Virtual Pangea's Discord channel was overflowing with excitement and adrenaline on Saturday, April 23 when ten players were competing live in Hogeman game Battle Royale grand finale for a Tesla Model 3 or $55,000 worth of Eth. The three-hour event - hosted live on Youtube by Youmuus and streamed on Twitch by Lauren Burch - was the triumphal end to the Virtual Pangea's three-month-long Hogeman Speedrun Tournament ...

The three-hour event - hosted live on Youtube by Youmuus and streamed on Twitch by Lauren Burch - was the triumphal end to the Virtual Pangea's three-month-long Hogeman Speedrun Tournament Tesla Edition, with the ten winners taking home $63.000 worth of prizes.

It was a true nail-biter of a race viewed by over 6,000 people, watching Bartek Polak (@Light1323) from Poland , winning the grand prize with an overall speed run game record time of 24 minutes and 10 seconds.

"The experience was amazing! As I was beating my previous scores, I felt nostalgia, adding the smallest details to improve by just milliseconds", said Polak, the winner of the tournament. "Hogeman is fun to play, as long as you keep exploring and developing new strategies. I was nervous during the live event, but the fact that each of the ten players were winners of Virtual Pangea prizes made me just go for it and do my best…and it worked!"

Competition was tight, with second runner-up, Antons Fridrihs (@Thesviborg), Latvia , finishing with 24 minutes and 37 seconds and winning $3,000 worth of USDC, followed by PhD in Physics graduate Harley Rutherford (@MoodyTornado), Australia , finish third place with only a 10 second difference and a prize of $2,000 worth of USDC.

"Well done to all ten competitors for their game and their comradery. Our hard work of making this final event an enjoyable and thrilling experience for our audience and Hogeman Club members has paid off," commented Dani Chear, CEO at Virtual Pangea. "We're pleased with the outcome, seeing the social platforms attendance and interactions, the friendships that were made and the level of preparation and strategy the contestants had to put in when playing Hogeman."

The Speedrun Tournament - Tesla Edition, started in the middle of January 2022 , when Hogeman Club NFT owners got an exclusive invite to invest in one of the unique NFTs in the collection and try their skills at speed running through nine levels, while fighting one evil crypto boss at a time. The ten best times on the leaderboard, announced at the end of the tournament on April 15 , qualified for Battle Royale.

Between April 15-23 , the "fantastic ten" had a warm-up week to complete all nine levels and play their best times. On the day of Battle Royale each player had 10 minutes to beat the mighty InfluencerX boss in level nine, with the entire world watching them do this live.

The Speedrun Tournament Tesla Edition is the first in a series of Hogeman tournaments that aims to bring together 2D indie gaming powered by Web3 technology. Being the owner of one of the 760 NFTs in the Hogeman Club collection opens a world of possibilities and pre-events promotions that will include future gaming Hogeman tournaments. To stay up to date with what's coming, check out Virtual Pangea's Cryptic Pixel game studio that has just launched its website .

About Virtual Pangea

Virtual Pangea is an interactive platform focused on NFT technology and community. Based in Zug, Switzerland , the company develops Web3 experiences, giving users control and a sense of belonging through blockchain-connected art and gaming.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1809737/Virtual_Pangea.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/winner-of-hogeman-speedrun-tournament-tesla-edition-goes-home-with-55-000--301538138.html

SOURCE Virtual Pangea

SOURCE Virtual Pangea

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

TOPIC: Gaming Investing

Gaming Innovation Group: Invitation to Q1 2022 results presentation

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) publishes its interim report for the first quarter 2022 before market opening on Tuesday 10 May 2022 .

CEO Richard Brown will present the Q1 2022 results via livestream at 10:00 CET . The presentation will be followed by a Q&A-session, and investors, analysts and journalists are welcome to participate. The presentation will be given in English.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

ON CHAIN INNOVATIONS PARTNERS WITH HIDDEN EMPIRE FILM GROUP TO DEVELOP MOBILE GAMING AND P2E INTERACTIVE NFT EXPERIENCE FOR UPCOMING HORROR FILM RELEASE 'FEAR'

- On Chain Innovations LLC. has teamed up with Hidden Empire Film Group LP. to give fans an interactive experience and first look at the 2022 film release, 'FEAR.'  On Chain Innovations alongside Deon Taylor and Roxanne Avent Taylor's Hidden Empire Film Group (HEFG) developed and will launch this pixel-art running mobile game and NFT experience, developed for IOS and Android.  The cross integration of film and P2E gaming has not been successfully done before. FEAR the game is based on their film titled 'FEAR' which was directed by Deon Taylor ( The Intruder, Black and Blue, Fatale ) and stars Joseph Sikora ( Power, Ozarks ) in the leading role.

According to Fear director, Deon Taylor ; "The Fear game allows us to naturally develop audience affinity for characters and a story they may not be familiar with yet. Hidden Empire Film Group films are made for the excitement of a diverse demographic. This partnership allows us to create a community directly with those of our Gen Z and Millennial audiences."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

BOND ANNOUNCES KEY PROMOTIONS ACROSS ALL DIVISIONS

The Hollywood-Based Marketing Agency Continues to Elevate and Expand its Team Across all Levels as It Enters Its Tenth Year

BOND, the leading creative marketing agency in the entertainment space, announced today it has promoted more than 20 team members in 2022, while also adding more than 60 people to the team in the past twelve months, signaling continued growth as a result of expanded offerings, strong industry relationships and best-in-class creative as the company enters its tenth year.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Damage Media Group Acquires EsportsHeadlines.com, Enters Competitive Gaming

- Damage Media Group (DMG) today announced the acquisition of EsportsHeadlines.com a digital magazine known for its coverage of competitive gaming topics through news articles, guides, tutorials, and reviews. From today onwards, the domain and all its associated social media and content assets will join their Headlines group of sites and continue operating under its current name.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:
https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9016451-damage-media-group-acquires-esportsheadlines-com-enters-competitive-gaming/

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

VESA Launches Industry's First Open Standard and Logo Program for PC Monitor and Laptop Display Variable Refresh Rate Performance for Gaming and Media Playback

VESA Adaptive-Sync Display Compliance Test Specification establishes clear benchmarks for consumers to compare variable refresh rate performance of displays supporting the VESA Adaptive-Sync protocol

The Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA ® ) today announced the first publicly open standard for front-of-screen performance of variable refresh rate displays. The VESA Adaptive-Sync Display Compliance Test Specification (Adaptive-Sync Display CTS) provides for a comprehensive and rigorous set of more than 50 test criteria, an automated testing methodology and performance mandates for PC monitors and laptops supporting VESA's Adaptive-Sync protocols.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

FAZE CLAN ANNOUNCES "THE ARMORY" & NAMES JAY "JVY" RICHARDSON CREATIVE DIRECTOR

GAMING LOUNGE AND RETAIL STORE TO CELEBRATE FAZE CLAN'S EXPANSION OF CONSUMER PRODUCTS INTO ELECTRONICS & GAMING GEAR

IMMERSIVE POP-UP SPACE WILL BE OPEN WEEKENDS & SELECT DATES FROM MAY 14TH - JUNE 10TH WITH EXCLUSIVE, LIMITED-EDITION DROPS & COLLABORATIONS TO BE ANNOUNCED

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

