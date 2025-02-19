Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Yukon Metals Announces 2025 AZ Exploration Plans and Inaugural Drill Campaign at Chair Mountain

Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTCQB: YMMCF) (" Yukon Metals " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce details of its upcoming exploration program at the 11,755-hectare AZ project, located approximately 36km south of Beaver Creek, Yukon and is the largest of Yukon Metals' seventeen properties, which total over 42,500 hectares.

Highlights of the 2025 planned exploration:

  • 2,000 meters of diamond drilling at Chair Mountain to test key targets along a 1.2-kilometer-long gossan zone, located 6km west of the Alaska Highway.

  • Follow-up on the Nutzotin skarn mineral occurrence, where historic trench samples returned up to 10.3% copper as well as testing of an intrusive-hosted chalcopyrite-bearing vein system located 200m east of the skarn (Marylin Creek Stock).

  • Airborne geophysical surveys using magnetic and VTEM to refine structural interpretations and identify potential conductive mineralization along the 5km long Chair-to-Nutzotin trend   (Figure 1) .

Rory Quinn, President & CEO stated, " The surface copper anomalies, oxidation, alteration, and proximity to a regionally mapped structure make the 5km-long Chair to Nutzotin trend a highly attractive exploration target. The systematic approach - integrating historical data, modern geophysics and targeted drilling - will allow Yukon Metals to refine its exploration model and unlock further potential at the AZ project."

Building on last season's successful prospecting at Chair Mountain, where rock chip samples returned up to 3.49% copper (Figure 2- see YMC NR issued January 15, 2025 here ), the Company has identified a high-priority target area extending an additional 2.5 kilometers toward the Nutzotin mineral occurrence. Notably, hematite alteration (Figure 3) observed at surface and the presence of multiple copper occurrences along this corridor suggest the potential for a porphyry-style system. This corridor will be the focus of a multifaceted exploration program that includes 2,000 meters of diamond drilling, systematic mapping and geochemical sampling, and an airborne magnetic and VTEM (Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic) survey to target additional drill holes.

Interpreted mineralization trend the focus of the 2025 field program at AZ highlighted along with 2024 prospected gossan area.

Figure 1- Interpreted mineralization trend the focus of the 2025 field program at AZ highlighted along with 2024 prospected gossan area.

About the AZ Project

In September 2024, Yukon Metals conducted a helicopter-supported mapping and sampling program on its AZ property. A prominent zone of orange iron-stained and altered rocks was followed over 1.2 kilometres on the north and eastern flanks of Chair Mountain. Consistent copper mineralization was found along the prospected area. Of the sixty rock-chip samples taken, 18 samples showing significant copper content, assayed from 0.12-3.49%. Hematite alteration was also noted in the area. This can be associated with oxidized hydrothermal fluids, which are key drivers in forming major porphyry copper deposits.

Rock-chip samples were collected in quartz veins within basalt and andesite volcanic rocks in both outcrop and float exposures near the ridge tops. This area is coincident with a major topographic lineament, mapped regionally as a NW trending fault zone, that extends a further kilometer down to Sanpete Creek (a past alluvial gold producer) and the property boundary to the southeast.

The large gossan and mineralized veins provide evidence of a large hydrothermal system driving fluids through the faults and fractures on Chair Mountain. Strongly clay-altered biotite-quartz diorite dykes were mapped in the vicinity of mineralization and are interpreted to be part of the Nutzotin suite of intrusions.

Sample K140202 Grading 3.49% Cu

Figure 2- Sample K140202 Grading 3.49% Cu

The Nutzotin mineral occurrence lies 2.5km northwest of Chair Mountain along strike of a large fault mapped by the Yukon Geologic Survey in 2007 (Figure 4) Two skarn showings were uncovered in this area in the late 1960's which reportedly yielded up to 10.3% copper and 16.4 g/t silver with trace gold. Historical chip sampling over three trenches returned variable copper values, with the best returning 0.6% copper over 12m (AR 095814).

During a 2006 exploration program, a composite grab sample #RC276270 over a granite stock northeast of the skarn showings returned significant copper mineralization of 1,485 ppm (AR 094599). Silt sample #TC276691 downstream of the stock returned 0.183 g/t gold (AR 094599). The stock reportedly shows moderate to strong orange ankeritic alteration and pyritization with abundant quartz veining, noted as commonly chalcopyrite-bearing.

A small exploration program in 2012 by Strategic Metals uncovered a new mineralized zone on the northern contact of the stock with soil samples ranging between 134 to 1,105 ppm copper (AR 096422).

Limited outcrop exposure, permafrost and extensive volcanic ash over the soil profile has previously challenged exploration efforts in this area. Yukon Metals successfully deployed a deep permafrost soil drilling technique in 2024 at the Birch property which was designed for similar difficult exploration terrain. The use of this system at AZ in 2025 has the potential to reveal geochemical continuity between mineralized outcrops.

Sampling Methodology

Rock samples from the 2024 program referenced above were sent to ALS Minerals for analysis with sample preparation in Whitehorse, Yukon and analysis in North Vancouver, British Columbia.

Samples were prepared by crushing to 70% passing 2mm, 250g split pulverised better than 85% passing 75 microns (Prep-31A). Pulp samples were analysed for 48 elements by four acid digestion and ICP-MS super-trace analysis (ME-MS61L). All samples were analyzed for gold by fire assay and AAS with a 50g nominal sample weight (Au-AA24). Samples over 10,000 ppm Copper were assayed by method Cu-OG62.

Rock samples taken while prospecting referenced in this release are selective in nature and collected to determine the presence or absence of mineralization and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

Sample K140214 showing intensely hematite-altered basalt with quartz-calcite stringers. Contains 111.5 ppm Cu.

  Figure 3- Sample K140214 showing intensely hematite-altered   basalt with quartz-calcite stringers. Contains 111.5 ppm Cu.

Chair Mountain area geology from Israel et. al, 2007 with granite mapping from AR 094599 and the 2024 Yukon Metals field program, with interpreted mineralization trend.

Figure 4- Chair Mountain area geology from Israel et. al, 2007 with granite mapping from AR 094599 and the 2024 Yukon Metals field program, with interpreted mineralization trend.

AZ Project Location Map

Figure 5- AZ Project Location Map

Qualified Person
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Helena Kuikka, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Yukon Metals and a Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101).

About Yukon Metals Corp.

Yukon Metals is well financed and represents a property portfolio built on   over 30 years of prospecting by the Berdahl family, the prospecting team behind Snowline Gold's portfolio of primary gold assets . The Yukon Metals portfolio consists primarily of copper-gold and silver-lead-zinc assets, with a substantial gold and silver component. The Company is led by an experienced Board of Directors and Management Team across technical and finance disciplines.

Yukon Metals is focused on fostering sustainable growth and prosperity within Yukon's local communities, while simultaneously enhancing stakeholder value. Our strategy centers around inclusivity and shared prosperity, offering both community members and investors the chance to contribute to, and benefit from, our ventures.

The Yukon

The Yukon ranks 10 th most prospective for mineral potential across global jurisdictions according to the Fraser Institute's 2023 Survey of Mining Companies and is host to a highly experienced and conscientious local workforce, fostered by a long culture of exploration coupled with deep respect for the land. Recent major discoveries with local roots such as Snowline Gold's Rogue Project - Valley Discovery, demonstrate the Yukon's potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities.

Yukon Metals CORP.

" ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Yukon Metals CORP.

"Rory Quinn"

Rory Quinn, President & CEO
Email: roryquinn@yukonmetals.com
Phone: 604-366-4408

For additional information, please contact:

Kaeli Gattens
Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications
Yukon Metals Corp.
Email: kaeligattens@yukonmetals.com
Website: www.yukonmetals.com

Event & Live Panel Discussion: Vancouver Yukon Investor Day – February 19 th , 2025

Please join the Company today – February 19 th at 2:00pm PT at the Terminal City Club – for a live presentation and panel discussion hosted by Invest Yukon. For more information please click here.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking information, including information about the metal association and geology of the prospect areas at the AZ project, including Chair Mountain, Nutzotin, Wrangell and California, the accuracy of the copper mineralization, the potential for economic grades of copper, silver and gold, Yukon's potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities, and the Company's future plans and intentions. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify the forward-looking information. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking information involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Chair Mountain and other properties not being prospective copper-rich, gold-rich or silver-rich geological systems; rock samples analysed not being representative of overall mineralization; the required assumptions of completed helicopter-supported mapping and sampling programs; not having significant scale and a lack of economic grade minerals; the Yukon not having the potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities; and other risks and uncertainties. See the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's listing statement dated May 30, 2024, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for additional risk factors. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

References

Davidson, G.,(1987). Assessment report on the Chair Gold 1-12, 15-18 mineral claims (YA94380-YA94391, YA94392-YA94395), NTS 115-K-2 . Prepared for G. Harris, Whitehorse Mining District, Yukon Territory. September 1987. AR # 091955

ISRAEL, S., COBBETT, R. and FOZARD, C., 2007. Bedrock geology of the Miles Ridge area, Yukon (parts of NTS 115F/15, 16 and 115K/1, 2) (1:50 000 scale). Yukon Geological Survey, Open File 2007-7.

Mitchell, A., B.Sc. (2012). Assessment report describing soil and rock geochemical sampling at the Nutz Property, Nutz 1-30 YD110353-YD110382, NTS 115/K02 . Prepared for Strategic Metals Ltd. by Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited. Whitehorse Mining District, Yukon Territory. February 2012. AR # 095814

Richter, D.H., Singer, D.A., and Cox, D.P., 1975, Mineral resources map of the Nabesna quadrangle, Alaska: U.S. Geological Survey Miscellaneous Field Studies Map MF-655-K, 1 sheet, scale 1:250,000.

Schulze, C., B.Sc., (2007). NI 43-101-compliant report on the 2006 exploration program on the White River Nickel Project: ANT, HAND, WENG, RIVER, WR, PIC, and KLUX claim blocks (115K/02, 115F/15, 115F/16) . Prepared for Xstrata plc (formerly Falconbridge Ltd.) by All-Terrane Mineral Exploration Services. Whitehorse Mining District, Yukon Territory. February 26, 2007. AR # 094599

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4834355c-eb12-455c-a5d4-8fa93ab6eb3d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94a758b4-4070-450a-a0e9-ad9d72af2bc7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43b30a15-f677-4a13-9985-71a05e7839ce

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/feea2795-9b4e-4e92-8751-e9dc279ffda9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f0c5691-cd7d-4781-8c6f-c8213c4cdad3


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

