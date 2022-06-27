GamingInvesting News

The XTAL token has been listed on XT.com and the users can access the XTALUSDT trading pair on the Main Zone (Metaverse). The XT users will soon have an additional investment option with the addition of this new trading pair.

Tales of Xtalnia (XTAL) token is the fundamental currency of the XTAL ecosystem.Tales of Xtalnia, a multiplayer strategy game with rouge-like mechanics, is a free-to-play and play-to-earn blockchain ecosystem game. Its IDO sold out in under 6 minutes on June 21st, 2022 . Not all blockchain games strike the necessary balance between a compelling gameplay and the play-to-earn features found in blockchain games. Using an innovative weapon system, multiple game modes, character customizability, party customization, a NFT marketplace and a dual token economy, there is more than meets the eye in Tales of Xtalnia.

As the listing of XTAL goes live, users will be able to trade XTAL/USDT at any time to enjoy a cutting-edge experience on XT.com. The XTAL Token listing is also important for the platform's ongoing token listing expansion in 2022, and beyond.

Unlike other party-based rouge-like blockchain games where players are restrained from choosing one character to play with, Tales of Xtalnia provides players with the option to form their own party of three. The larger party size allows players to utilize more NFTs in the game, promoting a healthy demand for the game's NFT marketplace and tokenomics.

The game's governance token, XTAL, can be used for staking purposes for players who would like to invest in the game, and has a defined token supply and a well-managed vesting schedule to ensure the stability of the token price.

Most blockchain-based online games focus on either PVE or PVP for their core gameplay, but not both. Tales of Xtalnia seeks to offer both gameplay modes, addressing a wider range of players that may be attracted to one game mode over the other. The play-to-earn games are applicable to both PVE and PVP game modes, which aren't common in blockchain games.

As XT.com sets the grounds for the XTAL listing, traders and crypto enthusiasts around the world are highly encouraged to seize this new opportunity to grow their trading potential and push the token's mainstream adoption. XT.com is always dedicated to providing users with the safest, most efficient and professional digital asset. Meanwhile, XT.com continues to open its doors to companies for new coin listings.

Mo Mukarram , the Head of Marketing at XT.com stated, "We are all set to add XTAL trading support on our platform. XT.com is here to stay and it never stops listing promising tokens. We encourage everyone to take advantage to trade and transact effortlessly with XTAL/USDT. Users can buy in-game items, stake, swap, and make purchases using the XTAL token."

About XTAL

Tales of Xtalnia is a turn-based strategy multiplayer online blockchain game. Special crystal token a.k.a. "XTAL" is the main token of the game. It is hard to earn in-game and only occasionally given through special events. XTAL is needed for crafting a weapon, and the token will be rarely distributed in the first edition of the game. Players can earn XTAL only from PVP seasonal reward which will specifically be given to the top finishers (not more than 1,000 players). Higher rank players will receive more XTAL than lower rank players respectively. In the future, XTAL can be awarded from more occasions such as guild war or world boss.

Website: https://talesofxtalnia.com

About XT.com

Established in 2018, XT.com is the world's first social infused digital assets trading platform, headquartered in Dubai . It has multiple operation centers across the globe including Singapore and Seoul . With 3+ million registered users, over 300,000+ monthly active users, and 30+ million users in the ecosystem, XT.com strives to cater to its large user base by providing a safe and easy trading experience. The platform currently supports 500+ high-quality currencies and 800+ trading pairs which are accessible to the entire global crypto market.

Website: https://www.xt.com/
Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN
Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Trailblazer Games Announces First NFT Release Date in the Eternal Dragons Saga

Startup Trailblazer Games is today announcing details of their first NFT collection and release strategy. The collection forms the cornerstone of a multi-chapter epic about the long-lost Eternal Dragons.

Trailblazer have chosen to release the dragons in batches, reflecting each theme that make up the 10k collection. The first batch is scheduled for July 12th , at which point 1,000 dragons will be available to mint. Holders of Eternal Dragons NFTs will benefit from an innovative breeding programme for a sustainable economy, early access and increased power in the games to come, plus many additional perks outlined here .

The team behind Eternal Dragons consists of three serial entrepreneurs and veteran gaming industry leaders from the likes of King, EA and Microsoft, with experience in building large-scale and sustainable free-to-play economies. The growing team's experience spans the design and production of award-winning games and franchises like SimCity and Candy Crush – which touch billions of hearts across multiple platforms – but also the building of platforms and tools for growth and engagement powered by data and AI, plus extensive blockchain development.

"The Eternal Dragons NFT Collection is the cornerstone of our franchise. Everything we do, everything we build is meant to add value to the holders," says Trailblazer CEO and co-founder Alex Arias . "All the franchise game chapters provide added utility for these beautiful and powerful creatures. Owning them is joining an identity, a vision of a better world, connected through play."

The Eternal Dragons NFT collection marks the coming to life of Trailblazer's vision for a new era of gaming. The dragons give owners a playable character in the games to come, providing a level of integration across players and investors unparalleled pre-Web3.

Learn more at eternaldragons.com and via our Medium .

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RtoO5-uOXmo
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1768104/Trailblazer_Games_Logo.jpg

For further media information or further comment, please contact:
Francisco Reinhard
+49 1575 1502484
francisco@trailblazer.games
pr@trailblazer.games

(PRNewsfoto/Trailblazer Games)

Full Sail University Students Awarded Scholarships at XP League's 2021-2022 North American Finals

Full Sail University and XP League are honored to celebrate two Full Sail students being named scholarship recipients during the 2021-2022 XP League North American Finals. A total of $10,000 in scholarships were awarded during the event with both of the selected students receiving $5,000 each based on exhibiting exceptional professionalism and creative talent while contributing to the event, in addition to good academic standing. These scholarships will be applied toward the recipient's areas of study within the university.

Full Sail University Logo (PRNewsfoto/Full Sail University)

The Full Sail student scholarship recipients are:

Megan Foy

Quinn Sherr

"We were proud to award these scholarships to two very deserving Full Sail students, Megan Foy and Quinn Sherr ," said Jay Melamed , CEO of XP League. "It warms our hearts that we are able to assist them on this journey as they prepare for longstanding careers in the esports, STEM, and entertainment industries."

The 2021-2022 North American Finals took place on June 25-26, 2022 , and is the largest esports gameplay event on Full Sail University's campus to date. The two-day event featured 200 players and 72 gameplay stations hosted across two of the university's industry leading event facilities, Full Sail University Orlando Health Fortress, as well as the university's on campus live performance venue, Full Sail Live. The university's staff, faculty, graduates, and students joined forces to bring the multi-day event to life from a production standpoint – everything from audiovisual production and show flow, to creative and streaming.

"We would like to extend a huge thank you to the XP League team for being a great partner and for supporting our students on their professional journeys," said Sari Kitelyn, Director of Esports and Project Development at Full Sail University. "We are looking forward to continuing to work with XP League in the future."

To learn more about the 2021-2022 XP League North American Finals, click here .

About XP League

XP League is the first-to-market youth esports league franchise that bridges the gap between conventional youth athletics and competitive esports. XP League provides an innovative program that fosters social skills and sportsmanship through a positive, certified coach-led structure. Launched in September 2020 , XP League has quickly grown to 36 territories across the U.S. and Canada as of August 2021. Please visit https://www.xpleague.com/ to learn more.

About Full Sail University

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received accolades throughout its over 40-year history, including most recently being featured on the 2021 "Top 50 Film Schools and Instructors From Around the World" list by Variety Magazine , named a 2022 "Top Undergraduate Schools to Study Game Design" by The Princeton Review , and previously recognized as the "School/College of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges. Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 84,982+ graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including OSCAR ® , Emmy ® , GRAMMY ® , ADDY ® , MTV Video Music Award, and Video Game Award honors.

WowWee® Multiplies the Magic of the Got2Glow Fairies Brand with New Fairy Finders, Roblox Game & More

In Celebration of International Fairy Day, The Hit Toy Line Expands the Magic of Finding Fairies Everywhere with a New Baby Fairy Finder, Fairy Pet Finders, and a Find The Glowing Fairies Roblox Game.

WowWee® a leading manufacturer of innovative consumer entertainment products and the makers of Fingerlings®, My Squishy Little Dumplings™ and more, today announced major expansions to its hit Got2Glow Fairies brand. To celebrate International Fairy Day today, WowWee is launching the Got2Glow Baby Fairy Finder™, two Got2Glow Fairy Pet Finders™, and a Find the Glowing Fairies Roblox game. Building off last year's success of the Got2Glow Fairy Finders™, the hit tech toy that put fairies at kids' fingertips and topped countless hot toy lists en route to becoming a 2022 TOTY Finalist for Collectible Toy of the Year, these enchanting additions make for even more magical experiences as kids explore and discover more virtual fairies than ever before!

Smilegate Launches Global CBT for New Multi-Platform MMORPG, TeeTiny Online

TeeTiny Online, a space where players from all around the world can gather to play, is coming soon

  • TeeTiny Online, Smilegate Megaport's first MMORPG for a global community
  • Global CBT, one global server for all, auto-translation feature, gameplay possible with players from around the world

Smilegate Megaport (CEO Ina Jang ) has announced that it will hold a global CBT (Closed Beta Test, an anonymous pilot test) for TeeTiny Online, a new multi-platform MMORPG developed by TEENY.studio (Co-CEOs SeByoung Chae and HeeIl Yang ), which will last for two weeks from June 23 rd (Thu) until July 7 th .

JSAUX Takes The Lead In Steam Deck Accessories

JSAUX has been all the rage in the world of steam deck gaming recently, and rightly so.

JSAUX Steam Deck Accessories

The renowned digital accessories brand rolled out its steam deck docking station in June and became an instant hit amongst steam deck users around the globe.

Following the delay in the launch JSAUX ' s new accessory, the Steam Official Dock – the first third-party docking station made specifically for the steam deck – attracted attention and captured the imagination of many worldwide.

The all-new steam deck offers users multiple customisable and flexible options. Equipped with a desktop mode, the steam deck transforms into a PC gaming by connecting to a monitor or TV.

The docking station also acts as a stand for the steam deck, allowing gamers to optimise their playing experience, functionality, and aesthetics by playing while standing on a table.

Priced at $39.99 , the steam deck docking station is an affordable accessory for users, adding to its functional appeal. Furthermore, with plans for the second batch of products to start shipping globally by the end of June, steam deck gamers can expect to get their hands on their own docking station if they haven ' t already.

With a USB-C male and female and HDMI capabilities, the steam deck allows a stunning power input of 100W and output of 4K60Hz and supports high-intensity data transfers of up to 10Gbps. The advanced steam deck accessory further improves the user experience with a USB-A*2 that supports data transmission of up to 480Mbps and a power supply of 5V/1A. For more connectivity options, it also has an RJ45 option to support 100/ 10M networks.

This isn ' t the first JSAUX product that has captured the attention and enthusiasm of steam deck players worldwide. The brand offers an exclusive range of high-tech and comfort accessories to pair with the steam deck and provide an ultimate gaming experience. Going by the motto, " Connect More, Power More," JSAUX is changing the game with its accessories.

Like the docking stations, JSAUX protective standing case has also added comfort, convenience, and optimisation to steam deck gaming. Along with serving its core purpose of protecting the steam deck from dust and damage with high-quality TPU and PC material, the built-in stand allows users to place the device on any desk and continue gaming uninterrupted.

But that ' s not all. The protective standing case also boasts a reserve heat dissipation port, or in simple terms, a cool vent, that prevents the device from heating up during intense gameplay. Despite such improved features, the usability and gameplay remain as smooth as ever with the case's texture being incredibly adaptable for the skin and not affecting user control.

About JSAUX : JSAUX's range of steam deck accessories covers every area of the gaming experience ensuring users can keep their steam decks in perfect condition while maximising their gameplay performance. From screen glass and silicon cases to storage bags, 90° adapters, stand bases, and much more, the JSAUX collection has it all.

A brand built upon identifying customer needs and tailoring its products to fulfil them, JSAUX is much more than an electronics accessories supplier. Delivering power, enabling data transit, providing audio/video connectivity, and enhancing productivity, the company develops customer-centric solutions beyond what is available in the market.

Transforming its customers ' digital life with comfort, functionality, style, and performance is what drives the JSAUX brand!

Learn more at : www.jsaux.com

Media Contact: official@jsaux.com

Youth Esports Franchise XP League Hosts 2022 North American Finals in Orlando

First PCA Coach-Led Competitive Gaming League Holds Largest In-Person Youth
Esports Tournament in North America

XP League the first esports franchise in North America is gearing up to host its 2022 North American Finals at the Full Sail University Orlando Health Fortress Esports Arena and Full Sail Live Venue, June 25 -26, 2022. In partnership with Full Sail University, the top 48 XP League teams, coaches, franchise owners and families will come together for the largest in-person youth esports tournament in North America.

