystone horizons totaling 48.7 m of lithium enrichment starting 76.2 m down hole

All holes were 5.5-inch RC holes drilled vertically.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Mawson Finland Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Mawson Finland Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Red Metal Resources Engages German Investor Awareness and Digital Marketing Consultants

Zodiac Gold Terminates Exclusivity Agreement with Mable and Fable Limited to Pursue Multiple Strategic Opportunities and Announces Up To C$500,000 Shareholder-Led Private Placement

World Copper Initiates Strategic Review Process and Engages Advisor

First Helium Reviewing Potential Follow Up Targets to Leduc Anomaly Drill

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Red Metal Resources Engages German Investor Awareness and Digital Marketing Consultants

Precious Metals Investing

Zodiac Gold Terminates Exclusivity Agreement with Mable and Fable Limited to Pursue Multiple Strategic Opportunities and Announces Up To C$500,000 Shareholder-Led Private Placement

Base Metals Investing

World Copper Initiates Strategic Review Process and Engages Advisor

Critical Metals Investing

First Helium Reviewing Potential Follow Up Targets to Leduc Anomaly Drill

resource investing

Wadi Al Junah VMS-Style Copper-Zinc-Gold-Silver Project in Saudi Arabia

copper investing

Impact Receives $512,000 from Research and Development Rebate

Uranium Investing

2024 Infill Drilling on Satellite Uranium Growth Deposits Complete

×