With Seats That Feel Like First Class, VinFast VF 9 Redefines Comfort in EV Market

Canada's rising interest in roomy electric travel is putting the VinFast VF 9 on families' radar as a calm, comfortable alternative to traditional full-size SUVs.
On a muted winter morning in Vancouver's Burnaby Heights, the VinFast VF 9 makes little sound as it rolls away from a row of modest brick houses. The electric motors wake almost imperceptibly. Inside, a soft amber glow spreads across a cabin designed less like a utility vehicle and more like a travelling lounge.
Canada's recent interest in full size electric SUVs has outpaced the number of models available. That imbalance has opened a space for VinFast's VF 9, the Vietnamese-made seven-seater that has begun appearing in Canadian's driveway. The appeal is not difficult to understand. Families who have long relied on gasoline SUVs now have few electric options that match their size needs. The VF 9 arrives as an alternative that seats six or seven, absorbs long distances, and still fits within the price bands familiar to buyers of conventional full size SUVs.
The draw starts with comfort. The VF 9's second row captain's seats rival those in luxury minivans and upscale SUVs. Broad cushions, ventilation and massage functions create a space that travellers can settle into for hours. Even the third row is usable for adults, owing to an extended wheelbase that pushes the interior outward in every direction. Large windows bring in light during long drives through open country, while the panoramic roof opens the cabin further.
The design is the work of Pininfarina, the Italian studio known for sculpted European vehicles. On Canadian streets the VF 9 stands out with its smooth surfaces and distinctive lighting signature. The full width LED band at the front curves slightly upward, giving the car a quiet, almost avian presence at night. The proportions lean toward the North American taste for tall stances and broad shoulders, yet avoid the heavy visual clutter common in some domestic SUVs.
That blend of European refinement and North American scale is unusual in the current electric market. It has also helped draw attention from families accustomed to long highway travel. For many, an electric SUV is only as good as its range. The VF 9 offers up to 518 kilometres on a full charge in Canadian conditions, depending on the chosen configuration. Winter will make a dent in that number, as with any EV, but the large battery helps soften seasonal losses.
Charging access, once a major barrier, is becoming less intimidating for new owners. VinFast connects its mobile app with most public charging networks in Canada and the United States, letting drivers locate Level 2 and fast chargers without relying on multiple platforms. Drivers planning trips through the Rockies or across the Prairies may not find chargers at every stop, but the network is growing steadily enough that more EVs can now handle weekend travel and moderate road trips with fewer logistical hurdles.
Inside the cabin, nearly every function is anchored by a 15.6 inch central display. Climate, navigation, entertainment and vehicle settings live here, leaving the dashboard uncluttered. The minimalist layout also gives the cabin a calm quality often missing from large SUVs. On quiet neighbourhood streets, the only sounds are the tires on pavement and the occasional rattle of loose snow beneath the wheel wells.
Canadian buyers remain cautious about EV longevity, especially when considering vehicles built outside traditional auto hubs. VinFast addresses this hesitation with a 10 year or 200,000 kilometre comprehensive, along with a 10 year unlimited mileage battery warranty under normal use. It is one of the longest warranties offered in the country. For households transitioning from gas powered SUVs that lasted a decade or more, that coverage serves as reassurance that the new technology will not become a financial risk.
What distinguishes the VF 9 in this emerging segment is not a single standout feature but the collection of small decisions that aim to make electric ownership feel familiar rather than experimental. The large cabin removes the compromise that many families associate with EVs. The long warranty answers a common concern before it becomes a barrier. Charging access continues to widen in ways that match Canadian travel patterns. And the underlying driving experience is calm enough that passengers settle into the vehicle the way they would in a train car or aircraft cabin.
For a company that entered the Canadian market only relalively recently, the VF 9 represents a clear attempt to meet a specific need. Canada's geography rewards vehicles that can carry people, luggage, winter gear and supplies across long distances. Gasoline SUVs have dominated that role for decades. Electric alternatives, until recently, have lacked size, range or affordability.
The VF 9 positions itself at the intersection of those expectations. It may not transform the market overnight, but its presence signals that the era of the large electric family vehicle is no longer theoretical. Each time one appears on a residential street or at a public charger, the idea becomes more ordinary.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251215242625/en/