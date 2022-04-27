YAMANA GOLD INC. is herein reporting its financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2022. Production totalled 238,617 gold equivalent ounces at total cost of sales, cash costs and all-in sustaining costs of $1,212, $734 and $1,084 per GEO respectively. The standout production results, combined with the low cost performance, underpinned the strong cash flow generation including $151.7 million in cash ...

YRI:CA,AUY