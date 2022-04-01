First LBCL Treatment to Improve Upon Standard of Care in Nearly 30 Years -- -- Landmark ZUMA-7 Study Demonstrated Patients on Yescarta Were 2.5 Times More Likely to Be Alive at Two Years Without Cancer Progression or Need for Additional Cancer Treatment -- -- Yescarta is First CAR T-cell Therapy to Receive NCCN Treatment Guideline Category 1 Recommendation -- Kite, a Gilead Company today announced the U.S. Food and ...

