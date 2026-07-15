Winshear Portsoy Project - Downhole Electromagnetic Survey Outlines Strong Conductor in the South Zone Close to Recent Drilling

Winshear Metals Corp. (TSX-V: WINS, FRA: 9HR0) reports that a downhole electromagnetic (‘DHEM') survey completed after the recent drill program at the Portsoy Nickel Copper Cobalt (Ni-Cu-Co) Project in northeast Scotland, has identified a strong conductor, with characteristics of a massive sulphide body. The strong conductor is close to the 460m long drill hole RBD030 at the South Zone of the Rodburn Target (see Company news release dated May 26, 2026). 

The north-northwest plunging conductor is modelled as being over 350m long by 50m wide.  It is above, and ~100m east of, the end of RBD030. The conductor remains open to depth (refer to Map 1 here).

DHEM is an exploration tool used extensively in exploration for massive sulphide deposits. 

The Company engaged Mr. Alan King of Geoscience North Ltd. of Sudbury, Ontario to model the DHEM data. Mr. King is widely known in the field of DHEM surveying, and previously held the roles of Chief Geophysicist of INCO (2000 – 2007) and Chief Geophysicist Global Exploration for Vale (2009 – 2013).

Previous drilling at the South Zone encountered strong Ni-Cu-Co massive sulphide mineralization extending from ~20m below surface to a vertical depth of approximately 185m below surface, with results including:

 

Hole ID 		 

From (m) 		 

To (m) 		Length
(m) 		True
Thickness
Estimated
(m) 		 

Ni % 		 

Cu % 		 

Co ppm 		 

NiEq %*
RBD001 45 51 6 5.9 0.95 0.75 601 1.42
RBD002 70 82 12 8.9 1.42 0.55 929 1.82
RBD003 114 118 4 2.3 0.70 0.66 484 1.10
RBD004 118.29 124.26 5.97 5.6 1.92 1.52 1198 2.86
RBD009 60 65.39 5.39 5.3 2.04 0.56 1110 2.46
RBD018 100 102 2 1.4 1.54 0.93 815 2.13
Refer to the Company's Technical Report here for all historic drill results.
*NiEq (% nickel equivalent) based on US$19,000/t Ni, US$9,000/t Cu, US$32,000/t Co, using the formula Ni% + (0.524 x Cu%) + ((1.22 x 10-4) x Co ppm). Equal Recovery Assumed.
 

The Company plans to test this compelling target in the next round of drilling.

Qualified Person

J. Patricio Varas, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and also the Company's President and Director, has read and approved all technical and scientific information contained in this news release.

About Winshear Metals Corp

Winshear Metals Corp. is a Canadian-based minerals exploration company with a nickel-copper-cobalt project in Scotland (the Portsoy Project) and gold / critical minerals project in Ontario (the Thunder Bay Project).
For more information, please contact Irene Dorsman at +1 (604) 200 7874 or visit www.winshear.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Richard D. Williams"
Richard D. Williams, CEO

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the downhole electromagnetic survey conducted at the Portsoy Project, the size, orientation, location and conductivity of the modelled conductor, the potential association of the conductor with massive sulphide mineralization, and the timing, scope, completion and results of the 2026 field program. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect the current expectations, assumptions or beliefs of the Company based upon information currently available to the Company. With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this press release, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the reliability of information prepared and/or published by third parties that are referenced in this press release or was otherwise relied upon by the Company in preparing this press release. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct as actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: uncertainty in the interpretation and modelling of DHEM conductors; the possibility that conductors may not be associated with economic nickel, copper or cobalt mineralization; the risk that future drilling may not intersect massive sulphide mineralization or mineralization comparable to historical results; uncertainty regarding continuity, grade, true thickness and extent of mineralization; delays or challenges in planning, permitting, financing or completing exploration; access, weather, logistical, contractor and community-related risks in Scotland; changes in commodity prices, exchange rates, capital markets, laws or government policy; risks inherent in early-stage mineral exploration; and the other risks described in the Company's public disclosure record. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof. Such statements relate to future events and expectations and, as such, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and except as may otherwise be required pursuant to applicable laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


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