YAMANA GOLD INC. herein provides 2022, 2023 and 2024 production guidance, 2022 cost guidance and an update to its ten-year outlook. HIGHLIGHTS The Company is maintaining its 2022 production guidance and expects production not to be less than 1,000,000 gold equivalent ounces . For 2023, the Company is increasing its production guidance from 1,000,000 GEO to 1,030,000 GEO . The Company sees further near-term growth ...

YRI:CA,AUY