Virtual Pangea's Discord channel was overflowing with excitement and adrenaline on Saturday, April 23 when ten players were competing live in Hogeman game Battle Royale grand finale for a Tesla Model 3 or $55,000 worth of Eth. The three-hour event - hosted live on Youtube by Youmuus and streamed on Twitch by Lauren Burch - was the triumphal end to the Virtual Pangea's three-month-long Hogeman Speedrun Tournament ...

